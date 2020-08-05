Behind closed doors: No supporters for televised Limerick club hurling double-header

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed that there will be no supporters allowed into Saturday's double-header in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

There are two Bon Secours Hospital Limerick SHC ties set for GAA Headquarters and both will be live on RTE2 television this Saturday evening August 8.

However, there will be no supporters in the Mackey Stand.

Kilmallock play Ahane at 5.30 and Patrickswell face Doon at 7.30 - both live on TV. The two final round group games will help determine the line-up for the knockout stages of the championship - all permutations here

With just 200 people allowed at outdoor gatherings due to Covid-19 government guidelines, it is understood that each of the four clubs will get 45-50 tickets to admit their players, management teams and club officials but that none are for sale to supporters.

Saturday's senior hurling double-header are part of a 24-match schedule across Limerick this weekend - see full fixture details here