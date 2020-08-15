Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 20 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 20 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

LIMERICK SHC: Saturday evening saw Ahane and Kilmallock meet on a sweltering evening in the LIT Gaelic Grounds in the third round of the Bon Secours Senior Hurling County Championship. Kilmallock were coming in on the back of a win over Na Piarsaigh with Ahane coming into the game needing to win after a heavy defeat at the hands of Na Piarsaigh last weekend. At the first water break the score was Ahane 0-03 Kilmallock 1-6 and at half time it was Ahane 0-5 Kilmallock 2-14.

Despite a fantastic second half display that saw them out score Kilmallock 3-8 to 0-8 Ahane couldn’t manage to close the gap and the game ended on a score line of Ahane 3-13 Kilmallock 2-22.

Team: A. O’Brien; M. Foley, E. Enright ( C ), P. Harnett, P. Morrissey, D. Morrissey (0-1), C. Carroll; M. O’Halloran, C. Barry; N. Moran (0-2), T. Morrissey (1-7, 4f), C. O’Mara (0-1), R. Fox (0-1), P. O’Halloran (2-0) A. Hackett. Substitutions: A. Minehan, A. Rowesome (for M. Foley 1st half), W. Brennan (0-1) (for C. O’Mara 2nd half), S. Hackett, S. Power ( for M. O’Halloran 2nd half), D. McCarthy, A. Shanahan, M. Donnellan (for A. Hackett) P. Minehan, D. Minehan.

JUNIOR A HURLING: Ahane’s Junior A team travelled to Na Piarsaigh to take on Claughaun on Sunday evening in the third round of the Woodlands House Hotel Junior A County Championship. Having suffered a heavy defeat to Crecora Manister Ahane were looking to redeem themselves. Claughaun hit the ground running and scored 1-2 in the first 5 minutes. Ahane were a little shell shocked at the quick start but never let the heads drop and defended well under the pressure of the Claughaun forwards.

Claughaun continued to take their scoring chances and at the first water break the score was Ahane 0-0 Claughaun 1-6. Ahane stepped it up a few gears after the water break and suddenly hit a purple patch where they got points from Kevin Morrissey, Johnny Meskell, Paul O’Connor, Andrew Shanahan, and Tom Doheny.

It was in the 25th minute that Ahane managed to break through on goal and the ball landed with Andrew Minehan who dutifully rifled it into the back of the Claughaun net much to the delight of the Ahane crowd in attendance. Claughaun scored their 7th point of the game in the 29th minute of the half but not two minutes later Johnny stepped over a placed ball and popped it over the bar. Just before the referee blew the half time whistle Paul scored another point to add to his tally for the day. At half time the score board read Ahane 1-7 Claughaun 1-8.

Again Claughaun were the quicker to start and they got 2 unanswered points. In the 4th minute of the half Macauley Murtagh got on a ball and managed to strike it to the back of Jonathan Hayes’ goal. Claughaun pushed on and widened the gap to seven despite missing two 65’s minutes after each other. For the next number of minutes Claughaun remained in control of the game and they pushed the gap to nine. Johnny got Ahane’s first score of the half in the 13th minute and the score at the second water break was Ahane 1-8 Claughaun 2-15.

Paul launched a high ball into the Ahane full forward line in the 29th minute and full forward James Hayes plucked it from the sky and buried it into the Claughaun net brining the gap back to 6. Peter Donohoe then tagged on another point and brought it back to 5 however Claughaun got the last score of the game and the score at the full time whistle was Ahane 2-10 Claughaun 2-16.

Team: J. Hayes; A. Carroll, M. Hayes ( C ), M. Fox, S. Hackett, S. Richardson, C. Hefnernan; P. O’Grady, J. Meskell; A. Shanahan, D. McCarthy, T. Doheny, K. Morrissey, A. Minehan, P. O’Connor. Subs: W. O’Leary, C. Morrissey (for P. O’Grady ½ time), P. Minehan, P. Donohoe (For T. Doheny 2nd ½), J. Hayes (for K. Morrissey 2nd ½), L. O’Sullivan, J. McGuire, J. Barry (for A. Minehan 2nd ½), M. Hickey (for M. Fox 2nd ½).

GOLF CLASSIC: Ahane GAA are holding our annual golf classic on August 21 in Castletroy Golf Club. It’s €200 for a team of three and the format is a 3 ball scramble. You will get a goodie bag, on course burger, meal after golf, a chance to win 3 All Ireland hurling tickets and an array of other prizes and spot prizes at the evening presentation. If you want to book a tee time please contact Colm Barry on 087 0673388 or Tony Harnett on 086 6017288.

U12 HURLING: Ahane U12 have 2 teams taking part in the U12 11-a-side leagues. Ahane Green played Claughaun this week and had a great victory while the Ahane Gold team made the short trip to Monaleen and also got their season off to a winning start by a wide margin. Thanks to all the parents who helped out doing Car park duties, our Covid Officers, First Aid, Umpires and Mentors. Please go to the Bord na nOg Facebook page to see photos of the teams.

BLACKROCK

JUNIOR B HURLING: The Junior B’s had a very good win over Bruree on Tuesday August 4 in the South Championship on a score line of 3-14 to 1-13. Playing against a very strong wind in the first half we were a point up at halftime but Bruree battled hard before we pulled away in the last five minutes.

Team: Mikey Duggan, Don Flaherty, Vinnie Herbert, Tommy Clifford, Niall Moloney, Mike Roche, Callan Ensor, Dave Healy, Captain Declan Gilligan, Colm O’Neill, Simon Hennessy, Dave Flaherty, James O’Doherty, Barry O’Shaughnessy, Ben Soundy. Subs: Aidan Gilligan for Colm O’Neill, Dave Carroll for Simon Hennessy, Sheamie Ryan for Dave Healy.

U16 HURLING: Well done to the U16 hurlers who beat Glenroe in the championship on Monday 3, 0-15 to 1-11 in a very exciting match with a nail biting finish.

Team: Donnocha O’Dea, James Philpott, Gavin O’Connell, Anthony Kelly, Sean O’Dwyer, Brian Hennessy, Paddy O’Sullivan, Killian Aherne, Michael O’Dwyer, Cian Gubbins, Blake O’Doherty, Jack Carroll, Niall Ryan, Adrian Bequiri, Darragh Considine, Aidan O’Connor, Ewan McConaughey, Evan Lowe. The U6’s and U8’s also won this week.

CAMOGIE: Well done to the Blackrock Effin camogie teams on their recent wins. The minors beat Na Piarsaigh on Monday 3, 3-9 to 2-6 and the junior team beat Kileedy on Saturday August 8 on a scoreline of 0-15 to 0-7.

SENIOR HURLING: Our senior hurlers contest the Senior County Cup v Monaleen - dates and time tbc.

MINOR HURLING: The Minor hurlers begin championship on Thursday August 20 v South Liberties, Crecora or Bruff.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the lotto held on August 5. The numbers drawn were 1, 14, 15, 22. The €40 lucky dip went to Ian O’Brien, Promotor Brendan O’Brien. The €20 lucky dips went to Kerrie Murphy, Promotor Carmel Murphy. Aishling O’Brien Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Aine Clancy, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Charlie and Lucy Cooke, Promotor Spruce and Willow. Well done to all, the next lotto is on Wednesday August 12 for a jackpot of €12,200.

BALLYBRICKEN-BOHERMORE

JUNIOR A HURLING: Our junior hurlers played round three of the championship against Rathkeale on Saturday last in Mungret, in warm conditions we got off to a perfect start with Dan McGuire hitting the net inside the opening minuet we added to this with a Dan Owens goals soon after leaving us leading 2-3 to 0-1 with 10 gone. Our levels dropped just before the water break and Rathkeale got two quick goals and the gap was down to one, the second quarter of the half we came on top again with scores from Conor McCarthy with two frees and the two Dans with a point a piece with the half time score 2-9 to 2-5 in our favour.

The third quarter was an even affair with both teams conceding a lot of frees as a result our lead was now only one point with ten to play, our quality finally showed in the closing stages with goals from Daniel Owens and Matt Mitchell leaving the final score 4-15 to 2-11. We now have too wins from three with two games remaining in the group stages which will be completed in early September.

Team from Shane O'Neill, Mark O'Dea, Eoin Kloss, Jack Owens, Alan O'Riordan, Sean Teefy, Patrick Byrnes, Niall Mitchell, Conor McCarthy, Michael Martin, Matt Mitchell, Eoghan O'Neill, Daniel Owens, John Casey, Daniel McGuire (c), John Stack, Daniel Garry, Colm O'Riordan, Joseph Teefy, Colm Teefy, Cathal O'Neill.

JUNIOR B HURLING: Bally played near neighbours Fedamore in the second round of the East championship eventually losing out by 1-11 to 2-17. The two sides exchanged scores early on with some fine scores from our lads including a monster free from David O’Neill and a well-executed point on the run from the industrious Tommy Carroll but despite our efforts we trailed at the break 0-5 to 0-12. We renewed our efforts after the break and with our defence holding firm we closed the gap with points from Liam O’Rourke reducing the arrears to three before our opponents struck for a goal against the run of play despite this we battled on and got just rewards with Liam O’Rourke converting a late penalty but we ran out losers by nine points.

Team from Denis Stack, Sean Browne, Eoin Lyons, Barry Laffan, Colm O’Riordan, Cathal O’Neill, David O’Neill, David Ryan, Adam McCarthy, Joseph Teefy, Darragh Hogan, Daniel Garry, Hugh Leonard, Liam O’Rourke, Tommy Carroll, John Hanly, Dylan Conway, Jamie O’Donoughe, Eoin Frawley, Larry Browne, Kieran McCarthy.

RIP: The club would like to pass on their condolences to the Martin family on the loss of Alan Martin our thoughts and prayers are with them, may he rest in peace.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: No winner, numbers drawn were 3, 4, 7 & 18. Lucky dip winners were Carmel Gleeson, Ger Riordan, Daniel, Aisling & Diarmuid Murnane, Billy O'Sullivan and Steve Enright. Next weeks jackpot will be €5,300 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live from the Caherline Gaa clubhouse from 9:30pm. As always, we'd appreciate your support. Tickets are on sale in Ryans XL shop, the Post Office and from the usual promoters.

JUNIOR A HURLING: Another good win for our Junior A team last Sunday afternoon against St Kierans in very warm conditions in Clarina, final score 1-17 to 0-9. The boys have a well deserved break now for a few weeks, next game in the Championship due around September 5/6.

JUNIOR B HURLING: Our Junior B's will travel to Fedamore on Saturday evening, throw-in at 6pm. Please come along and support.

MINOR HURLING: This years Minor Hurling Championship gets underway for us on Sunday evening next, when we'll travel the short distance to Caherelly, throw-in there at 6.30pm.

U12 HURLING: Our U12's shared the spoils with Pallasgreen on August 6, final score 4-4 a-piece.

CAPPAMORE

MINOR CAMOGIE: In the Minor camogie 12-a-side on August 3 in Manor fields Adare – Murroe-Boher-Cappamore 2-8 Adare 1-2. From the very start of this game we were on top of Adare, who only had 11 available players so we had to play 11 aisde, the girls got off to a great start scoring 4 quick points.

There was some fantastic displays from our backs especially Laurie Quaid, Melissa Thompson and Sophie Roche who were making sure Adare were not going to get too many scores on the board. Sophie Quaid in goals also pulled off some great saves to deny adare a goal or two before half time.

Panel: Sophie Quaid, Laurie Quaid, Melissa Thompson, Naoise Duffy, Sophie Roche, Emily Hayes, Sarah Dillon, Áine Berkery, Kate Kennedy, Jayne Ryan, Sarah Jane Flynn, Roisín Kinsella, Emma Leonard, Aoibhe Butler, Orlaith Hickey.

U12 HURLING: Cappamore 4-5, Crecora-Manister 3-6. We got off to a great start with a goal and a point from Tommy Dillon following great work by our forwards. Crecora hit back with 2 points from play but Cappamore with the aid of the wind finished the half stronger with two points from Cathal Fitzgibbon and a second goal from Tommy Dillon following good work from Martin Ryan.

In the second half Crecora had a goal and a two points on the board early. Cappamores defence was much busier now against the wind but they fought hard. Paudie Ryan and Tommy Hartnett made many vital clearances. James Ryan also got though a huge amount of work in midfield and was rewarded with a fine point mid way through the half. Crecora hit back for another goal to close the gap to the minimum however two goals and a point in quick succession from Cathal Fitzgibbon and Scott O'Connor put daylight between the sides again. Crecora rounded off the scoring late on with a goal and point.

Team; Joe Bourke, Daniel Lynch, Jack Carr, Ross Ryan, Tommy Hartnett, Paudie Ryan, James Ryan (0-1), James O'Kelly, Harry Gleeson, Tommy Dillon,(2-1) Donnacha Gill, Cathal Fitzgibbon (1-3), Dylan McGahon, Scott O'Connor(1-0) Martin Ryan, David Laffan.

U16 HURLING: Cappamore 2-12 Mungret 2-11. We were quick to respond to Mungrets opening score from a penalty. Half time just came with a goal from M Fitz, giving us a slight lead, 1-4 to 1-6. Our half time scores all came from M Fitz, scoring 6 points from frees and 1.0 from play. Mungret came back strong in the second half, but our second goal left Mungret a goal behind. Mungret then levelled the game with three minutes to play. Our last free scored in injury time secured us a one point win on the day. Scores from M Fitz 2-10, M Ryan 0-2.

Team: S Hayes, D Ryan Luke, J O Donnell, A Roulston, M O Malley, J Fahy, U Hogan, D Hogan, M Fitz, J McCarthy, C Hanly, L Ryan, M Ryan, T Meehan, C Hanly, E Coleman, B Dillon. Subs used: E Coleman for T Meehan. We are out again on August 17 v Kildimo Pallaskenry at 7pm in Cappamore.

MINOR HURLING: Cappamore minors started their championship with a comprehensive win away to Tournafulla Kileedy Monagea on Friday, 5-16 to 1-7. Sides were level at first water break 1-3 to 0-6 but from then on Cappamore took control of the game and credit to all 18 players used on the night ,our backs were in complete control and upfront 7 different scorers. Goals were S Duggan 2-0, M. Daly 1-0, E. Smith 1-0, M Gleeson 1-0.

Team: S Hayes, M O Malley, T Ryan, P Ryan, P McMahon(c,) S Whelan, G Mulcahy, PJ Hogan, U Hogan, M Daly, L O Donnell, E Smith, C Kennedy, S Duggan, A Roulston, subs used M Gleeson, A Meehan, J O Connor.

PREMIER IHC: In County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship, Group 2 Round 3 on Saturday August 8 – Cappamore 3-12 Mungret 1-18. Scores T donoghue 1-6, R Hanly 1-0, J Walah 0-2, J Lonergan 0-1, J Ryan V 0-1, C O Brien 0-1, B Leonard 0-1, E Gleeson 1-0.

U14 HURLING: U14 Hurling Division 2A, round 2, Cappamore 2-4 Adare 1-15. E Coleman 0-4, J Slattery 1-0, S O’Connor 1-0.

U21 HURLING: County U21A Hurling Championship Semi Final, August 5, Adare 1-17 Cappamore 1-16.

JUNIOR B HURLING: Cappamore 2-12, Ballybricken-Bohermore 1-11. Cappamore got off to a good start, we were 0-4 points to 0-2 by the first water break. Ballybricken-Bohermore came back into it before half-time, and lead 0-8 points to 0-7 at the break. Jack Leonards goal early in the second half put us 0-5 points up. Jamie McCarthy was fowled in the box just after the water break. A well taken penalty by Liam Creamer put us well on top.

Team: S McMahon, W Birrane, L Walsh, M Daly, K Ryan, A Foley, D O Dwyer, P Doyle, J McCarthy, C Blackwell, E Moloney, L Creamer, D Donoghue, J O Donnell, P Hayes. Subs S Slattery J Leonard.

LOTTO: Results for August 3. Numbers drawn: 3, 5, 9, 29. Jackpot €8200. No winner. Lucky dip: Nuala Meehan, Portnard, Mags/Noel Mulcahy, Manister, Hogan Family, Towerhill, Louise Lonergan, c/o Ger Lonergan, Ciara Foley, c/o Tony Foley, Joanne Fleming, c/o Matthew O’Malley, Maria Fogarty, Murroe, Kathleen Kelly, Moore St, Joan O’Connor, Towerhill, Siobhan Bromell, c/o Matthew O’Malley, Kathleen Creagh, Pallasgreen, Mary Fitzgerald, c/o Con Hayes, Margaret McCarthy, Jerry Kirby, Enda Heffernan.

CAMOGUE ROVERS

JUNIOR HURLING: The South Junior B hurling Championship R2: Knockainey had the wind in the first half and went 0-5 to 0-1 up, Camogue got it back to 0-5 each before Evan Mulcahy scored the first goal, we stayed in front for the rest of the match. Half Time we help a slight advantage 1-8 to 0-8. Chris Norris got the second goal early in the second half and Camogue were comfortable for the rest of the game. Patsy Punch, Adam Murphy, Michael O'Donnell and Christopher Crotty excelled for the Rovers. The match finished 2-15 0-10. Team: Tom Leahy, Steven O'Connell, Stevie Lyons, Dan Clifford, Patsy Punch, Jeweller, Tom O'Donnell, Adam Murphy, Anthony Neylon, Evan Mulcahy, Paedar, Punchie, Chris Crotty, Chris Norris, Dooley. Subs: Anthony Dawson for Steven O'Connell, Mark Cronin for Chris Norris, Simon Daly, JP Corbett and Dean Roche didn't come on. Scorers: Anthony Neylon 0-8, Evan Mulcahy 1-1, Chris Crotty 0-3, Chris Norris 1-0, Paedar McCarthy/Anthony Punch/Mark Cronin 0-1 each.

CROOM

JUNIOR A FOOTBALL: This Saturday night we play Fr Caseys in round one of the county chamionship at 7pm in Feenagh. We have been finalising our preparations in the last few days and look forward to a tough battle. Next week we play South Liberties in round 2 and Castlemahon in round 3 the week after that. If anyone wants tickets to go to the match, please contact Riche O'Kelly on 0858610223.

LIMERICK IHC: Following on from club results last weekend, we will play Kilmallock in the county quarter final on the weekend of September 5-6.

MINOR HURLING: Our minor hurlers play Mungret/St. Pauls 2 in round 1 of the Minor B county hurling championship this Thursday August 13 at 7pm in Mungret.

U16: Following on from a good win over Claughaun-St Patrick's in hurling last week, our next game is hurling away v Pallasgreen next Monday August 17 at 7pm.

U14: Last week our U14 hurlers lost out to a strong Ballybrown team but they have another crack at them, this time in football, this Wednesday August 12 7pm in Croom. Our next hurling match is the following Wednesday August 19 at home v Na Piarsaigh at 7pm.

U12: Last week our U12 hurlers had a big win at home against Bruree. This week we have a bye and training continues as normal. Our next match is in hurling, the following Thursday August 20 away v Ahane at 6.45pm.

U8/U10: Our U10s have their first match this Friday evening and our U8s have their first match this Saturday morning. We are awaiting fixture details and the coaches will notify parents as soon as fixtures are known.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Limerick Club Draw takes place on Saturday August 29. First prize is €10000. There are 28 other cash prizes each month. The exclusive star prize for August is a 2-ball round of golf in Adare manor with caddies. You enter the draw anytime, just contact your local draw seller or our club draw co-ordinator Richie O'Kelly on 0858610223

LOTTO: Numbers drawn 5, 16, 26, 31. No jackpot winners. Lucky dips- Sarah Cahill , Donie Barron Banogue, Jim Brosnan c/o M. Reidy. David Condon c/o M Reidy, Johnny.B . Kiely. The next draw is on in the Clubhouse with a jackpot of €6200. Thanks to all those who support our draw and other fund raising efforts.

FR CASEYS

SPIN AND WIN: Results of Spin & Win Draw from Monday August 3 – David Ward Jnr - €50, Mary Harnett - €50, Bridget O’Flaherty - €60. Total prize money given out this week was €160. Results of the Spin and Win are also available on Facebook and Twitter. Please note that as an alternative to purchasing the weekly tickets, you can also purchase a yearly ticket for a once off €100 payment or you can also setup a direct debit of €8.33 a month. How do you purchase a yearly ticket? Tickets can now be purchased from Sheehys Hardware, Moss Harnetts, Cryle Dry Cleaners, Dick Dalton, Ann Lyons, Abbey Tiles & Paint, Rock Hair Scissors, Upper Cuts or simply contact any committee member and they will gladly assist. Weekly tickets cost just €2, or 3 for €5 with a Jackpot of €5,000 up for grabs. We really appreciate your support for our local draw.

BUY A BRICK: Fr Caseys GAA will in the coming month embark on a Buy-A-Brick Fundraiser to raise vital funds for our GAA Club. Given the current climate all volunteer organisations across the country need the support of its members now more than ever. We are calling on all club members both past and present, those overseas and within the locality to dig deep and support this unique fundraiser. On a designated club area (yet to be decided) we will place inscribed bricks with the name of the donator on them for future generations to treasure your generosity. The finer details of this fundraiser will be advertised in the coming weeks but for now please spread the word to family and friends.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Fr Caseys Junior A Footballer will begin their county championship campaign this Saturday night, August 15 when they travel to Feenagh to take on last year’s beaten finalists Croom. This should be a great game as the young Abbeyfeale men aim to make their mark after claiming the county minor title last year. While support is greatly welcomed, please note that due to current restrictions only a limited number can attend. Those who wish to attend should email secretary.frcaseys.limerickgaa.ie with your name and number as soon as possible. The following weekend our Seniors will face the loser of this weekend’s Adare vs Na Piarsaigh game in their championship opener. With no margin for error this will be a tough start regardless of the opposition but given the hard work put in by the team over the past month they will welcome the challenge. Best of luck to all involved and hopefully 2020 will still be a good year to remember.

GALBALLY

LIMERICK SFC: Galbally Senior Footballers play St Kieran’s next Sunday August 16 at 7pm in Kilmallock. Preparations had been going well, but not unlike other clubs, an injury list has begun to lengthen and it remains to be seen who will be available for selection. The loser of this fixture will face Monaleen the following weekend, while the winner of the game will face Monaleen in the last group game on the weekend of August 30.

SUPPORTERS: There will be a very limited number of tickets available for the game, and information on availability will be forthcoming. Membership must be paid for anyone who does receive a ticket. Contact Karen O’Dea for further details. Galbally GAA will be recording the full game but it will not be live. It seems most likely at this stage that it will be uploaded to the Internet after the final whistle for supporters to view it.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: We would like to congratulate our recent Limerick GAA Development Draw winners. Mike Casey €500 and Margaret and Ailbe Scully €100.

GARRYSPILLANE

FIXTURES: All fixtures are subject to Change – Keep an eye on social media: Friday August 14 - Minor A Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Cois Laoi Gaels in Effin at 7pm. Sunday September 13 - Senior Hurling Relegation Final Garryspillane v Murroe-Boher in Bruff at 12pm. Monday August 17 U16 away to Hospital-Herbertstown-Knockainey at 7pm. Wednesday August 19 U14 away to Bruff at 7pm. Thursday August 20 U12 at home to Mungret St Pauls at 6.45.

FUNDRAISING:Our Draw which was due to take place in March has now been rescheduled for Saturday 5th September 2020. All money raised will go to future developments and team preparations. Tickets on Sale Now Available from anyone of the following Darren Hayes, Frank Carroll, David Dawson, Gearoid Power, TJ Ryan, Liam Russell, Donie Ryan, Corona Ryan, any player and all local shops.

RESULTS: Junior A Hurling Championship Castletown-Ballyagran 1-20 Garryspillane 2-9; Senior Hurling Championship Garryspillane 1-11 Ballybrown 5-25.

LOTTO: Club Lotto results August 10. The numbers drawn were 13, 16, 19, 23. There was no winner of €2200 Jackpot. The lucky dip winners were Cathy Lynch, Billy Pa & Norma Fogarty, Marian Doyle, Gerry & Mary Keogh, Seamus Burke. Next Draw will take place on Monday 17th August. Tickets available in The Credit Union, Meade’s Shop, OPT, The Magnet, Creeds, Online at Klubfunder.com or from any committee member. Tickets €2 or 3 for €5

BORD NA NOG: Training is back in full swing on Monday night from 7pm to 8pm. Before every training session and match you are required to re-confirm your health status. This can be done online every time at www.returntoplay.gaa.ie

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Next Draw Saturday August 29. Seven draws remaining at €10 per month. If you would like to join this draw for your chance of winning one of 31 monthly prizes. Please contact any committee member or you can join online

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

LIMERICK IHC: In Intermediate Hurling result Hospital-Herbertstown 1-14 Granagh-Ballingarry 1-11. Team: Diarmuid Quirke, Simon Divilly, Aaron Murphy, Michael O'Riordan, Killian O'Shea, Mark Deegan, Sean Deegan, Conor O’Grady, Killian Real, Oisin O’Grady, Michael Whelan, Mickey Bob Ryan, Keith O’Conor, John Fitzgerald, Tadgh Leddin. Subs Michael O’Neill, John O’Riordan.

JUNIOR B: Result Hospital-Herbertstown 4-10 Castletown-Ballyagran 1-15. Team: John Paul O’Connor, James Daly, Paudie Reale, Adam O’Carroll, Niall Carmody, Thomas Ryan, John O’Donoghue, Pa Jones, John O’Riordan, Ger McInerney, Kenneth O’Loughlin, Liam O’Donnell, Mike Larkin, Kieran Glynn, Daire O’Mahony, Shane O’Rourke, Bradley McNabb, Darragh O’Carroll, Adam Leahy, Adrian Davern, TJ O’Carroll, Jonathan Farrell, J Baggott, Eli Whelan. John McAuliffe, Michael D Real.

FIXTURES: Junior A Football on Sunday August 16 v Athea in Ballingarry at 1pm; Minor Hurling on Friday August 14 at 7pm v Killacolla Gaels.

TICKETS: Club members, please contact Des Hanly 0868369784 if you wish to place your order for a match ticket for our games. Tickets are limited due to Covid-19 guidelines. Season ticket holders will be contacted by the County Board.

LOTTO: Draw Monday August 3. Jackpot was €4,000. Numbers drawn were 6, 14, 26, 29. There was no winner. Lucky dips: Breeda Allen, Bob Davern, Marc Frazer, Kitty Davern, Ger Wright. Sellers prize: E O'Neill. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from our facebook page by clicking play game, any player, any committee member, our usual ticket sellers, local shops. Thank you to our sellers and ticket buyers for your continued support.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Monthly cash prizes from €10,000 to €100 plus a different star prize every month. Next draw is Saturday August 29. Club draw coordinator Pat Foley 0868593838 or any committee member if you have any queries. Your support is much appreciated. Best of luck to our members in the monthly draws. Best of luck to all our members in this month’s draw.

GOLF CLASSIC: In aid of Motor Neurone Research taking place on September 10-11 in Dromoland Castle. Register on rmngolf2020.eventbrite.ie or contact Pat Fogarty on 0878166004 (text only) or Breda Fogarty 0879251710.

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY

PREMIER IHC: Our Champion Sliotars-sponsored Premier Intermediate hurlers have once again qualified for a County semi-final after a comprehensive victory over Bruree in our final group game. This was a must-win game; a loss would have seen Bruree qualify in our stead but there was no sign of nerves as the team delivered a hardworking and clinical performance to secure victory. Bruree did start well, limiting our space in attack by playing a sweeper and frustrating us with some excellent work rate in the middle third. However, good pressure from our players forced them into wides when they did take shots on. We took a few minutes to settle and it was Peter Nash who got our opening point from play, with a fine point from the middle of the field, one for the collection! The likes of Kyle Hayes and Conor Staff were really setting the tone with some phenomenal work rate; the hits were hard but fair and Bruree struggled to live with intensity. This also allowed us to feed dangermen such as Darren O’Connell and Paudi Hartigan and we would finish with seven different scorers from play. Darren really lit the game up with his scoring display, finishing with 2-4 from play. Darren’s first goal was excellent as he turned his marker, raced along the endline and finished superbly off his right side from a tight angle. He also added a couple of points from play, while also drawing fouls, the frees converted by Liam Griffin. Conor Staff added his name to the scoresheet, finishing off a lovely team move while Barry O’Connell also got in on the act with a fantastic score from out the field! We were denied a second goal by the Bruree goalkeeper when Darren linked up with Kyle Hayes and his rocket of a shot was diverted out for a ’65, which was converted by Liam. We kicked on after the water break and Paudi Hartigan was involved in the build-up for Darren’s second goal; Darren showed great aerial ability and again had the composure to fire past the goalkeeper. Bruree added a couple of points from frees but John Chawke also added a point from distance to leave the half-time score: Kildimo/Pallaskenry 2-8 Bruree 0-4. We kicked on again in the final fifteen minutes to really blitz our opponents and finish in style, a testament to our fitness in the extreme heat! When Kyle Hayes raced through on goal along the endline, he was hauled to ground by the Bruree full-back. He had fouled Darren in the first half and received a yellow card, the referee had no option but to give him second yellow and send him off for this foul. Again, the free was converted but the scores then began to flow. Barry O’Connell fired over yet again before quick thinking from Kyle Hayes saw him deliver an indirect crossfield to Cathal Downes, who moved into space, collected the ball and popped over the bar on the run. Darren O’Connell then had two quickfire points in the space of two minutes; both similar in nature as he collected the ball, beat his man and popped over the bar. Kyle also got a point from play in this period, as he swivelled away from the defender before firing over. This was a comprehensive display, with fine performances all over the pitch and it means that we now have a County semi-final to look forward to. As in 2019, our semi-final opponents are Bruff, who topped the other group. Last year, it was a tight affair, a last-minute goal by Bruff brought the game to extra time where we eventually cut loose and ran out 11-point winners but the extra-time scoreline was not a reflection of the entire 80 minutes of hurling. Bruff were county finalists in 2018, semi-finalists in 2019 and have racked up some massive scores so far in 2020, winning three games from three and racking up a massive 5-54 in those games. But it is a task that our players will relish and now have almost four weeks to prepare! Well done to all players and management for overcome the first hurdle and we’d like to wish them the very best of luck in the semi-final and beyond. Team: John Chawke (0-1, free); Luke O’Keeffe, Cían Hayes, Kevin O’Connell; Lorcan O’Leary, Tony McCarthy, Cathal Downes (0-2); Barry O’Connell (0-3, 0-1 free), Peter Nash (0-1); Shaun Barry (0-1, free), Conor Staff (0-1), Liam Griffin (0-5, frees); Darren O’Connell (2-4), Kyle Hayes (0-1), Paudi Hartigan. Subs: Jack O’Keeffe for Liam Griffin (45 mins); Adam Butler for Paudi Hartigan (52 mins); Aaron O’Donovan for Barry O’Connell (52 mins)

U16 HURLING: Kildimo-Pallaskenry 1-15 Doon 3-18. An absolutely cracking game in Pallaskenry on Monday night as our U-16s went toe-to-toe with one of the heavyweights of Limerick underage hurling. There were some absolutely sublime skill on show from both sides and, although we came out on the wrong side of the result, this was simply a joy to watch. We are competing at the Premier grade at this level and capable of competing with the very best of teams; they will continue to develop massively by playing against the highest quality teams in the county. Well done to all players and management and the best of luck for the rest of the campaign.

U14 HURLING: Our U14s also had a victory during the week over Claughaun; well done to all involved!

LOTTO: The winning numbers were 4, 10, 16 and 26. There was no winner of the overall draw; the €25 lucky dip winners were 1. D. Quilty; 2. M. O’Shaughnessy; 3. P. Maher; 4. O. McDonald The jackpot rises to €5,700 for next week’s draw in Kildimo clubhouse. A huge thanks to everyone who supports the club lotto, the main source of funds that keeps our club alive.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

JUNIOR A HURLING: Kilteely-Dromkeen 2-18 Patrickswell 2-18. This was an enthralling game, it may not have been for the purist but the momentum swung two and fro throughout. After an exchange of points a scything run by Denis O’Dea through the hearth of the Well def ence setup Danny Holton for an excellent goal. From there the teams exchanged pointed frees to the Well stuck for goal. We restored our 3 point lead when Denny Ahern struck a load shot for another goal. Once again the teams traded points to leave the half time score 2-10 to 1-10 in favour of Kilteely-Dromkeen. We lost Brian O’Grady to injury 10 minutes into the second half, by then Patrickswell had drawn level aided by a run of pointed frees. Disaster struck when we were reduced to 14 players and soon after Patrickswell struck for a goal to take a 3 point lead. Things looked extremely perilous but we dug deep as Denny Ahern converted 3 frees and Denis O’Dea pointed from play as we again nudged in front. Patrickswell pointed 2 frees to again lead. However deep into injury time that man Denny Ahern kept his nerve to point a free to level it up. There was still time for someone to grab a winning score but that would have been unfair to both teams as the ref finally blew the full time whistle. The players showed great heart as they played the last 20 minutes a man down in energy sapping heat. Team. Jack Franklin, Daniel Gleeson, Sean O’Dea, James O’Regan, James Dalaigh, David Murphy, Declan Kenny, Robbie Holmes, Fionn Murphy, Denis O’Dea, Darren Murphy, Brian O’Grady, Pierce Close, Denny Ahern, Danny Holton. Subs David O’Connell for Danny Holton (10mins, injured) Dylan Holmes for Pierce Close (h-t) Jack Hayes for Brian O’Grady (41mins, injured) Eoghan O’Dea, Eamon Regan, Kieran Murphy, Jamie McCarthy.

LOTTO: Results for draw made for August 3. Numbers drawn: 2, 19, 21, 26. No Winner. Lucky Dips: Sarah Mawdsley, Sinead & Aoife Long, Aisling O’Dea, Ken Mckenna. Sellers Prize: Daybreak Dromkeen. Tickets are on sale in Noreens Shop in kilteely and Daybreak Dromkeen and from all lotto committee members. Our online lotto is very popular and so easy to use. In just 4 simple steps and you can enter for 10, 25 or 52 weeks it also takes the work load off the committee members. Best of luck to everyone buying tickets and thanks your continued support

APPRECIATION WALL: Our Project Appreciation Wall fundraiser is now up and running. This is your opportunity to become part of the club history by having you or your family name added to the Project Appreciation Wall which will be located upstairs in the new facility. The cost of a name is €150 and you can support by donating on the GoFundMe link. Please help to spread the message far and wide & please support if you can.

KNOCKADERRY

LOTTO: After a long suspension our Lotto will return this Thursday with a jackpot of €10,000. Please contact your promoter to purchase tickets if you normally purchased weekly tickets. All monthly and upfront subscriptions are automatically in the draw. Tickets will be on sale in advance of the draw from 8pm to 9pm Thursday evenings in The Resource Centre or at Bord na nOg training on Monday nights. Draw takes place at 9pm. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced. Your support is greatly appreciated.

COMBINED PARISH DRAW: This months Combined Parish Draw will took place last Thursday in The Resource Centre following Covid 19 guidelines. The following were winners: 1st prize: Declan and Imelda Doherty; 2nd prize: Joan Dore; 3rd prize: Tom and Eileen O'Grady. Extra prizes: Pat and Joanne Windle and Sheila Lee. Next months draw will be held on Thursday, September 3 in The Resource Centre. If interested in joining contact any member of the GAA, Camogie, Community Council or Ahalin Parents Association for details. Thank you for your continued support.

MATCH RESULTS: U21 13-a-side county final Knockaderry 2-11 Crecora Manister 2-21; Minor hurling Knockaderry 1-20 Askeaton 2-11; U16 football Knockaderry 3-9 Kilacolla 5-12.

FIXTURES: The following are upcoming fixtures, check locally for confirmation - Minor B Hurling Championship Knockaderry v Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore on Friday August 14 in Knockaderry at 7pm; Junior B Football Knockaderry v Ballysteen on Tuesday August 18 at 7.30pm in Knockaderry; U16 football Knockaderry v Croom on Monday August 24 at 7pm in Knockaderry.

LIMERICK IHC: Knockaderry v Feohanagh on Sunday September 6 at 5pm in Feenagh

U6: U6 training continues on Monday from 7pm-7:45pm. This is open to boys and girls born in 2015/15. All welcome.

CÚL CAMP: This years Cúl Camp takes place on Monday August 17-21 from 10am to 2pm daily. All bookings must be done on line at www.kellogsculcamp.ie. Please note “No walk ups on the morning of the camp for registration”. Boys and girls form 6 -14 yrs can take part. For further enquiries contact Ger Downes.

SYMPAHTY: The Club expresses its sympathy to Mary Cunningham NT and Family NCW and the Hannon Family Carrowgar on the passing of Marys husband Ray Cunningham. May he rest in peace.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

MINOR CAMOGIE: A very exciting nail biting game on Monday August 4 in Mungret as our Minor Camogie team played Newcastle West in the Plate Semi Final they finished normal time with a draw and went into extra time where the outcome was 1-8 to 2-5, a second period of extra time began with no score in the second period of extra time which pushed the game to penalties. There was no separating these brilliant teams! Mungret St. Pauls were crowned winners 3-0 to 1-2 on penalties. Fantastic competitors in the form of Newcastle West Camogie.

U16 HURLING: Mungret St Pauls 2-11 Cappamore 2-12. On Monday August 3 in our Senior pitch the Division 1 team took on Cappamore after a dramatic Camogie match this match was not too far off the same excitement as both sides put in a great battle to find their scores. Mungret St. Pauls opening score came from a penalty which gave them a lead but Cappamore were quick to respond. The half time came just as Cappamore scored their first goal giving them a slight lead at the break 1-4 to 1-6. Mungret St. Pauls put in a stronger game in the second half coming straight out and regaining the lead. It was half way through the second half when Cappamore struck with their second goal leaving Mungret St. Pauls a goal behind. With 3 minutes left on the clock Mungret St. Pauls found their second goal which leveled the game again. Time was ticking away but it seemed to go slowly as both sides vied for the next score, it was Cappamore with a free in injury time. The ball was sent to the far end of the pitch and with no hawk eye for definite confirmation if the sliotar was batted down by the Cappamore goalie after passing the crossbar, Mungret St. Pauls had to take a loss. While this match was taking place our U16 division 3 hurlers were doing their own battle in the village pitch with a smaller gathering it was none the less a game of skill against Askeaton, Ballysteen, Kilcornan. Mungret St. Pauls players put in a fantastic effort and were rewarded with their score of 1-10 but unfortunately Askeaton, Ballysteen, Kilcornan masked their efforts with their score of 4-19. Not many clubs in Limerick are able to field two competitive U16 teams which is a great way to bring on our players as they get in game time and for the younger players get a taste of what Championship for U16 is like.

U14 CAMOGIE: Congratulations to our U14 camogie team who won against Galbally Wednesday August 5.

MINOR HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 0-18 Doon 1-15. On a warm sunny pitch in Mungret on Friday August 7 our Premier Minor Hurlers opened their Championship when they played an equally skilled Doon team. It took Mungret St. Pauls until the return from the first water break to get themselves into the game as they trailed by 5 points. Doon had broken through the defenses and scored the only goal of the game in the tenth minute to break the level score. Four unanswered points from Mungret St. Pauls drew them to a point behind. Each side exchanged one more point and just on the half time whistle Mungret St. Pauls left one point deficit as one of the many frees given in the game was pointed for Mungret St. Pauls left the score board 0-11 to 1-9. The second half was a tighter half when both sides fought for control of the lead. The game was drawn four times in the 30 minutes. Doon were brought to 14 players before the second water break but Mungret St. Pauls did not make use of their extra player. Mungret St. Pauls are next out against Patrickswell away next Friday. Team; David Geary, Ciaran Kenny, Odhran O'Dwyer, David Hassett, Billy Molyneaux, Dermot Moloney, Eamonn Flahive, Barry Duff, Brian O'Meara (0-1), Conor Galvin (0-1), Conor O'Malley, Killian Archer (0-2), Conor O'Halloran (0-1), Darragh O'Hagan (0-2), Liam Lynch (0-11, 0-11 from Frees), Jack McCarthy, Cillian O'Gorman, Conor White, Darragh Bridgeman, Mark Moroney, Tom Morrison. Managment; Justin O'Meara, Brian Lynch, Colin Kenny, Brian O'Halloran, Cian O'Brien, Dec Browne.

MINOR B HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 3-10 Dromin Athlacca 1-21. In Athlacca our second Minor team took on Dromin Athlacca on Friday August 7 where they had an excellent game making history by being the first time Mungret St. Pauls have fielded 2 minor teams on the same night. Each player gave a great account of themselves as they battled well against bigger opposition. They were down by 9 points at one stage in the game but they never dropped their heads and fought to the final whistle, Mungret St. Pauls were on top at the end it was the opposition that were glad to hear that final whistle. Every player who attended the match got a run and made themselves a valuable part of the match. Rian Murphy, Harry Page ( Captain), Darragh O'Connor, Briain Malone, Fintan Fitzgerald, David Guilfoyle, Jason Hassett, Mark Buckley, JJ Harrington, Liam Moran, Max Duggan, John Wright, Ben O'Hagan, Colin Rochford, Luke Walsh, Eoin O'Hagan, Jack Horgan, Robert O'Brien, Cian Moloney, James Houlihan

PREMIER IHC: Mungret St. Paul’s 1-18 Cappamore 3-12. The Limerick Motor Centre sponsored Mungret St. Paul’s Premier Intermediate hurlers played their final group game against Cappamore on Saturday August 2020 in Claughaun with the sun splitting the rocks. It was the Mungret St. Paul’s men who started stronger opening up a lead of 1-4 to 0-1 after 8 minutes, Cian O’Brien with pointing from play and Paul O’Brien with the remainder. Conor O’Brien making an acrobatic save to keep out a powerful shot on goal. However, 5 minutes later Cappamore hit the net and a few further scores had Mungret St. Paul’s in the lead 1-6 to 1-3 at the water break. Cappamore grew in confidence and had a second goal just before half time. Mungret St. Paul’s trailed by a point at half time 2-6 to 1-8. Both sides feeling the heat of a very warm day. The second half continued in similar fashion, Cappamore took their chances, points coming from frees and play. Paul O’Brien stepped up again with a second pointed sideline of the day. Being somewhat jealous of Eoin O’Doherty last week, it was the gym bunny Liam Harrington’s turn this week to flex his muscles and send a Cappamore man out over the sideline with a fine shoulder. Mungret St. Paul’s workrate improved but Cappamore kept coming and their third goal put a gap between the teams. The gap stretched by the water break and Cappamore led 3-10 to 1-12. Mungret St. Paul’s didn’t lie down and looking to end the group games on a high got themselves back in the game. Rory Duff and Dan Larkin adding to Paul O’Brien scores. Both teams were visibly tired by the final whistle, match ending in a draw, 1-18 to 3-12. Congratulations to Cappamore on securing their status in the division for next season. We look forward to a semi final in a few weeks time with opposition to be confirmed. Team: Conor O’Brien, Shane Barry, Ronan Kirby, Eoghan Mulcahy, Conor Hellewell, Brian Barry, Liam Harrington, Rory Duff (0-1), Eoin O’Doherty, Mike Mullins, Cian O’Brien (C) (0-1), Brendan Giltenane (0-1), Paul O’Brien (1-14, 0-5 frees/65s, 0-2 sideline), Richie Burke, Niall Mulcahy, Subs Used: Brian O’Meara, Pa Begley, Daniel Larkin (0-1) Kieran O’Dowd Subs not used: Louis Dee, Dec Browne, Darragh O’Brien, Odhran O’Dwyer, Conor Flahive. Management: Seanie Barry, Liam Cronin, Paul Harman, John Van Veen, Ger Keane, Brian Mullane, Killian Stockil, Dan O’Brien, Donal Browne, John Moriarty.

JUNIOR A HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 1-14 Croagh Kilfinny 0-18. This was a great game in the warm sun in Adare on Sunday August 9 when Mungret St. Pauls Junior A hurlers played Craogh Kilfinny. The game started point for point as each side took what they could, after the water break Croagh Kilfinny took off and went 4 points unanswered before Mungret St. Pauls replied with 2 points. The game went on with again each side adding the same points on the score board. By half time the extra 2 scores from Croagh Kilfinny were what separated the teams when the board read 0-10 to 0-12. Mungret St. Pauls came straight out of the traps after the break and keeping the pressure on, slotted another 3 sliotars over the cross bar to Croagh Kilfinnys two. Mungret St. Pauls never let their target out of sight throughout the game and just on the third quarter mark of the match a Mungret St. Pauls white helmet was seen in the distance with possession of the sliotar being hunted down by 3 blue and white jerseys, another Croagh Kilfinny player joined the chase but the target was spotted and the ball shot through the goalies attempt of stopping it to bring Mungret St. Pauls the lead they needed. This goal pushed Mungret St. Pauls on as they picked up momentum again after the water break and widened the gap to four points. It did not take much for Croagh Kilfinny to bring the score back to level pegging and with both sided desperately seeking the one point to win the game it went into injury time which seemed to go on for too long. A lucky strike for Mungret St. Pauls as a Croagh Kilfinny free pinged off the upright and back to play, both sets of supporters were urging on their team to make one more score to win and it was Croagh Kilfinny who obliged, Mungret St. Pauls kept on sending the ball into the forwards but it was met with failed attempts, the final shot, a chance sideline for Mungret St. Pauls that passed on the wrong side of the uprights before the final whistle. The Junior A team are not out, they have another 2 matches to play to stay in for a chance to get into a quarter or Semi Final. Players; Louis Dee, Dec Browne, Stephen Dilworth, Conor Lynch, John Malone, Conor Garvey (0-6, 0-6 from free), James Garvey, David Bridgeman, Conor Barry, Darragh O'Hagan (0-3, 0-3 from free), Killian Ryan (1-1), Chams Jagana, Cian O'Doherty, Seamus Hurley (0-2), Darragh O'Brien (0-2), Eamonn Flahive ( on for Conor Barry), Denis Guiltane (on for Darragh O'Brien), Mark Patterson, Patrick Dwane, Tim Lehane. Management; PJ Garvey, Bosco Ryan, Mike Kennedy, Tom Bridgeman, Eoin Ryan, Ronan McElligot.

U14 HURLING: Our young U14 hurlers traveled to Ahane where they put in a great game against a stronger team. There was some great skill shown as they scored a goal and 14 points.

CONDOLENCES: Our Deepest Sympathies to the Mullins family on the passing of Sean, father to underage coach Diarmuid, father in law to Davnet, grandfather to players Rory, Daithí, Paudí and Áine. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

MONALEEN

LIMERICK SHC: Commisserations to Monaleen senior hurlers and management team who lost out to Murroe-Boher in Section B of the county championship at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon. The result ensured Monaleen, Murroe-Boher and South Liberties finished the group with one win and tied on two points each. South Liberties advanced to the quarter-finals of the championship on scoring difference. We are now due to face Blackrock in the County Cup.

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: Best of luck to Monaleen intermediate footballers and management team who are due to take on local rivals Mungret St-Paul's in the opening round of the intermediate championship this Sunday evening at Claughaun, 7pm.

CLUB FUNDRAISER: A clothes collection fundraiser in aid of Monaleen GAA, Camogie and Ladies Gaelic Football will take place on Friday, September 4. More details about dropping off clothing for this event will be released closer to the time. All donations greatly appreciate.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, August 7 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 4, 20, 26 and 35. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were B/D Coughlan, OSR; T Thuillier, Peafield Rd; B.Gleeson, Rivers; K. Vaughan, Monaleen Park. The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Facebook and Instagram Stories. Thank you for your continued support.

U10: There was an air of excitement in the parish on Friday night. It was almost electric as our U10 Hurlers prepared for their greatest test yet this session. The mighty men from Sixmilebridge were in town and Monaleen were ready for them! Training had been moving well, so the boys were happy with their preparations Monaleen played 39 U10’s against a similar sized Sixmilebridge squad in 4 cracking games. The U10 boys who are kindly sponsored by Halley’s CarePlus Pharmacy & Tiernan Sheahan Accountants played a gutsy, physical, high intensity game which was well matched from start to finish. A special mention has to go to Helen and Phil Flannery who yet again provided individually bagged treats to both teams. Their generosity knows no bounds. Next up for this group of superstars is the visit of Nenagh Éire Óg from Tipperary.

CAMOGIE: A busy day for our Junior panel on Saturday with both teams in action. First up on the clubhouse pitch the Junior A team played Patrickswell. The conditions were perfect for camogie and the game started at pace with both teams taking some great scores in the first half. Our girls were a point down at half time 2-6 to 1-8. The period from half time to the water break was critical as Monaleen got on top scoring 2-3 and this was the winning of the game. Final score 3-15 to 2-10. At 7pm our Junior 12-a-side team were away to Crecora. The team who were playing together for the first time got off to a bad start conceding early goals. The performance improved after the first water break and the girls battled right to the end taking some fine scores. Final score Crecora 7-8 Monaleen 1-11

U14 CHAMPIONSHIP: Monaleen's U13s started their championship campaign last Tuesday in the u14 Treaty group. Playing at home against Bruff in windy conditions, the girls defended very well in the first half and took some lovely scores and went into the break leading by 2-4 to 1-2. With the wind behind them in the second half Monaleen pulled away showing some great team work, skill and work ethic. Final score: Monaleen 5-9, Bruff 1-2. Team: Erika McCarthy, Carrie McComack (jc), Emma O'Leary, Isabelle Bromell, Kate Maloney, Emma McGrath, Lily Reid, Alice Sheedy (0-1), Millie Reen, Grace Hegarty (2-5), Robyn d'Arcy(1-1), Lucy Power (0-2), Ella Rock (2-0), Rachel Widger(jc), Rebecca Bromell, Molly Morrissey, Aoibhin McMahon, Emily Nestor, Amalija Karpova.

NA PIARSAIGH

MINOR HURLING: Our minor hurlers opened their championship account last Friday evening when they travelled to Adare to take on the locals. Played in glorious sunshine this was a good contest from start to finish with scores at a premium. Our sideline was like a doctors surgery with crutches, broken fingers etc a plenty. We nevertheless fielded a fine side and one which hurled very well. By the mid way point of the first half at the water break we trailed by two points 0-5 to 0-3, with two Wayne Kearns points from midfield the highlight. The lads showing great battling qualities all throughout the game and anytime Adare appeared to be opening a gap the lads keeps pegging them back. At the short whistle we trailed by a solitary point 0-9 to 0-8 with points from Pa O’Neill, Colm Downey, Wayne Kearns and Mark O’Connor. Into the second half and an Adare goal put us back under pressure but again we rallied and picked off some good points from Vince Harrington, Colm Downey and Mark O’Connor. The final few minutes could have gone either way but in the end a draw seemed a fair result. Our defence coped well with Stephen Mitchell and John Fitzgerald in the full back line excelling whilst Vince Hartington held the middle well ably assisted by JJ Carey. Mark O’Connor, Wayne Kearns and Bradley Moran all to the fore in what was a very good spirited team display. Final score Na Piarsaigh 0-13 Adare 1-10. Next up for the lads are NCW at home on Friday night. Team James Linnane, Stephen Mitchell, John Fitzgerald, Cathal Hassett, Fionn O’Tiarnaigh, Vincent Harrington, JJ Carey, Mark O’Connor, Wayne Kearns, Pa O’Neill, Bradley Moran, Marcus Hogan, Cian Brosnan, Colm Downey, Adam Long.Subs used Kieran Richardson, Josh Sheehan, Charles Hogan

INTERMEDIATE HURLING: Our intermediate hurlers made it 2 from 2 on Sunday evening when they defeated Effin 0-20 to 1-14. We were always in control of this game and by the first water break we had opened up a 0-6 to 0-1 lead. This lead was stretched to 9bpoints by the hald time whistle leading 0-12 to 0-3. Effin upped the ante in the second half and despite conceding a goal we held on for a comfortable win 0-20 to 1-14. We now look forward to a quarter final slot in a few weeks time.

SENIOR FOOTBALL: Our Senior Footballers begin their Championship campaign this coming Saturday when they travel to Clarina to face Adare at 7pm. We wish new manager Micheal Lynch and the panel of players the very best of luck.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Limerick Draw for 2020 will take place on Saturday August 29. Why not join today and show your support for Na Piarsaigh and Limerick GAA. Contact Draw Co ordinatorKenny for more details at (087)795 6436

CAMOGIE: Our senior camogie team opened their account with a tough away assignment against Granagh-Ballingarry on Sunday morning. Played in glorious weather we got off to a great start with a goal inside the first few minutes from Aine O Tiarnaigh. We added a point and were hurling well although the radar was slightly off with several chances going a begging. Granagh took their points and by the half time whistle they led the contest by 0-6 to 1-1. This young team showed no fear of their vaunted opponents and as many as 5 of them still plying their trade at the minor grade finishing up on the pitch by the end. Lisanna Boylan, Aine O Tiarnaigh, Enya Harrington, Rachel Considine all hurled well to compliment the core of the side which contained the evergreen Katie Campbell, Snead McNamara, Tara Skeehan and Niamh Tuite. As the game came to a close it was Granagh who held the upper hand. A late chance by Rachel Considine which hit the post was out final chance to get back into the game. Final score Na Piarsaigh 1-2 Granagh-Ballingarry 0-11. The future looks bright for this young side with plenty to work with in the weeks and months ahead.

SUMMER CAMP: Our summer camp kicks off this Monday morning August 10 for the week. Places still available for anyone looking to attend Camp will take place daily from 10am to 1.15pm

FIXTURES: Friday August 14 MHC v NCW in Na Piarsaigh at 7pm; Saturday August 15 SFC v Adare in Clarina at 7pm; Monday August 17 U16HC v Monaleen away at 7pm; Tuesday August 18 JBHC v Kildimo Pallaskenry in Na Piarsaigh at 7pm.

PATRICKSWELL

SENIOR HURLING: Patrickswell crept into the County Championship semi-final by salvaging a late draw against Doon. Mark Carmody scored the first point of the match, which Doon cancelled out immediately. The first ten minutes were very competitive as both teams shared four points apiece (Jason Gillane 0-2, John Flynn and Kevin O'Brien). While Doon went ahead with their sixth point, they were pegged back by Patrick Kirby's fine goal in the 12th minute. Doon fired over another point to narrow the deficit to a single point; however Ciaran Carey's men experienced a purple patch of three consecutive points from Tom O'Brien, Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes. The scoreboard at the 20th minute displayed a 1-8 to 0-7 advantage for the 'Well. The East Men were undaunted and increased their tempo. Doon recorded four unanswered points to equalise at 1-8 to 0-11 by the interval. Doon notched the first point of the second half within a minute of the restart. While Aaron Gillane equalised shortly afterwards, Doon scored three points within seven minutes to move 0-15 to 1-9 ahead by the 40th minute. While John Flynn reduced the arrears to two points, Patrickswell's scoring rate had slowed. Doon added another two points in the next ten minutes, while the 'Well were unable to register. By the 50th minute, Doon were 0-17 to 1-10 ahead. Patrickswell struggled to close the gap because scores from Aaron Gillane (0-1) and Jason Gillane (0-3) were matched by Doon at every turn. The stadium clock reached 60 minutes with Doon ahead by four points at 0-21 to 1-14. The odds did not look good for Patrickswell, but Aaron Gillane had not read the script. In injury time, he fielded a high ball and drilled a superb shot across the face of the goalkeeper. The ball nestled in the far corner and Patrickswell re-set themselves for a grand finale. There was sufficient time for Kevin O'Brien to surge forward and dispatch an equalising point that broke Doon hearts. The final score was 2-15 to 0-21.

JUNIOR A HURLING: The Junior A hurlers delivered a tenacious performance to draw with Kilteely-Dromkeen in the third match of the County Championship. The game began at a ferocious pace, with our opponents scoring a goal and leading by 1-2 to 0-2 after just five minutes. Pa Dundon's men settled into a pattern to record three points in a ten-minute window, while restricting Kilteely-Dromkeen to two points. In the 15th minute, Barry Foley judged the flight of a high ball and caught it brilliantly. From one yard out, he tapped home a goal and put the 'Well 1-5 to 1-4 ahead. The teams exchanged one point apiece before Kilteely-Dromkeen claimed their second goal to hit the front. Over the next ten minutes, the 'Well were narrowly outscored by five points to four points. The half-time score was a deficit of 2-10 to 1-10. Patrickswell enjoyed the early stages of the second half. By the 35th minute, the scores were level at 1-14 to 2-11. Shane Quinlan's goal helped to establish a three-point lead of 2-15 to 2-12 with fifteen minutes remaining. The game became more cagey, with a lower scoring rate. Our opponents reached the water break in the 48th minute only one point behind at 2-15 to 2-14. The lead changed hands on a number of occasions, although Patrickswell created a slender 2-18 to 2-17 margin in injury time. The match was now a battle for every single puckout and possession. Kilteely-Dromkeen equalised in injury time and the outcome of the match was in the balance. Both teams pushed forward for a winning score, but there was no final drama. The clubs were forced to share a 2-18 to 2-18 draw after a tough contest. Patrickswell now have a record of one win, one draw and one defeat.

MINOR HURLING: The Minor hurlers suffered defeat to neighbours Ballybrown in the opening fixture of the Premier Championship. Nine points were scored within six minutes as Patrickswell held a narrow 0-5 to 0-4 lead (Patrick Kirby 0-3, John Kirby, Eoin Harmon). While the amount of scores slowed, Ballybrown proved their pedigree as title holders. With five minutes left in the first half, the Clarina men had steadied themselves to lead by 0-10 to 0-7. John Kirby had added two points for Patrickswell. Unfortunately, there was another flurry of Ballybrown points before half-time and the 'Well trailed by 0-15 to 0-9 at the break (two more points from John Kirby). The start of the second half was quite competitive, with Patrickswell trying hard to close the gap. In the initial 15 minutes of the second half, both neighbours scored four points apiece (Patrick Kirby 0-4). Ballybrown maintained their six-point buffer at 0-19 to 0-13. The game was decided as a contest when two Ballybrown goals in six minutes cemented an unassailable 13-point margin at 2-21 to 0-14. The match ended with our oppenents accruing another goal and three points to run out 3-24 to 0-15 winners.

LOTTO: The Club Lotto was not won on Tuesday August 4. The drawn numbers were 2, 16, 25 and 26. The Bonus Number was 14. The Lucky Dip winners were €100 for Kyle Loftus and €20 each for Tony Gormley, Emer Foley, Noel and Marie Gavin, Liam O'Carroll and Mary Burke.

PALLASGREEN

LIMERICK IHC: The intermediate Hurlers second game in the championship proved a disappointment last Saturday evening in Clarina. Against Feohanagh this was a top of the table clash but it didn’t work in our favour. From the start we didn’t take the chances where the opposition capitalised on our many mistakes and led at the break 3-5 to 1-4. After the poor start we battled bravely in the second period and came within five points but again too many missed chances proved our downfall, Feohanagh scored a fourth goal to seal the win by 4-11 to 2-10. Team: T McMahon, K O’Donnell, L O’Dwyer, A Moloney, C McMahon, B McCarthy, C Ryan, T Franklin, B Fanning, C Ryan, P Roche, O Roche, E O’Malley, S Mulcahy. Subs; C McMahon, C Linnane, K McMahon, C O’Dwyer. The team will now play Newcastle West in the quarter finals.

JUNIOR B HURLING: The Junior B Hurlers had a fine win over South Liberties in Pallasgreen last week. Leading at the break by 1-7 to 0-4 they kept up the tempo in the second to win by 2-15 to 0-8. Team; D McMahon, E Hickie, PJ Butler, C Roche, D O’Dea, J Deere, P O’Dwyer, S Bradshaw, A Greene, C McMahon, J Barry, A O’Sullivan, T O’Mahoney, P Franklin, J O’Connell. Subs; P Roche, A Murphy, A Keogh, A Cosgrave, C Cosgrave.

MINOR HURLING: This minor hurling encounter against combination side Bellview Gaels was a no contest as we lined out with a very young outfit. But true to tradition they fought the good fight and had to settle for second best. The younger guys will gain invaluable experience from it going forward. Final socreline Pallasgreen 0-7 Bellview Gaels 2-18. Team; Darragh O’Connor, Matt Looby, John Egan, Cathal Lanigan Ryan, Jeffrey Casey, Aaron Greene, Denis O’Connell, Timmy Dillon, Conor Linnane, Tadgh Hoourigan, Conor McCormack, Robert Corbett, Danny Fealy, JJ Looby, James Ryan, Eoin Delaney.

LOTTO: No winner Monday August 3 draw: Numbers drawn: 7, 8, 23 & 28. Lucky Dip Winners: Breda Cronin, Oliver O’Keeffe, Sharon Morrisson, Martin Hayes & Joe Franklin Jnr.

LADIES FOOTBALL: Sunday August 16 Pallasgreen Junior ladies football v Oola in Oola 5.30pm.

ST PATRICKS

INTERMEDIATE HURLING: St Patricks 2-11 Newcastle west 3-13. Our Intermediate hurling team were defeated in round two last Saturday evening in balmy sunshine in Croagh. This was a much improved performance as we were down a number of players through injury and suspension but the effort and work rate could not be faulted. Gearoid Hegarty was immense, ably assisted by a number of others and the game was level early in the second half, but with St Patrick's having to win by a goal we had to chase the game somewhat and this made it all the more difficult. Due to the nature of the 2020 championship, two defeats means we now play Tournafulla in a relegation semi final in early September.

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: Our Intermediate football team begin their championship this coming Saturday against last years County finalists Gerald Griffins in Askeaton at 7pm. Tickets are limited and there has a been a nice demand so not many remain. Best of luck to the team and management ahead of the coming championship from all in the club.

U12: Our U12 hurling team played a good Patrickswell team on Thursday last in Rhebogue, with many encouraging performances in a superb night for hurling.

U16: Our U16 football team were beaten by Ballybrown in their first championship game on Monday night in Clarina, with a young team their was many fine displays.

U10: Our U10s have been training regularly on Friday nights and their U10 blitzes will begin over the next few weeks.

LADIES FOOTBALL: A busy week for St Patrick's girls. The U14s opened their 2020 season against Athea on Wednesday evening at home. The girls played well from start to finish, but lost out on the night. While the U12s were in action Friday evening in a challenge match against Monaleen. It was a beautiful evening for football and the girls got some lovely scores. Especially well done to the newer players. Training continues every Tuesday evening.