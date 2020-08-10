Fixtures confirmed: Limerick club football championships commence with 16 ties

THE Limerick club football championship commences this weekend.

After three weeks of club hurling, football dominates for the next three weekends.

There are 16 games across the top three tiers of club football this Saturday and Sunday - 14 different venues in use.

There are just three time slots - Saturday (7pm), Sunday (1am) and Sunday (7pm).

In the Limerick SFC there are round one byes for Monaleen, Ballylanders, Fr Caseys and Ballysteen.

In the Limerick IFC, there are round one byes for Rathkeale, Pallasgreen, Bruff and Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

IRISH WIRE PRODUCTS LIMERICK SFC

Newcastle West v Dromcollogher-Broadford on Saturday August 15 in Mick Neville Park at 7pm

Adare v Na Piarsaigh on Saturday August 15 in Clarina at 7pm

St Kierans v Galbally on Sunday August 16 in Kilmallock at 7pm

Oola v Galtee Gaels on Sunday August 16 in Hospital at 7pm

GRIFFIN COACHES LIMERICK IFC

Claughaun v Mountcollins on Saturday August 15 in The Bog Garden at 7pm

Gerald Griffins v St Patricks on Saturday August 15 in Askeaton 7pm

St Senans v Glin on Sunday August 16 in Ballyhahill at 7pm

Mungret v Monaleen on Sunday August 16 in Claughaun at 7pm

WOODLANDS HOTEL LIMERICK JAFC

Castlemahon v South Liberties on Saturday August 15 in Adare at 7pm

Croom v Fr Caseys on Saturday August 15 in Feenagh at 7pm

Ballybrown v Cappagh on Saturday August 15 in Mungret at 7pm

Ahane v Crecora-Manister on Saturday August 15 in Monaleen 7pm

Monagea v Cappamore on Sunday August 16 in Clarina at 1pm

Kilteely-Dromkeen v Dromcollogher-Broadford on Sunday August 16 in Kilbreedy at 1pm

Newcastle West v Hospital-Herbertstown on Sunday August 16 in Ballingarry at 1pm

Athea v Bruree on Sunday August 16 in The Bog Garden at 1pm