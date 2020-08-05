Details confirmed for Ireland's rescheduled 2020 Six Nations fixtures

SIX Nations officials have today announced details of Ireland’s rescheduled fixtures for the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship, as well as the two remaining games in the Women’s Six Nations Championship.

Andy Farrell‘s Ireland will resume their 2020 Championship campaign against Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday October 24 before making the trip to Paris for the Round 5 clash against France on Saturday October 31.

The games, originally due to be played in March, were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A kick-off time for the home clash against Italy in Dublin will be confirmed in due course.

The Round 5 matches between Wales and Scotland and Italy and England have also been rescheduled for October 31.

Wales v Scotland at 14.15, Italy v England at 16.45 and France v Ireland at 20.00.

“In rescheduling these matches, the health and safety of players, associated staff and supporters has been at the forefront of our thinking. We remain in close contact with all relevant authorities across the respective jurisdictions to ensure these matches take place in a safe environment and we will announce further details of health and safety protocols and guidance on spectator attendance in due course,” said a Six Nations statement this Wednesday.

Six Nations officials have also confirmed that the Women’s Championship will be concluded this Autumn, with Adam Griggs‘ Ireland – who opened their campaign with back-to-back home wins over Scotland and Wales before an away defeat to England – set to host Italy in Round 4 on the weekend October 24. A venue for this fixture will be confirmed in due course.

Ireland will then conclude their campaign against France in Round 5 on the weekend of October 31.

The Six Nations statement continues: “With regards to the U20 Six Nations championship, due to season scheduling constraints, it was decided that the three outstanding matches would not be played and there would be no winner for the 2020 Championship.

“In recent weeks, Six Nations has also been progressing contingency plans for an alternative tournament format in place of the Autumn Internationals for 2020, primarily driven by travel restrictions not allowing many international teams to play the scheduled matches. This tournament will be a unique eight-team competition, involving the Six Nations unions and two other international teams. We are currently finalising match schedules, operational details including venues as well as commercial arrangements. Further announcements relating to this competition are expected to be made later this month.”

Ben Morel, CEO Six Nations commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to make this announcement today. While the past few months have been extremely challenging, we have always remained hopeful of concluding this year’s tournament and we are really looking forward to the final games in the Men’s and Women’s Championships. There is still so much to play for, and we are hugely excited for what lies ahead.

“Public health remains the number one priority and while we must continue to be vigilant and cognisant of the dynamic and fast changing external environment, we are nonetheless extremely pleased to be moving in the right direction.”