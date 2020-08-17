Limerick and Patrickswell star Aaron Gillane on the mend after operation for hand injury

LIMERICK hurling star Aaron Gillane has undergone surgery on his hand.

The scoring hero wore a protective glove when lining out for Patrickswell in the county championship last weekend and afterwards club manager Ciaran Carey revealed that Gillane could very well require an operation to rectify the injury.

This past week Gillane had the operation on his ring finger of the his left hand and now begins the race to be fit for the Limerick senior hurling championship semi final on September 13 against Na Piarsaigh, Ballybrown or South Liberties.

All other members of John Kiely’s Limerick senior hurling panel are understood to have emerged unscathed from four weekends of club hurling fixtures.

Newcomers Josh Considine, Mark Quinlan and Brian O’Grady only joined the inter-county for 2020 and did carry knocks in recent weeks but are expected back to full fitness shortly.