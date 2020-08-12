New title sponsor for Irish Cambridgeshire Open in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

LOCALLY owned Emerald Isle Casino have been confirmed as the new sponsor for Limerick Greyhound Stadium’s Irish Cambridgeshire Open.

The 750-yard distance event offers over €10,000 in prize money and is a popular racing event on the Limerick calendar. The 2020 competition will get underway on Saturday August 29, running over over weekends, with the final on Saturday September 12.

Emerald Isle Casino is Ireland's newest online gaming platform, partnered with a world leader in gaming MultiWinCasino to offer a gaming experience. Emerald Isle Casino is the virtual casino portal of the Roma Casino, which is situated in the heart of the city on William Street for the past 30 years.

“I am delighted to be on board as a sponsor for this event, the Irish Cambridgeshire Open is a long running event in Limerick Greyhound Stadium and holds many fond memories for me personally. I am the fourth generation of my family involved in greyhounds and I’m very proud that my sponsorship can bring together two long running local businesses. I look forward to the competition getting underway in Limerick Greyhound Stadium later this month," Dan Flynn, Director of Emerald Isle Casino.

Gerard Dollard CEO, Irish Greyhound Board welcomed the financial support from Emerald Isle Casino for this year’s Irish Cambridgeshire Open 750.

"This further demonstrates the strong links between the local business community and the Limerick Greyhound Track. The sponsorship has enabled us to significantly increase the prize money pot to make the competition more attractive and thus generate a strong range of runners. I have no doubt that the Irish Cambridgeshire with Emerald Isle on Board will deliver a very exciting event in the Limerick racing calendar for the enjoyment of the greyhound racing community," said Dollard.

For those looking to attend the event in Limerick Greyhound Stadium, General Admission and Restaurant spaces must be pre-booked on www.LimerickGreyhoundStadium.ie