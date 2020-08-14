Limerick boxer Paddy Donovan on undercard of Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan double bill

EXCITING Limerick based boxer Paddy Donovan makes his 2020 debut this Saturday night on the undercard of the big Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan double bill in London.

There is four hours of boxing live on BT Sport 2 beginning at 8pm - Carl Frampton fights Darren Traynor and Michael Conlan takes on Sofiane Takoucht at the behind closed doors event.

Irish Welterweight prospect Paddy Donovan will be looking to move to 4-0 this Saturday as he takes on Des Newton (8-15-0).

The Ennis native boxed in his amateur days out of Limerick's Our Lady of Lourdes St Saviours boxing club and now is coached and managed by Limerick's former world champion Andy Lee.

Twenty one-year-old Donovan, with a record of 3-0, two KOs, is a 13-time Irish national amateur champion.