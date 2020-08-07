Ballybrown ease into Limerick SHC quarter final but relegation trouble for Garryspillane

BALLYBROWN booked their place in the quarter final of the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick SHC with this emphatic victory in the final round group game.

In the LIT Gaelic Grounds it finished Ballybrown 5-25 Garryspillane 1-11.

The defeat means The Bouncers will play in the relegation final to determine who drops down to the Premier IHC in 2021.

In this make or break tie, Garryspillane had to line out without five regulars - James Ryan, Dylan O'Shea, Eoin Sheehan, Mark Quinlan and Calum Sheehan.

All that meant a return for 42 year old Donie Ryan for his 27th season of adult hurling. Ryan only regraded down junior last Saturday and played in the county JAHC last Sunday but returned for this game.

Donie Ryan ended up with a score of 1-6 (0-4frees).

There were 10-points between the teams at half time - Ballybrown 2-13 Garryspillane 1-6.

Both goals for the Clarina men came from Josh Adams - 22nd and 25th minutes.

Ballybrown had the early form and were 0-4 clear before Garryspillane opened their account in the seventh minute.

Colin Coughlan, Killian Gavin and Aidan O'Connor all getting the first of their two scores in the half in the early minutes.

But Garryspillane were soon ahead.

Donie Ryan got the slightest of touches to a long Kieran Hickey delivery for their goal in the 10th minute - Garryspillane 1-2, Ballybrown 0-4.

The Ballybrown response was to reel off five successive points to regain the advantage - now four points.

A Donie Ryan point from play broke the Ballybrown scoring sequence but the men in white then hit another run of four scores.

This time there were goals among their scores and by the 25th minute they were 2-11 to 1-3 ahead.

Bryan Heavey and Ryan frees attempted to steady the Garryspillane ship but by half time, Ballybrown were 10-points clear with nine different scorers.

The Ballybrown scoring didn't let up in the second half.

Four minutes into the new half Aidan O'Connor goaled for a 3-14 to 1-6 lead.

Two Donie Ryan frees were the only Garryspillane score for the opening 15-minutes of the half.

Down the other end Ballybrown found a fourth goal - Shane Kenny in the 16th minute.

At the second half water break, the lead was 4-17 to 1-9 with Garryspillane without a score from play in the half.

There was no end to the scoring with 26-points between the teams at the final whistle.

