Players from 50 clubs and schools participate in Munster's underage training programme

PLAYERS from 41 Munster clubs and all nine 'A' schools are taking part in Munster Rugby's underage training programme.

The sessions are mainly skills-based with groups at U16, U17, U18 and U19 level.

Munster Rugby’s underage sides have been training at Thomond Park, Musgrave Park and Ballincollig RFC over the past number of weeks ahead of the new season.

Along with the training programme, three online education modules have been provided for the players including a Covid Compliancy information webinar, a performance nutrition webinar with Munster Rugby Academy nutritionist Richard Kelly and a mental skills webinar with Cathal Sheridan.

A Prepare to Perform webinar will also be provided by Athletic Development coach Ross Callaghan and there will also be an anti-doping webinar with IRFU and Munster Rugby Spirit Officer Emily O’Leary later this month.