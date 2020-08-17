Leinster rule two players out of Pro14 clash with Munster

TWO Leinster players have been ruled out of Saturday's big Guinness PRO14 interprovincial clash with Munster at the Aviva Stadium, 7.35pm

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen confirmed this Monday that Fergus McFadden has picked up a calf injury and will be unavailable for up to six weeks

Meanwhile, Conor O’Brien has had a procedure last week on a long-standing hamstring issue and is expected to be unavailable for a number of months

Saturday's big derby is live on eirSport and RTE Radio.

It will be both province's first competitive fixture in almost six months.