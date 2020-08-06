Limerick club camogie championships commence with 11 weekend games
Newcastle West and Ahane met in the 2019 senior final
FIVE tiers of Limerick club camogie championship commences this weekend with 11 fixtures.
In total 26 teams will do battle for the five county titles - full draw details here
Champions Newcastle West, along Killeedy, have a bye in round one of the flagship senior championship.
In all games, first named team have home advantage.
SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday August 9 at 11.30am
Granagh-Ballingarry v Na Piarsaigh
Crecora v Ahane
INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday August 9 at 1.30pm
Bruff v Murroe-Boher
Croagh-Kilfinny v Templeglantine
JUNIOR A CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday August 8
Tournafulla v Ballybrown at 4.30pm
Monaleen v Patrickswell at 4.30pm
Blackrock-Effin v Killeedy at 5pm
Adare v Galbally at 5pm
JUNIOR B CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday August 8
Knockaderry v St Ailbes at 5pm
Doon v Mungret St Pauls at 5.30pm
JUNIOR 12-A-SIDE
Crecora v Monaleen, Saturday August 8 at 7pm
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on