Limerick club camogie championships commence with 11 weekend games

Newcastle West and Ahane met in the 2019 senior final

FIVE tiers of Limerick club camogie championship commences this weekend with 11 fixtures.

In total 26 teams will do battle for the five county titles - full draw details here

Champions Newcastle West, along Killeedy, have a bye in round one of the flagship senior championship.

In all games, first named team have home advantage.

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday August 9 at 11.30am

Granagh-Ballingarry v Na Piarsaigh

Crecora v Ahane

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP 

Sunday August 9 at 1.30pm

Bruff v Murroe-Boher

Croagh-Kilfinny v Templeglantine

JUNIOR A CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday August 8

Tournafulla v Ballybrown at 4.30pm

Monaleen v Patrickswell at 4.30pm

Blackrock-Effin v Killeedy at 5pm

Adare v Galbally at 5pm

JUNIOR B CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday August 8 

Knockaderry v  St Ailbes at 5pm

Doon v Mungret St Pauls at 5.30pm

JUNIOR 12-A-SIDE

Crecora v Monaleen, Saturday August 8 at 7pm