Draws made for Limerick SHC quarter finals

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the quarter final line-up for the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick SHC.

The draw was made this Monday lunch-time.

Na Piarsaigh will play high-flying Ballybrown and Doon will play South Liberties.

Patrickswell and Kilmallock await in the semi finals and will be kept apart in the last four draw, where repeat pairings will be avoided where possible.

Both quarter final games are in the fixture list for the weekend of September 4-6.

Na Piarsaigh and Doon reached the quarter finals as runners-up in their respective groups in Section A, while Ballybrown and South Liberties are table-toppers from the two groups in Section B.

Ballybrown and South Liberties will also meet later in the year in the Section B Promotion Final to secure a place in the top flight in 2021.

Doon and South Liberties met in the group stages last year with Doon South Liberties 4-17 to 1-11 winners. The last quarter final meeting of the east Limerick sides was in 2013 when the men in red were 1-18 to 0-9 winners.

It's 2018 since Na Piarsaigh and Ballybrown met - the Caherdavin side the Na Piarsaigh 2-21 to 1-8 winners.