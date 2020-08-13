Profiled: Limerick's 12 Limerick SFC clubs in focus ahead of championship start

THE Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC commences this weekend with four round one games.

Three rounds of group games will take place across the next three weekends before attention returns to club hurling.

There are just four games per round in the Covid-19 enforced revised SFC – Monaleen, Fr Caseys, Ballylanders and Ballysteen not in action in round one.

See all weekend club football fixtures here

ADARE

Management: Harry Gleeson (manager); Joe Redington and Pat O'Connor (selectors); Killian Phair and Anthony Maher (coaches), Darragh Droog (S&C), Shane English (First Aid), Mark Melbourne (physio), Johnny Bourke (kitman).

Captain: Shane Doherty.

Key Players: Oran Collins, Dave Connolly, Davey and Mikey Lyons, Paul Maher.

Young Talent: Eric Costello, Harry O'Donnell, Conor Lynch, Garrett Sparling, Rory Desmond, Rob Moloney, Sean Connolly, Michael Southgate.

Latest News: Long serving Andrew O'Connell has retired from senior club football duty, while another absentee is Stephen Keeley, who has transferred back to his native Louth.

BALLYLANDERS

Management: Niall Fitzgerald (manager-coach), Eddie English, Tom Sheehan and Eamonn Dineen (selectors), Ian O’Connor (S&C), Vivienne Glynn (physio).

Captain: Jimmy Barry Murphy.

Key players: Shane Fox, Mark O’Connell, Stephen Walsh, Jimmy Barry Murphy.

Young talent: Pa Holihan, Eoin O’Mahoney, Shaun Moloney, Shane O’Donoghue, Oisin Browne, Killian Meade

Latest news: Long serving Maurice Kelly has retired after over a decade of senior team service. Could have some knocks, after hectic Glenroe schedule.

BALLYSTEEN

Management: Seamus O’Donnell (manager-coach), John Ferris and Martin Kelly (selectors).

Captain: Cillian Ferris.

Key players: Darragh Ranahan, Danny Neville, Shane Gallagher, James O’Meara.

Young talent: Tomas Sheahan, Paul O Shaughnessy.

Latest news: Pa Ranahan and Luke Gammell are both injured at present.

DROMCOLLOGHER-BROADFORD

Management: Mike Fahy (manager); Diarmuid Carroll and Seanie Buckley (coaches-selectors).

Captain: tbc

Key players: Cillian Fahy, Garett Noonan, Derry McCarthy, Jack Ryan, Sean O'Sullivan.

Young talent: Graeme Roche, Brian Aherne, James Molyneaux.

Latest news: Don’t have the assistance of players from Feenagh-Kilmeedy this season.

FR CASEYS

Management: John Colbert, Liam Galvin, Conor McCarthy.

Captain: John Riordan.

Key players: Adrian Enright, David Ward, Cormac Roche, Daniel Daly.

Young talent: Rory O'Brien, Eliah Riordan, DJ Stack, Sean Kilbridge.

Latest news: One of three senior teams that also have a Junior A team, along with Newcastle West and Drom-Broadford.

GALBALLY

Management: Ger Fahy (manager), Jerome Stack (coach), William Power, Padraig Hyland (both selectors).

Captain: tbc

Key players: Mike Donovan, Liam Casey, Kieran Hickey, Jack Donovan, James Ryan.

Young talent: Ciaran Sheehan, Dylan O'Sullivan, Eoin O’Mahony, James Cummins.

Latest news: A number of injuries after Garryspillane’s hurling schedule - notably James Ryan.

GALTEE GAELS

Management: John McGrath, Sean Kearney

Captain: Alan Condon

Key players: Tommy Childs, Bob Childs, Sean and Padraig McGrath.

Young talent: Eoin MaNamara

Latest news: Long awaited return to senior ranks for the men from Anglesboro and Kilbehenny. Missing from IFC winning team is Sean Casey, who emigrated to Canada.

MONALEEN

Management: Muiris Gavin, Alan Kitson, Eddie Cosgrave, John O’Halloran, Fergus Melody, Ricky Roynane and David Geaney, Liam McDonnell (stats).

Captain: tbc

Key players: Donal O’Sullivan, Luke Murphy, Brian Donovan, Padraig Quinn.

Young talent: Jack Canny, Sam Byrnes, Eoin O’Shea, Cathal McCarthy.

Latest news: Big season for club playing in senior and intermediate football championships - sides backed by the U21 team that reached the 2019 U21 County Final.

NA PIARSAIGH

Management: Micheal Lynch (manager), DJ Collins (coach), Cian Cody (selector), Alex Du Sussa (S&C).

Captain: Diurmuid Ryan and Gordan Brown.

Key players: Eoin Hogan, Kieran Daly, Gordon Brown, Ronan Lynch.

Young talent: Christy O’Hagan, Reubhan McCarthy.

Latest news: With hurling on the back burner for three weeks could the Caherdavin side profit with some dual players.

NEWCASTLE WEST

Management: Mike Quilligan (manager), Brendan Guiney (coach), Jonathan Carey, Martin O'Donovan, Michael Dowling and Maurice Murphy, Stephen Nix (all selectors), Andy Brouder (goalkeeping coach).

Captain: tbc

Key players: Iain Corbett, Darren O’Doherty, Seamus Hurley, Eoin Hurley.

Young talent: Brian Foley, Bryan Nix, Ruadhan O'Connor

Latest news: Attempted to retain title for the first time but Jamie Lee misses out as he emigrated.

OOLA

Management: Kem Downey (manager), Jim Moran (coach), James Hallissey, Shane Whelan, Padraig Ryan (all selectors).

Captain: tbc

Key players: Josh Ryan, Eoin Fitzgibbon, Conor Ryan, Ian Bourke

Young talent: Dubhan O'Grady and Jack Downey

Latest news: Stephen Ryan and Richie English out injured from last year’s county final team.

ST KIERANS

Management: Noel Broderick, Mike Barrett, Michael Reidy, Mikey Greaney, Timmy Carroll.

Captain: Liam Kennedy.

Key players: Johnny McCarthy, Jack Ben Harnett, John Hayes.

Young Talent: Noel Callanan, Daniel Geraghty, Aaron Heffernan, Kevin Guina.

Latest news: Injuries to Robert Bradley (cruciate) and Dylan Moloney (shoulder) with Sean McSweeney abroad.