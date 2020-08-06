Limerick hurling star Dan Morrissey endorses support network offered by the GPA

LIMERICK hurling star Dan Morrissey have given a ringing endorsement to the support offered by the GPA.

629 individual inter-county players have been supported by the Gaelic Players’ Association’s (GPA) Player Development Programmes in the first six months of 2020 according to new figures out this Thursday.

The number represents an 8% increase on the number that availed of the programmes for the same period in 2019.

Limerick and Ahane defender Dan Morrissey is one who has benefitted from the Gaelic Players Association’s support this year.

"These times of reduced training schedules is an ideal time to reach out to the GPA and utilise some of the various services they offer. The conversation I had with Ian (Reeves, Player Development Officer at the GPA) was extremely beneficial and we discussed ways of further developing my professional career and other life goals. Thanks to Ian and the GPA for the support and I would definitely recommend it to all members," said Morrissey.

The newly revealed GPA figures means that on average over 100 players per month have benefitted from the services on offer from the players’ body. Of the 629 players who received support, 608 are current players while 21 are former players.

These figures come off the back of the record number of individual players who were supported by the GPA in 2019. The GPA’s Annual Report, which was published on Wednesday, July 29, detailed that 1,448 players had availed of its support. That was up 31% on 2018.

Ian Reeves, Player Development Officer at the GPA, commented; “The increase in these figures can be attributed to many factors but certainly the fact that players had more time to think about their personal and professional development during the Covid-19 lockdown has played a part."

He added: “So too have the specific programmes developed by the GPA to support players during the crisis such as the Time 2 Thrive webinar series and the Mental Fitness and Wellbeing webinar series.

The GPA offers a wide and varied suite of programmes to its members to support their educational, professional and personal development as well as to protect their wellbeing. These vary from Financial Consultation and Business Development services to Counselling services for those facing crisis situations.