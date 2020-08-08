Evan Loftus: Ballybrown yearn for return 'to the highest possible level' of Limerick SHC

BALLYBROWN may have reached the knockout stages of the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick SHC but won't be resting on their laurels insists manager Evan Loftus.

The Clarina men are now guaranteed a championship quarter final spot and a place in the promotion final to join the elite in Section A of the Limerick SHC next season.

Loftus is now in his fifth season at the helm of the 2016 county finalists.

While the backbone of the side remain from that final appearance, last October Ballybrown won a county premier minor hurling title for the first time in 31 years.

"I think that is very important for this team," said Loftus of reaching the group of the top six for 2021.

"With the amount of young lads that are coming, it’s important for their development that they are playing at the highest possible level - that definitely something we will be looking at," he stressed after Friday's 26-point win over Garryspillane.

That victory booked a quarter final place.

"That was the aim for tonight to get the job done and get a result and get ourselves into a quarter final and the knockout stages - that’s where we want to be," said Loftus.

His side defeated both Blackrock and Garryspillane to reach the knockout stages.

"They are playing with a small bit of freedom and enjoying it - it’s like everything else, when it works it’s great but is what we had out there going to be good enough for a quarter final, no it’s not but we have our three weeks now and time to prepare and it’s up to us to move it on a couple of per cent again."

They have scored nine goals in the two games.

"We worked a good bit when we came back after the break to open up space and create goal chances - sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t but over the last two games we have created quite a few goal chances which we are happy with. We haven’t taken them all but at least we created them," explained the manager.

While they await confirmation of their quarter final opponents, thoughts have already turned to their next outing.

"The next four, five or six days is a case of winding down a small bit and trying to sort out a few niggles we have after today and reassess and we will start to take it back up again for the quarter final."