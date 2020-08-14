Betting: Champions are bookies favourties to win Limerick SFC title

CHAMPIONS Newcastle West are the bookies favourites to retain their Irish Wire Products Limerick Senior Football Championship title.

The holders are priced up at 2/1 to lift the Fr Casey Cup once again.

But Newcastle West have never put SFC wins back-to-back. Indeed they have never reached the final as champions - their only successive final appearances were defeats in 2011 and 2012.

2017 and '18 champions Adare are next in the betting at 11/4.

2016 champions Monaleen are third in the list at 5/1. The city side are the last team outside of Adare and Newcastle West to be champions.

Abbeyfeale's Fr Caseys and last season's surprise finalists Oola are both seen as 8/1 shots to claim ultimate honours.

West Limerick duo St Kierans and Ballysteen are both priced at 12/1

Ballylanders were county finalists in 2018 but down the pecking order at 14/1.

Likewise Dromcollogher-Broadford were in the 2016 final but have slipped down the ranking and available at 20/1.

Newly promoted Galtee Gaels are 25/1, city dual club Na Piarsagh are available at 33/1, while Galbally are seen as the outsiders at 40/1.