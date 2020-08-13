Limerick JAHC: Round-up of all 12 games as five sides lead the way into mid-season break

THE Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Junior A Hurling Championship now enters a mid-season break after three rounds of group games.

After last weekend's third round games, the competition breaks until September 5-6.

Five sides lead the way with 100% records after three games - Castletown-Ballyagran, Croagh-Kilfinny, Killeedy, Templeglantine and Claughaun.

GROUP ONE

Castletown-Ballyagran 1-20 Garryspillane 2-9

Last season's beaten finalists remain unbeaten after this eight point win in Kilmallock.

Garryspillane had an early goal but Castletown-Ballyagran were 1-11 to 1-2 ahead by half time, with The Bouncers failing to score in the final 15-minutes of the half.

Doon 3-21 Ballybrown 1-12

The east Limerick men had an early John Hayes goal to set them on their way. When Bob Purcell added a second goal just before half time they brought a 2-11 to 0-8 advantage into the interval.

In the second half Tadhg Whelan added their third goal to seal an 18-point win in Bruff.

Caherline 1-17 St Kierans 0-9

In Clarina Caherline had six different scorers as they moved 0-8 to 0-3 clear by half time - Aaron Power and Kevin Wixted each with two points from play.

In the second half Paraic Wixted helped himself to 1-3 from play to seal the win for the east Limerick man.

GROUP TWO

Croagh-Kilfinny 0-18 Mungret St Pauls 1-14

The final four points of this tight tussle went the way of Croagh-Kilfinny to snatch a one point victory in Adare.

It was 0-12 to 0-10 to the winners at half time but a Killian Ryan goal and pointed frees from Conor Garvey and Darragh O'Hagan had Mungret three points ahead inside the final 10-minutes.

Patrickswell 2-18 Kilteely-Dromkeen 2-18

Denny Ahern was the Kilteely-Dromkeen hero with a late pointed free securing a draw in Claughaun.

Goals from Danny Holton and Denny Ahern had Kilteely-Dromkeen 2-10 to 1-10 ahead at half time - Barry Foley with the Patrickswell goal.

A Shane Quinlan goaled had The Well 2-15 to 2-12 ahead with 15-minutes to play but the sides finished level.

Old Christians 2-17 Askeaton 3-13

This clash in Adare was between two sides seeking a first win of the campaign.

They were level at half time - Askeaton 2-5, Old Christians 1-8.

The city men had goals from Dylan Blackwell and Jack Cunningham to secure a vital win.

GROUP THREE

Killeedy 5-30 Monaleen 2-10

It was 1-11 to 0-4 at half time in Croagh.

In the second half, among the goals for the winners were Christopher Moxey Peter Mulcahy, PJ Bourke and Padraig Ahern.

Templeglantine 1-18 Feenagh-Kilmeedy 0-13

Feenagh-Kilmeedy were ahead in the opening quarter with Dan Gayer and Michael O'Connor among the scores in Dromcollogher but once Templeglantine hit the front they never looked back. They were 0-11 to 0-7 ahead at half time.

Ballybricken-Bohermore 4-15 Rathkeale 2-11

Dan McGuire and Daniel Owens goals had Ballybricken-Bohermore 2-3 to 0-1 ahead with just 10-minutes played in Mungret.

But Patrick Wilmott and Brian Keating had Rathkeale goals in reply and by half time it was Ballybricken-Bohermore 2- 9 Rathkeale 2-5.

Owens and Matt Mitchell had the goals for the winners in the second half.

GROUP FOUR

Claughaun 2-16 Ahane 2-10

A third straight win for Clauaghun, who raced into a 1-6 to no score lead. But by half time it was Claughaun 1-8 Ahane 1-7 - Andrew Minehan with the Ahane goal.

An early second half goal from Claughaun's Macauley Murtagh helped them to move nine points clear. James Hayes had a late Ahane goal in Caherdavin.

Crecora-Manister 1-15 Monagea 0-18

A second draw out of three games for Monagea.

Sean Herlihy hit all his sides tally with scores from play and from frees as Monagea led 0-9 to 0-7 ahead at half time in The Bog Garden.

Monagea were still ahead 0-14 to 0-12 with 10-minutes to play but then came a Crecora-Manister goal to lead 1-13 to 0-14.

Staker Wallace v Dromcollogher-Broadford

Staker Wallace gave a walkover to Dromcollogher-Broadford.