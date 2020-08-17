Harty Cup draw revealed with just one Limerick side competing for prestigious hurling title

THERE is just one Limerick side in the 2020/21 Dr Harty Cup.

The prestigious Munster U19 Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship will be played on a straight knockout basis for the coming season and Ardscoil Ris will be the sole Limerick representative.

The Limerick city side face St Colmans College of Fermoy in round one.

Ardscoil Ris and Fermoy met in the Dean Ryan Cup U16 1/2 final last October - the Cork side 0-14 to 1-10 winners.

There are 15 schools in the Harty for the coming season - Cork (5), Tipperary (4), Clare (2), Waterford (2) and one each for Kerry and Limerick.

Champions five times in the last decade Ardscoil Ris were last Munster winners in 2018 - Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister) remains underage from that starting team, while Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown) was a sub and will also be a key figure in the new campaign. O'Neill and Coughlan set for their fourth year of Harty Cup hurling.

Others that will be key for Ardscoil Ris will be Aidan O'Connor (Ballybrown), Adam Murrihy (Ahane), Shane O'Brien (Kilmallock) and Clare duo Colm O'Meara (Clonlara) and Niall O'Farrell (Broadford).

Harty Cup Draw 2020/21

1 Cashel CS v St Flannans

2 St. Francis College v Our Ladys Templemore

3. Causeway Comp v DLS Waterford

4. Ardscoil Ris v St Colmans Fermoy

5. Blackwater CS v Thurles CBS

6. Nenagh CBS v Midleton CBS

7. Gaelcholaiste Mhuire AG v CBC

8. Tulla bye