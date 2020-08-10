Latest state of play in Limerick club hurling championships

THE draw is due to take place later today, Monday, for the quarter-finals of the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick county senior hurling championship.

The line-up has been completed for the quarter-finals of the championship over the weekend.

Next month's two quarter-finals will feature Na Piarsaigh, Doon and Section B qualifiers Ballybrown and South Liberties.

Already through to the semi-final stages of the championship are Section A group winners holders Patrickswell and Kilmallock.

In the Section A relegation play-off, Adare will take on Ahane. The Section B relegation play-off game will be contested by Garryspillane and Murroe-Boher.

Murroe-Boher finished their Section B group games with a four-point win over Monaleen, a result which ended Monaleen's chances of progressing to the knock-out stages.

Murroe-Boher, Monaleen and South Liberties all finished with one win each in the group. However, 'Liberties' advanced to the quarter-finals as a result of their superior scoring difference.

Meanwhile, in the premier intermediate hurling championship, the semi-finals will see Bruff taking on Kildimo-Pallaskenry, while Mungret St Pauls will do battle with Glenroe.

The premier intermediate relegation play-off game will feature Bruree and Dromin-Athlacca.