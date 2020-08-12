Adare end 20 year wait for Limerick U21 hurling honours with final win over Bruff

ADARE were crowned Limerick U21 A hurling champions this Wednesday evening.

In Mick Neville Park it finished Adare 1-25 Bruff 1-16 - a first Limerick U21 title for Adare since 2000.

Across the hour of hurling the John Fitzgibbon managed Adare were the more composed and balanced outfit, in what was the tier two U21 final.

They ended with 11 different scorers and secured the nine point victory despite hitting 16 wides.

Bruff, who had just one wide, relied heavily on scores from Danny O'Leary - he finished with 0-13 (10frees).

Bruff had the aid of a gentle breeze in the opening half but Adare led 1-10 to 0-10 at half time.

Sean Connolly had the Adare goal in the eighth minute - he was to finish with 1-4 from play.

Liam Dunne and frees from Ronan Connolly and Rory O'Connor were also on the Adare scorecard in the opening half.

Backed by the breeze Adare took over in the second half.

Michael Keane hit two points early in the new half, while captain Frank Costelloe, John McSweeney and Cian Sparling were others to find the range.

Bruff needed a goal to ignite a challenge but Bryan Curtin denied them twice before Paul O'Riordan finally found the net in the final five minutes but Adare were now 1-23 to 1-15 ahead.

Elsewhere this evening, Cois Laoi Gaels were crowned Limerick U21 B champions. They Effin-Staker Wallace side had a 1-18 to 0-9 win over Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore.

Last week, the U21 13-a-side title went to Crecora-Manister with a 2-21 to 2-11 final win over Knockaderry.

The Limerick Premier U21 title will be decided next Wednesday, August 19, when Doon play Patrickswell in the LIT Gaelic Grounds. This evening in the semi finals, Doon defeat Garryspillane 3-18 to 0-13 and The Well beat Mungret 0-21 to 1-16 - despite a late Chams Jagana goal for Mungret.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for full match report from Adare v Bruff.