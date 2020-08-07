Limerick GAA's weekend online match programme with 48 team line-ups for club hurling games
LIMERICK GAA has uploaded it's online match programme to cover all 24 club hurling championship games this weekend.
All senior, intermediate and junior games are covered by the online programme for the weekend August 7-9. All weekend fixtures here
With Covid-19 restrictions preventing the publication of regular match programmes and team sheets, Limerick GAA officials have now gone digital.
