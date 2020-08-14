Limerick GAA's online match programme has all 30 team line-ups for weekend club games
LIMERICK GAA has uploaded an online match programme to cover all 15 club football championship games this weekend.
With Covid-19 restrictions preventing the publication of regular match programmes and team sheets, Limerick GAA officials have now gone digital.
Ahead of round one of the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC all 12 competing clubs have been profiled by LeaderSport and available here
All senior, intermediate and junior games are covered by the digital online programme. See here for weekend SFC, IFC and JAFC fixtures.
Link for all SFC team line-ups here
Link for all IFC team line-ups here
Link for all JAFC team line-ups here
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on