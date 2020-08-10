Latest state of play in Limerick club hurling championships
Action from the Bons Secours Hospital Limerick Co SHC fixture between Ahane and Kilmallock at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening
THE draw is due to take place later today, Monday, for the quarter-finals of the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick county senior hurling championship.
The line-up has been completed for the quarter-finals of the championship over the weekend.
Next month's two quarter-finals will feature Na Piarsaigh, Doon and Section B qualifiers Ballybrown and South Liberties.
Already through to the semi-final stages of the championship are Section A group winners holders Patrickswell and Kilmallock.
In the Section A relegation play-off, Adare will take on Ahane. The Section B relegation play-off game will be contested by Garryspillane and Murroe-Boher.
Murroe-Boher finished their Section B group games with a four-point win over Monaleen, a result which ended Monaleen's chances of progressing to the knock-out stages.
Murroe-Boher, Monaleen and South Liberties all finished with one win each in the group. However, 'Liberties' advanced to the quarter-finals as a result of their superior scoring difference.
Meanwhile, in the premier intermediate hurling championship, the semi-finals will see Bruff taking on Kildimo-Pallaskenry, while Mungret St Pauls will do battle with Glenroe.
The premier intermediate relegation play-off game will feature Bruree and Dromin-Athlacca.
