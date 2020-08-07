Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 23 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 23 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

LIMERICK SHC: Saturday August 1 saw Ahane and Na Piarsaigh go head to head in the 2nd around of the Bon Secours Senior Hurling County Championship. Having lost to Kilmallock last week this was a must win match for Na Piarsaigh, for Ahane however this was their first game of the championship. On the day Na Piarsaigh were the stronger and better team, but Ahane continued to fight the whole way to the final whistle. Ahane now have to prepare to play Kilmallock next Saturday at 5:30pm in the LIT Gaelic Grounds the game will be broadcast on RTÉ 2. Team: A. O‘Brien; P. Morrissey, E. Enright (C), P. Harnett, J. Enright, D. Morrissey, C. Carroll; C. Barry, C. O’Mara; N. Moran, T. Morrissey, W. Brennan, A. Hackett, P. O’Halloran, R. Fox. Substitutes: A. Minehan, M. Donnellan (for P. O’Halloran 2nd 1/2), M. Foley, M. O’Halloran (for W. Brennan 2nd 1/2), A. Rowesome, S. Power, D. McCarthy, P. Minehan, A. Shanahan.

JUNIOR HURLING: Sunday evening saw Ahane and Crecora- Manister travel to Fedamore to play each other in the 2nd Round of the Woodlands House Hotel Junior A Hurling County Championship. It turned out to be a lovely evening in Fedamore with a breeze blowing into the dressing room end goal. Crecora-Mainster we’re quickest off the mark with a point in the first minute. They added to their tally in the second minute before Ahane’s Johnny Meskell stepped over a placed ball and popped it over the bar to get Ahane off the mark. Crecora-Manister started to take hold of the game and the put five more points over the bar before the first water break. Crecora-Manister took some fantastic points and it was clear they had brought their shooting boots to Fedamore. Ahane’s scores were kept ticking over by Johnny Meskell as he scored two more points from placed ball and one from play. Both team did fierce battling around the middle of the field and Crecora-Manister put the Ahane defence under serious pressure but they dealt with it well. The only other player to score for Ahane in the first half was Mike Carr who got a point from a close range free.The referee blew the half time whistle and the scores were Ahane 0-5 Crecora-Mainster 0-11. The second half got underway and the breeze was in Crecora Manister’s favour. Crecora-Manister went on to score 5 unanswered points in the first ten minutes of the second half before Johnny got Ahane’s first point of the second half from a free. As the water break came the gap had stretched to 14 points. Similarly to the first half Crecora-Manister took some fantastic scores from serious angles. Ahane’s goalkeeper William O’Leary made two fantastic saves and ended the game with a clean sheet. Aidan Carroll who played corner back and Shane Hackett at wing back both had good games and were consistent throughout the game. Kevin Morrissey got his name on the score sheet in the 29th minute of the second half as he got Ahane’s 7th point of the game. Johnny Meskell stepped over a placed ball in the 31st minute and popped it over the bar. The referee called time on the game shortly after and it ended as Ahane 0-8 Crecora Manister 0-24. Crecora-Manister were the better team on the day but Ahane put up a good fight and battled hard throughout the game. Ahane Scorers: Johnny Meskell 0-6 (5 f), Mike Carr 0-1, Kevin Morrissey 0-1. Ahane now go on to play Claughaun in Monaleen at 7pm on Sunday August 9.

U14 Football: In advance of our upcoming championship matches, our U14 football team played their second challenge game against a Monaleen representative team last Wednesday night. Well done to Jamie Conway who scored 4 of our goals and a shout out to Conor Ryan displaying some great skill & determination throughout the game. The U14 mentors would like to thank all our parents for their support , Ann Ryan our Covid Supervisor on the night, Linda O'Connor & the Football committee for managing the evening’s football events.

U14 HURLING: Despite a valiant effort Ahane beaten by Murroe Boher in the U14 Hurling 1A Division Championship this evening in Harty Park. Final score: Ahane 2-9, Murroe Boher 5-10.

PRESENTATION: Our adult hurlers got new gear this week and they wanted to support C-A-M Cancer Support in any way they could, so they reached out to the ladies and asked if they could use their logo on their new gear. The lads came together and made a donation to C-A-M Cancer Support and presented them with the donation and a jersey this evening! C-A-M Cancer Support do such fantastic work in our community and they support people going through some of the toughest times in their lives alongside supporting their families. They are such a valued group and support in our community and we are delighted to be able to give back to them and show our appreciation.

BALLYBROWN

JUNIOR HURLING: Congratulations to the Junior A team who had a good win on Sunday night vs St Kierans. They are out again Sunday night vs Doon in Bruff. It was good to see David Hall back in the Ballybrown Jersey again. Good Luck to the Junior B and Minors who kick off their championship with Matches at home this week. And the Seniors who are out in LIT Gaelic Grounds vs Garryspillane on Friday Night. This match will be streamed live. As always all matches will be updates on Facebook and Twitter.

LOTTO: There was No winner of the Lotto Jackpot last week. Numbers were 1, 10, 31, 32 B20. Don't forget to buy your tickets from Hayes Shop, Centra Clarina, Quinns De Bucket Bar and Restaurant Local seller's go door to door if you would like anyone to call contact the Ballybrown GAA Club Facebook page or any club committee member.

BALLYBRICKEN BOHERMORE

U21 HURLING: Our U21 hurlers Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore had two wins over the last week first up was Granagh-Ballingary on Monday last who we defeated 4-15 to 0-17. With the elements at our backs we were slow to get going with our oppents leading by two points after five minutes. The next period proved crucial for our lads scoring 2-5 without reply the goals coming from a crisp strike from Michael Martin and a tidy finish from Daniel Owens. We began the second half eight points up as Granagh closed to within five we got another goal just before the water break from Daniel Owens followed late in the half by a first time finish to the roof of the net from Jason Cross. Credit to our defence who held tough in the closing stages to leave us running out winners by eight points. Team from Thomas Moyles, Cian Enright, Patrick Byrne, Darragh O Keefe, Sean Teefy (c), John Bourke, Colin Haigney, Niall Mitchell, Darragh Hogan, Michael Martin, Cillin O Brien, Jason Cross, Daniel Owens, Jack Cross, Adam McCarthy, Ruairi Cahill, Lee Gavin, Jamie Slater, Robbie Slater, Hugh O Donnell, Jack Duggan. Our next U21 match was a county semi final against neighbours Caherline played in Cappamore on Wednesday evening last with the wet conditions having a big influence on the game. Although we were on top and getting shots off we trailied at the first water break 0-3 to 0-2 that deficit was extended to four soon after but we battled back to draw level at halftime 0-6 a piece. Facing into a gentle breeze after the break it was proving to be a very tight tussle with the game left to flow scores were hard earned and heading into the second water break we trailed by two points. In the final quarter we managed to claw back Caherline's lead and a last minute Daniel Ownes free send the obsorbing contest in to extra time. With the rain now increasing in volume we had a match winning period scoring 1-3 to no reply with the goal coming from Daniel Owens and thanks to excellent defensive work we only conceaded two points in the twenty minutes of extra time. The final score reading Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore 1-16 Caherline 0-14, credit to Caherline for an excellent contest. Team from Thomas Moyles, Cian Enright, Patrick Byrne, Darragh O Keefe, Sean Teefy (c), John Bourke, Colin Haigney, Niall Mitchell, Darragh Hogan, Michael Martin, Cillin O Brien, Jason Cross, Daniel Owens, Jack Cross, Adam McCarthy, Ruairi Cahill, Lee Gavin, Jamie Slater, Robbie Slater, Hugh O Donnell, Jack Duggan.

JUNIOR HURLING: Our junior hurlers received a walkover against Monaleen while our next opponents are Rathkeale due to be played next weekend.

RIP: The passing took place recently of Kevin Ryan late of Bohemore, Kevin played for many years with the club and was part of our Junior winning panel back in 1994 may he rest in peace.

BLACKROCK

PREMIER IHC: On Saturday August 1 we played Garryspillane in the Senior hurling Championship and a fine performance resulted in a draw. We now have to wait for the Garryspillane v Ballybrown match to see how we progress. Team was Richie Murphy, Nigel Hosford, Richie McCarthy, Brian Moloney, Marty Farrell, Daithi Heffernan, Liam Walsh, Jimmy Quilty, Ian O’Brien, Dylan Dawson, Gavin O’Loughlin, Paudie Leahy, Ruairi O’Shaughnessy, Kevin Palmer, Adrian Cooke. Subs: Colm O’Keeffe for Gavin O’Loughlin – injury, Ciaran Considine for Ruairi O’Shaughnessy, Dave Moloney for Ian O’Brien, Ruairi O’Shaughnessy for Liam Walsh- injury. Subs Mikey Duggan Declan Gilligan Niall Moloney Barry O’Shaughnessy Simon Hennessy James O’Doherty. Management Jimmy Quilty manager, Selectors Aidan Fitzgerald, Eamon O’Sullivan, Peter O’Sullivan, Brendan O’Brien, S&C Cathal O Neill.

U21 HURLING: On Wednesday July 29 we continued our run of draws with the U21 hurlers v Cappamore in Hospital. In the pouring rain we had a draw at full time and again after extra time 3-16 to 4-13. Unfortunately, we lost on penalties 4-3. Captain Callan Ensor gave a lovely speech after the match full of passion and pride. Management of Paudie Leahy, Richie McCarthy and Pat Heffernan Jnr put huge effort into looking after the team. Well done to all. Team was Mikey Duggan, Michael Brazzill Carroll, Sean Yonkie O’Sullivan, Aidan Gilligan, Callan Ensor, Daithi Heffernan, Gavin Ryan, Gearoid Lawlor, Declan Gilligan, Niall Fitzgerald, Danny Moloney, Sean O’Neill, Ciaran Considine, Jimmy Quilty, Colm O’Keeffe. Subs Padraig Burke for Sean O’Sullivan – injury, Robbie O’Keeffe, James Quinn, Mark Duggan.

JUNIOR B: The junior B hurlers put on a fine performance to beat Dromin Athlacca 5-20 to 2-8. Well done to captain Dave Healy and his team and the management of the junior b team. Team: Mikey Duggan, Tommy Clifford, Vinny Herbert, Don Flaherty, Niall Moloney, Mike Roche, Callan Ensor, David Healy, Declan Gilligan, David Flaherty, David Carroll, James O’Doherty, Ciaran Considine, Barry O’Shaughnessy, Ben Soundy, Subs James McGrath, Aidan Gilligan, Seamie Ryan, Colm O’Neill, Kevin Hosford, Jordan Slattery, Eoin Quinn, Ken Douglas, Darryl Crotty. Extended panel Gearoid Lawlor, Mike Heffernan, Jordan Soundy, Sean Palmer, Sean O’Sullivan, Tom Casey, Danny Moloney, Tommy Lee, Ritchie Fitzgerald, Alan Quane, Simon Hennessy, Declan Danaher. We play Camogue Rovers on Tuesday August 11. Our minors play South Liberties on August 14.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the lotto on Wednesday July 29. The numbers drawn were 2, 8, 9, 26. The €40 lucky dip went to Ollie Ryan, Promotor Brendan O’Brien. The €20 went to Shane Roche, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Ronan Sugrue Promotor Brendan O’Brien, D&K O’Sullivan Promotor Donie O’Sullivan, Jessie Morrissey Promotor Brendan O’Brien.

CLAUGHAUN

JUNIOR HURLING: Our junior hurling team made it two wins from two games with a 2-16 to 2-10 win over Staker Wallace on Saturday last in Fedamore. First half goals from Keith Quinn and Kyrin McGarry separated the teams at half time with a scoreline of 2-4 to 0-4 favouring Claughaun. Credit to Staker Wallace who applied severe pressure in the second half and hit two goals of their own to close the gap, although it was not enough and we were able to see the game out with a 6 point margin. Our next fixture before a break in play to allow the football championship to commence takes place next Sunday August 9 v Ahane in Monaleen at 7pm. Team: Gerry Butler, Darren Kenihan, Conor Sherlock, Adam Koyce, Cathal McHugh, Jack Molyneaux, Sam Mullins, Ian McNamara, Dean Kennedy, John Moloney, Keith Quinn, Kyrin McGarry, Cian Graham, Macauley Murtagh, Jack McGarry Subs: Greg O'Connor, Emmet Harty, Michael Togher Clancy, Killian Hannan, Ronan Power, Finbar Ryan, Mark Whelan, Paul Kiely, Gearoid Leo, Peter Garland.

LIMERICK IFC: Our intermediate footballers continue their preparations for the upcoming championship with a number of challenge games. The team are due to play Mountcollins on August 15 at 7pm in The Bog Garden.

UNDERAGE: Underage training continues and we look forward to the return of underage fixtures in the coming weeks.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: With many clubs being faced with a substantial loss in income due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Club Limerick Draw has become much more important as a means of coping with the increasing costs of running a club both on and off the field.

SPLIT THE BUCKET: Claughaun GAA are delighted to launch our Split The Bucket initiative for 2020 with club captains Conor Sherlock (Hurling) & Sam Mullins (Football). 50% of the bucket goes to one lucky winner and 50% goes to the club. The draw will take place every Saturday night at 7pm. €5 weekly or monthly buy in! Please make sure you’re in by 3pm every Saturday. First draw is next Saturday August 8. Best of luck and thank you for your support.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: No winner, numbers drawn were 5, 10, 17 & 29. Lucky dip winners were Fiona Casey, Mary Kirby, Kathleen & Martin, Patricia Daly and Siobhan & Majella Ryan. Next weeks jackpot will be €5,200 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live from the Caherline Gaa clubhouse from 9:30pm. As always, we'd appreciate your support. Tickets are on sale in Ryans XL shop, the Post Office and from the usual promoters.

JUNIOR A HURLING: Our Junior A lads got Championship 2020 back on track on Sunday evening last with an 11 point victory over Garryspillane, final score Caherline: 1-19 Garryspillane: 1-8. Next up, we play St Kierans next Sunday at 1pm in Clarina.

U21 HURLING: Tough loss for the boys against neighbours B'Bricken/B'More/Fedamore in the County U21B C'ship Semi Final on July 29 - in normal time, we'll feel we should have won it, but we could never get far enough ahead of Ballybricken and in the end, they had more gas to get them through extra time. Final score on the night, Caherline: 0-14 B'Bricken/B'More/Fedamore: 1-18. We would like to thank all of the players & the management team of Derek, Michael & Steve for giving it their all this year. Thanks also to physio Katie Lynch for making herself available.

MINOR HURLING: This years Minor Hurling Championship gets underway on Friday evening, when we'll travel the short distance to Caherelly, throw-in there at 7pm.

CAPPAMORE

U21 HURLING: In the U21 county quarter final Cappamore 4-13 Blackrock 3-16 (aet). Cappamore win 3-2 in a penalty shoot out. In a pulsating match goalie Liam O’Donnell proved to be the hero as he scored one and saved three penalties in the penalty shootout that saw Cappamore qualify for the U 21A county semi-final. Played in Hospital in awful conditions Blackrock got the first score of the game, a long range point. Cappamore playing well responded with points from Donal O’Mahoney and Ronan Hanley. O’Mahoney added a point from a free to extend the lead but a goal from Blackrock’s Colm O’Keeffe saw Blackrock edge back in front. Pointed frees from Blackrock’s Heffernan and O’Keeffe along with two from Hanley and a free from O’Mahoney had Blackrock a goal ahead after 20 mins. Another goal from O’Keeffe had Blackrock now ahead. Cappamore fought back hard and reduced the deficit to 2 thanks to 4 unanswered points from O’Mahoney (2), Hanley and full forward Daniel Thompson but 2 late points from Blackrock had them leading 2-7 to 0-9 at half time. The introduction of Kevin Doyle early in the second half was decisive, scoring 2 goals that brought Cappamore right back into the game. The game was finely balanced, Blackrock were accurate from play and placed balls but O’Mahoney with 2 frees and another from Thompson added points for Cappamore. A late goal from Ronan Hanley got Cappamore into the lead but a free from Blackrock deep into injury time sent the match to extra time. In extra time with conditions worsening and light fading scores were hard to come by. Both teams were giving it their all, Sean Whelan in defence and PJ Hogan in attack excelled for Cappamore. A third goal from super sub Doyle and a point from Jason Fitzgibbon had Cappamore 4 points up at half time. Blackrock fought back and a late penalty scored by Heffernan followed by a pointed free saw the match level again and sent it to a shootout. To be fair it was a game that neither team deserved to lose but in these Covid-19 times there had to be a winner this evening. Goals in the shootout from Liam O’Donnell, Donal O’Mahoney and Jason Fitzgibbon along with the saves from O’Donnell saw Cappamore through. Team: Liam O’Donnell, Gearoid Hogan, Paul Campbell, Conor Fitzgibbon, Sean Whelan, Jack Sheehan, Tadhg Ryan, Jason Fitzgibbon (0-1), Jamie McCarthy, Jack Leonard, Donal O’Mahoney (0-7), PJ Hogan, Paddy McMahon, Daniel Thompson (0-2), Ronan Hanley (1-3). Subs Kevin Doyle (3-0),Gearoid Mulcahy, Denis O’Donoghue, Paudie Ryan, Shane Duggan, Michael Gleeson, Eoin Smith, Ciaran Kennedy, Darragh Hanley (inj).

U14 HURLING: U14b hurling championship round 1 Cappamore 0-6 Patrickswell 1-7. Our campaign got off to a disappointing start last Wednesday night in Cappamore. Failure to take several good scoring chances along with a fortuitous goal late on for the opposition proved the difference between the two sides on the night.The match was very closely contested throughout and the Cappamore lads could not be faulted for their efforts. Panel: Mal Keogh, Chris Smith, Cillian O’Dwyer, Shane Fleming, Cathal Mulcahy, Mikey Berkery, Jacob Wright, Colum Hanley, Jack O’Donnell(0-2f), Eamonn Ryan, Evan Coleman(0-3, 1f), Jake Slattery(0-1), Shane O’Connor, Alex Heney, Shane O’Neill. Replacements: Cian O’Connor. Tommy Dillon.

CUL CAMP: We had another successful Cul Camps at Cappamore Gaa &Camogie Club. co-ordinators for the week were, Seamus Ryan, Ollie Coffey, Liam Bourke and Paul Browne. Thanks to all who helped make it success. A special word of thanks to Muireann Creamer Limerick Camogie and Kyle Hayes Hurling for coming to meet the boys and girls and have a question and answers with them. Our U14 Camogie panel were presented with a new set of jerseys, kindly sponsored by Martin Ryan Haulage LTD. Thanks to Martin Ryan Haulage LTD.

LOTTO: Club lotto takes place again on Monday night in the community centre Cappamore. Results from July 27 – Numbers drawn are as follows; 2, 8,19, 28. Lucky Dip Winners of €20 Each –Congratulations to thefollowing Marion Holmes; Nancy Shanahan, c/o Ger Lonergan; Marie O’Donnell, St Michaels Tce; Tom McCarthy, c/o Ger Lonergan; Aoife Foley, c/o Tony Foley; Barry O’Connor, c/o Matthew O’Malley; Eileen & Willie Berkery, Kyle; Ollie O’ Brien, Bilboa; Richard Doyle & Gabi Clarke; Bernadette Loughman, c/o Matthew O’Malley.

CRECORA-MANISTER

JUNIOR HURLING: Our junior hurlers got their second win of their 2020 championship campaign with a 0-24 to 0-8 victory against Ahane in Fedamore on Sunday night. We got off to a solid start in the first half with some good scores from Cathal O’Neill, Tomás Connolly, Conor Kirby and Karl Moloney along with solid performances in the back line by Evan and Niall Moloney and Darach Skelly. This left us 0-11 to 0-5 in front at half time. Our lads kicked in after the half time whistle and had the lead stretched out to 0-19 to 0-6 by the time the second half water break had come around with fine scores from Cathal, Micheál O’Neill, Richard Murphy, Michael Bateman, Edwin Wixted and James Conheady. Our lads racked on another few scores in the closing minutes, including a fine Brendan Power effort, to run out comfortable 16 point winners. Team: Steven Keating; Rory Hannan, Niall Moloney, Evan Moloney; Cian Leahy, Darach Skelly, James Conheady; Richard Murphy, Karl Moloney; Edwin Wixted, Michael Bateman, Cathal O’Neill; Shane O’Connell, Tomás Connolly, Conor Kirby; Micheál O’Neill, Brendan Power, Tim Moloney, Pádraig Byrnes, Donnacha Connolly, Thomas Shanahan, Jack Dalton, Ger Kennedy, Chris Shanahan, Dónal Murray (inj). Attention now turns to the next game this Saturday August 8 v Monagea in the Bog Garden Rathkeale at 7pm.

U21 HURLING: Our U21 hurlers were big winners over Hospital-Herbertstown last Wednesday night in a score line of 6-21 to 0-8 in the County U21 13-a-side Semi Final. Team: Gerard Kennedy; Pádraig Byrnes, Rory Hannan, Thomas Shanahan; Richard Murphy, Jack Dalton, James Conheady; Karl Moloney, Chris Shanahan; Cathal O'Neill, Shane O'Connor, Donnacha Connolly; Brendan Power, Ciaran Humphreys, Michael Fitzgerald; Sam Riordan, Ciarán Kennedy, Fergal Egan, Eoghan O'Connor.

MINOR HURLING: Our minor hurlers (Crecora-Manister/South Liberties) play their first round of the championship this Friday August 7 v Bruff in Liberties at 7pm. All support welcome (subject to government guidance!).

U16: The footballers’ first game is Monday August 10 away to Oola at 7pm.

U14 HURLING: Hard luck to our U14 hurlers (Crecora-Manister/South Liberties) who lost out against Adare in division 2 of the county championship last Wednesday. The footballers first game is also against Adare in Adare on Wednesday August 12.

CROOM

LIMERICK IHC: Last Sunday night we played Hospital/Herbertstown in a sunny Kilmallock. We started with the aid on the breeze and the sun at our backs. Hospital got an early goal but Croom were in control for the first quarter before the water break dominating in the half back line and midfield and quick ball into our full forward line put us into a 1-5 to 1-0 lead, the goal coming from a great finish off a rocket of a shot in off the underside of the cross bar by Conor Laffin. The water break disrupted our momentum and Hospital grew into the game, winning some possession, getting some scores and frees. The half time score was 1-8 to 1-7 to Croom. We upped our intensity on the resumption and took some great scores. Mark Reidy was introduced for the injured Mark O'Riordan and he took some great scores and the accuracy of Ethan O'Sullivan Barry had us 1-15 to 1-8 ahead at the water break. The final quarter was about game management, and as Hospital's urgency grew, they put us under pressure as they tried to cut the deficit. Luckily our backs and midfield stood firm and some great blocks by goalkeeper Mark O'Kelly and full back Marcus Cregan kept them out. The game ended on a final score of 1-18 to 1-10, We have qualified for the county quarter final and whether we finish 1st or 2nd in the group will depend on how the Granagh-Ballingarry v Hospital-Herbertstown match ends up next week. We will probably play either Na Piarsaigh or Kilmallock in the quarter final.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Preparation picks up this week with more training and a challenge match this weekend. There is a lot of competition for places as younger players are coming through so everyone is fighting to get a spot on the starting 15. We are looking forward to Rd 1 v Fr. Caseys on Saturday August 15 in Feenagh at 7pm but it will be a tough game and we will give everything we have to get the win.

U16 HURLING: Our U16s played Claughaun-St Patricks on Monday evening in Rd1 of the championship. This team has been training hard and had played a couple of challenge games against Patrickswell to prepare for the championship. This was a very entertaining game with lots of quality on show from both sides. All around the field our lads gave everything and showed some great skill. They showed intelligent use of the ball to look up and find each other and they took some great scores. We had our hands full with our opponent's big No.11 who scored 3 goals from play in the first half, but collectively we worked well to control that threat in the second half. We won out in the end on a final score of 2-14 to 3-8. We play Pallasgreen away Monday August 17 at 7pm.

U14 HURLING: Our U14s played Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan last Wednesday in Croom. This is a very young team with only 2 players on the age, and with one player missing, it proved a very difficult night with our opponents much bigger and stronger. Nonetheless our lads battled very hard and did themselves proud in the face of adversity but lost out well in the end.

U12 HURLING: Croom play Bruree in Rd 1 of the championship this Thursday August 6 at 6.45pm in Croom. Last week we played Granagh-Ballingarry in a very entertaining encounter in preparation for the Bruree match. Our U12 coaching team this year is James Malone, Mike Mangan and Chris McAteer.

U8-U10: Our U8s and U10s continue their training on Saturday mornings in advance of their upcoming blitzes. The coaches will be in touch with parents as fixtures are released.

U6: We are delighted to announce the return of U6 training this Saturday from 11-12 on the 4G training area. New kids are particularly welcome. If you have not tried Gaelic Games before, why not give it a try? Please spread the word to anyone you know who may be interested

LOTTO: Numbers drawn 13, 26, 30, 32. No jackpot winners. Lucky dips/ Lily and Brooke c/o Alan Sheerin, ABC c/o Tom Kiely, Kathleen Cahill Banogue, Mary Windle Carrigkerry, Fr O Brien Elm Park. Next weekend draw is on in the Clubhouse with a jackpot of €6100. Thanks to all those who support our draw and other fund raising efforts.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

PREMIER IHC: Round 2 of the Lyons of Limerick Premier Intermediate Championship was played in Kilmallock last Saturday against Bruff. The final score was Dromin-Athlacca 1-16 Bruff 2-18. Next weekend our hurlers travel to Bruff for a must win match against Knockainey who have also been defeated by Bruff and Glenroe. Throw in 7pm. Dromin Athlacca; Tiernan Ryan, Gearoid O’Leary, Donnahca Higgins, Peter McMahon, David Mullins, Michael Reidy, Kieran Shortt, Sean O’Leary (2 points), James Kelleher, David Breen (1-2), Jason Lenihan ( 2 points),David Reidy,(10 points, 6 from frees) Mark Fitzpatrick, Paul Neenan, Gerry Quaid. Substitutes on the day Adam Costello for G Quaid, Eoin O’Leary for P Neenan Gerry Quaid for G O’Leary.

FIXTURES: Junior B hurlers will travel to Kilbreedy on Tuesday August 11 when they play Bruree with a 7.30pm start. Our Minors will travel to Mungret on August 7. Underage fixtures include U14 ladies play Feohanagh-Castlemahon on Wednesday August 5 at 7pm. Meanwhile, U14 hurlers will play Cois Laoi Gaels on the same night.

LOTTO: Club Lotto is back! Jackpot this week was €7,100 .Numbers drawn were 2, 15,17,21.No winner. Lucky dip winners were Pat Hayes €40, Mag Ryan €20 and Mary O Dea €20. Congratulations to all winners. Payment for u pcoming Club Lotto Draws can now be made online. €50 will enable you to join Club Lotto each week for 6 months. Email your numbers to mikeryanqsoutlook.ie, Next draw will be held in Athlacca Clubhouse Saturday August 8 for a €7,150 prize.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Next months Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday August 29. Joining this draw can be done by contacting our coordinators Ann Breen of Athlacca, Michael Carmody ofRathcannon, Morgan Walsh of Athlacca and John Murphy of Dromin or by contacting any committee member.

CASH FOR CLOTHES: A Cash for Clothes fundraiser has been organised for the club. This will take place on Saturday August 22.

FEDAMORE

FIXTURES: The minor hurlers play their first competitive game of the season against Caherline on Friday night August 7. Throw in 7pm in Fedamore. The junior hurlers are playing Ballybricken on Sunday August 9. Throw in 12pm in Fedamore.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the jackpot which is now worth €15,700. The numbers were 5, 8, 19 and 27. The lucky dip winners of €25 each were Maureen O Mahony, Pat & Ann Doran, Ann Doran & Family and T. Farrell c/o Sheila. Next week's draw is Sunday August 9th, 8pm in community centre. Thanks for your support.

UNDERAGE: Training for our U6s, U8s and U10s continue twice a week. Tuesday 6.30pm in Caherelly, Thursday 6.30pm in Fedamore.

GLENROE

PREMIER IHC: Glenroe intermediate hurlers secured their place in the semi-finals of the Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship by virtue of a hard earned 1-20 to 2-14 victory over Knockainey in round 2, played in Kilfinane on Saturday evening last. They had defeated Dromin-Athlacca by the minimum of margins on the previous Saturday. There are a number of things different about Glenroe intermediate hurlers in the past two years in that the team no longer depend on any one individual for scores. As in the previous game, there were eight different players who got their name on the scoreboard. The team and management no longer panic when the games appear to be drifting away from them. They stick to the coached plan and gradually work their way back into the game. The accuracy of team captain, Mark O’Connell, from frees is a delight to watch and shows that the motto “practice makes perfect” is a reality. The large panel of players and team management appear to be a united bunch and players know that they are readily replaced if their form is not up to scratch on any occasion. The players back each other up on the field and many scores come about by player interplay. They now meet Bruff in Round 3 of the championship on Saturday next, to decide who tops the Group, as Bruff also defeated Knockainey and Dromin-Athlacca in the earlier rounds. Team: Ian O’Sullivan; JB Murphy, Patrick McSweeney, Eoin Gallahue; Stephen Fox, Stephen Walsh, David McCarthy (0-1); Donal Kelly, Darren McCarthy (0-1); Mark O’Connell (Capt. 0-9; 0-8 frees), Ciaran Kelly (1-3); Sean Clancy (0-1); Eoin O’Mahony (0-2), Brian O’Connell (0-1) and Eoin Walsh (0-2). Subs: Padraig McGrath for Sean Clancy (45mins), Shaun Moloney for Donal Kelly (52mins).

LOTTO: The jackpot stands at €6,200 for the next draw on Thursday, August 6.

FIXTURES: Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship v Bruff in Martinstown at 7pm on Saturday August 8. South Junior B Hurling Championship v Castletown-Ballyagran on Tuesday August 11.

GARRYSPILLANE

FUNDRAISING: Our Draw which was due to take place in March has now been rescheduled for Saturday September 5. All money raised will go to future developments and team preparations. Tickets on Sale Now Available from anyone of the following Darren Hayes, Frank Carroll, David Dawson, Gearoid Power, TJ Ryan, Liam Russell, Donie Ryan, Corona Ryan, any player and all local shops.

FIXTURES: All fixtures are subject to Change – Keep an eye on social media. Friday August 7 - Senior Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Ballybrown in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7pm. Saturday August 8 - Junior A Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Castletown Ballyagran. Wednesday August 12 – U21 Hurling Championship Semi Final Garryspillane v Doon in Bruff at 7pm.

BORD NA NOG: Monday August 17 U16’s away to Hosp/H’town/Knockainey at 7pm; Wednesday August 19 U14’s away to Bruff at 7pm; Thursday August 20 U12’s at home to Mungret/St Paul’s at 6.45.

RESULTS: Junior A Hurling Championship Round 2 played in Hospital on Sunday August 2 Caherline 1-19 V Garryspillane 1-8; Senior Hurling Championship 2020, Round 2 played in Kilmallock on Saturday August 1. Garryspillane 1-14 V Blackrock 0-17. Scorers: Dylan O’Shea 0-7 (6f), Colin Ryan 0-1, John Kerins 0-3, Eoin Sheehan 0-3, Kieran Hickey 1-0.

LOTTO: Club Lotto results August 3. The numbers drawn were 15, 18, 23, 32. There was no winner of €2150 Jackpot. The lucky dip winners were Joshua Ryan, Pat O’Meara, Jeddy Meade, Bridget Fitzgerald & Liam Ryan, James O’Keeffe. Next Draw will take place on Monday 10th August. Tickets available in The Credit Union, Meade’s Shop, OPT, The Magnet, Creeds, Online at Klubfunder.com or from any committee member. Tickets €2 or 3 for €5.

HOSPITAL HERBERTSTOWN

LIMERICK IHC: Saturday August 8 v Granagh-Ballingarry at 7pm in Kilfinane. In Round 2 on Sunday August 2 it finished Hospital-Herbertstown 1-10 Croom 1-18. Team: Diarmuid Quirke, Mike Fitzgerald, Aaron Murphy(C), Callum Windship, Killian O'Shea, Mark Deegan, Sean Deegan, Killian Real, Conor O'Grady, Mickey-Bob Ryan, Michael Whelan, Dylan O'Connor, Tadhg Leddin, Joe Fogarty, Oisin O'Grady. Subs: Keith O'Conor for Dylan O'Conor, Adrian Canty for Mike Fitzgerald.

JUNIOR B HURLING: Tuesday August 11 v Bruff away. Tuesday September 15 v Glenroe

LOTTO: Draw Monday July 27. Jackpot was €3,900. Numbers drawn were 5, 18, 24, 29. There was no winner. Lucky dips: Marian Munnelly, Mary & Buddy Dunne, Mary Dunne, Odhran Frazer, Charlie Davern. Sellers prize: Padraig O'Dea. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from our facebook page. Thank you to our sellers and ticket buyers for your continued support.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Monthly cash prizes from €10,000 to €100 plus a different star prize every month. Contact our club draw coordinator Pat Foley 0868593838 or any committee member if you have any queries. Your support is much appreciated. Best of luck to our members in the monthly draws.

GOLF CLASSIC: In aid of Motor Neurone Research taking place on September 10-11 in Dromoland Castle. Register on rmngolf2020.eventbrite.ie or contact Pat Fogarty on 0878166004 (text only) or Breda Fogarty 0879251710.

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY

PREMIER IHC: It finished Kildimo-Pallaskenry 1-16 Cappamore 0-9 when our Champion Sliotars-sponsored Premier Intermediate hurlers travelled to Claughaun to take on Cappamore in what was a must-win game in this condensed Championship format. It gets our Championship back on track but we still need a result next weekend against Bruree, who we face at 4pm in Mick Neville Park on Saturday August 8. This Cappamore match can be viewed on YouTube for any of our supporters who were unable to attend. We hope that restrictions will ease later in the year to allow for more of our supporters to attend these fixtures, you are missed! However, in the meantime, safety is paramount and we hope that the video will do something to help. We know that all parishioners are still firmly behind our team as they attempt to make the Premier Intermediate knockout stages once again! Thanks to all our sponsors, particularly DJ & Paudie Daly, for their continued support and well done to all players & mentors for their efforts! A special mention for Paudi Hartigan and Aaron O’Donovan who both made their Championship debuts from the bench in this victory and we know we’ll see them in the blue and white of the parish for many years to come. Team: John Chawke; Kevin O’Connell, Cían Hayes, Luke O’Keeffe (0-1); Lorcan O’Leary, Tony McCarthy, Peter Nash; Barry O’Connell (0-2), Cathal Downes; Shaun Barry, Liam Griffin (0-5, 0-5 frees), Conor Staff (0-2); Darren O’Connell (0-5), Ruairí Maher, Kyle Hayes (1-1). Subs: Paudi Hartigan for Ruairí Maher (46mins); Jack O’Keeffe for Shaun Barry (51mins); Aaron O’Donovan for Cathal Downes (54mins).

LOTTO: The winning numbers were 6, 15, 20, 25. There was no winner of the overall draw; the €25 lucky dip winners were 1. Willie Curtin; 2. Mark Guinane; 3. Eva Lyons; 4. Pat Naughton. The jackpot rises to €5,600 for next week’s draw in Kildimo clubhouse. A huge thanks to everyone who supports the club lotto, the main source of funds that keeps our club alive.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

JUNIOR HURLING: We beat Mungret 2-16 to 0-19 in Round 2 of the Junior Hurling Championship. Denis O’Dea grabbed the opening point but Mungret soon equalised. Denny Ahern pointed a free and Robbie Holmes bundled in a goal either side of two Mungret pointed frees. We then went on a run of 4 points from play from Pierce Close, Denny Ahern, Darren Murphy and Brian O Grady to lead 1-6 to 0-3. Mungret then converted 4 frees before Denis O Dea and Brian O Grady points left it 1-8 to 0-8 at the break. Points from Dylan Holmes and Darren Murphy extended our lead. We then traded points leaving it 1-13 to 0-11 at the water break. Mungret then went on a scoring burst converting 6 on the next 7 points to leave it level entering the final 10 minutes. Denny Ahern converted only our second free but Mungret equalised to leave it 1-15 to 0-18, it was now anyone's game. A long delivery fell to Darren Murphy who blasted to the net, this proved the crucial score. Another exchange of points followed before the relief of the final whistle. Final score 2-16 to 0-19. Next up is Patrickswell next Sunday in Claughaun at 7pm. Team: Jack Franklin, Daniel Gleeson, Sean O’Dea, James O Regan, James Dalaigh, Danny Holton(Capt), Declan Kenny, David Murphy, Fionn Murphy, Brian O’Grady, Darren Murphy, Denis O’Dea, Robbie Holmes, Denny Ahern, Pierce Close. Subs Paudie Ahern for Danny Holton (inj), Dylan Holmes for Paudie Ahern (inj), David O’Connell for Pierce Close, Shane O’Dea, Shane O’Grady, Eoghan O’Dea, Kieran Murphy, Eamon O’Regan, Jack Hayes, Conor Egan.

APPRECIATION WALL: Our Project Appreciation Wall fundraiser is now up and running. This is your opportunity to become part of the club history by having you or your family name added to the Project Appreciation Wall which will be located upstairs in the new facility. The cost of a name is €150 and you can support by donating on the GoFundMe link. Please help to spread the message far and wide & please support if you can.

KNOCKADERRY

AUGUST COMBINED PARISH DRAW: This months Combined Parish Draw will take place this Thursday August 6th in The Resource Centre following Covid 19 guidelines. Monthly subscription members please contact your promoter. If interested in joining contact any member of the GAA, Camogie, Community Council or Ahalin Parents Association for details. Thank you for your continued support.

MATCH RESULTS: Rd.2 Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockaderry 0-15 St Patricks 0-11. U21 13-a-side hurling Knockaderry 2-15 South Liberties 2-13; U16 hurling round one Knockaderry 1-15 Belville Gaels 2-19.

FIXTURES: The following are upcoming fixtures, check locally for confirmation. Rd.1 Minor B Hurling Championship - Knockaderry v Askeaton on Friday August 7 in Askeaton at 7pm

U6 TRAINING: U6 training continues on Monday from 7pm-7:45pm. This is open to boys and girls born in 2015/15. All welcome.

CÚL CAMP: This years Cúl Camp takes place on August 17-21 from 10am to 2pm daily. All bookings to be done on line at www.kellogsculcamp.ie. Boys and girls form 6 -14 yrs can take part. For further enquiries contact Ger Downes.

SYMPAHTY: The Club expresses its sympathy to Margaret, Ger Cahill and Family Kilcolman on the passing of Margarets sister, Geraldine Fitzpatrick Hayes Castlefreke and Ballingarry. May she rest in peace.

MONALEEN

SENIOR HURLERS: Monaleen continue their county senior hurling championship campaign with a crucial game against Murroe-Boher in Section B of the championship at the LIT Gaelic Grounds this Sunday, August 9 at 1pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions this is an all-ticket game. Monaleen scored a 1-15 to 0-12 victory over South Liberties in their previous outing in the championship. Best of luck to the players and management team on Sunday.

U21 HURLING: Our U21 hurlers defeated Killacolla in the quarter-finals of the County U-21 'A' championship last week. We trailed 2-4 to 0-11 at half-time, but three more goals in the second half helped secure a 5-12 to 1-15 victory. Monaleen U21s were due to face Bruff in the semi-finals on Wednesday, August 5.

CLUB FUNDRAISER: A clothes collection fundraiser in aid of Monaleen GAA, Camogie and Ladies Gaelic Football will take place on Friday, September 4. More details about dropping off clothing for this event will be released closer to the time. All donations greatly appreciate.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, July 30 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 14, 16, 25 and 35. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were M O'Brien, Miltown Manor; P. Fitzgerald, Oakfield; K/T O'Dwyer, Fairways; C. Ryan, Ashleigh Wood. The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Facebook and Instagram Stories. Thank you for your continued support.

CAMOGIE: Our minor championship came to an end last Wednesday evening against a strong Kileedy side. Monaleen took an early lead in first 15 minutes with a goal from Ella Hession separating the sides. Two quick goals in a 5 minute period put Kileedy ahead by 2-5 to 1-5 at half time. Two points after the restart from Aoife Nelligan and Ella Hessian were quickly cancelled out by another Kileedy goal. A strong second half from Kileedy saw them win this County A Semi Final on a score of 5-7 to 1-10. Minor Panel; Aimee O’Brien; Juliette Pinson; Niamh Moloney; Emily O'Halloran; Aoife Nelligan; Mia O'Halloran; Amy Kavanagh; Charley Drury; Aoife Sheehan; Aisling O'Driscoll; Saoirse Fitzgerald; Eimar Morgan; Lucy D’Arcy; Aoife Doyle; Ella Hession; Amy Burke; Clodagh Power; Roisin D’Arcy; Emily O'Brien; Grace Malone; Grace Clohessy; Emily O’Halloran; Ella McCarthy; Laura Southern.The Junior A Championship starts on Saturday August 8 with Monaleen at home to Patrickswell at Monaleen Clubhouse. Junior 12 a side sees Monaleen start their campaign away to Crecora on Saturday evening. U14 County Championship (Treaty Group) began this week in which Monaleen took on Bruff at home in Peafield Road on Tuesday.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

LOTTO: Club Lotto is back! First draw to take place on Monday August 10. The Lotto is a vital fundraising source for the club and all the more so while other fundraising activities remain suspended. Please consider joining the Lotto online in order to support the Club as we continue to reopen and get all teams back playing. You can sign up for the lotto online and there are a variety of ways to play online. You can sign up for 52, 25 or 10 weekly draws at a time or even ‘three lines in a week for €5’. All of these options allow you to auto renew so as to be sure that you are entered every week.

U14 HURLING: On Monday July 27 in Mungret our U14 hurlers took on Doon team, our players put up a great fight getting their tackles in and making great use of their team mates. Unfortunately this game was not Mungret St. Pauls but it is only the first of the Championship for them.

PREMIER IHC: In the second group game of the Premier Intermediate championship saw our Limerick Motor Centre Sponsored hurlers play Bruree on Saturday August 1st 2020 in Bruff. Mungret St. Pauls emerged victorious 0-17 to 1-9, sealing our place in the county semi final. We look forward to our final group game next weekend against Cappamore. Team: Conor O’Brien, Conor Flahive, Ronan Kirby, Eoghan Mulcahy, Conor Hellewell, Brian Barry, Liam Harrington, Rory Duff, Eoin O’Doherty, Shane Barry, Cian O’Brien (C) (0-1), Niall Mulcahy, Paul O’Brien (0-12, 0-7 frees/65s, 0-1 sideline), Mike Mullins (0-1), Brendan Giltenane (0-2) Subs Used: Brian O’Meara (0-1), Daniel Larkin, Kieran O’Dowd Subs not used: Louis Dee, David Bridgeman, Dec Browne, Darragh O’Brien, Barry O’Grady, Richie Burke. Management: Seanie Barry, Liam Cronin, Paul Harman, John Van Veen, Ger Keane, Brian Mullane, Killian Stockil, Dan O’Brien, Donal Browne, John Moriarty

JUNIOR A HURLING A physical game in Bruff in the second round of the championship for our Junior A hurlers as they played Kilteely Dromkeen on Sunday August 2. Both sides opened the game with 2 scores each but on the 10th minute Kilteely Dronkeen struck a hard blow when they found the net to give them a three point lead Mungret St. Pauls ended up chasing throughout the game. Mungret St. Pauls reply was a point from a free with Kilteely Dromkeen pointing four unanswered points from play. Mungret St. Pauls gathered momentum before the half time whistle and scored 5 points to Kilteely Dromkeens 2 bringing the score 0-8 to 1-8. It was Kilteely Dromkeen that had the better restart as they quickly added another 2 points to their tally. There were 3 points exchanged from both sides as each team were searching for a goal to change the game but both goalies were quick to block the efforts. Hitting their stride again Mungret St. Pauls added another 6 points to the score board while Kilteely Dromkeen only pointed 2, this saw both sides level. It only took a minute for both to score again to level the game but the 25th minute Kilteely Dromkeen managed to widen the gap again as they hit the net for the second time. Mungret St. Pauls kept up their efforts but only managed another clean point seeing Kilteely Dromkeen seal the game with a pointed free to take the win. The Junior A hurlers are out next week in the third round against Croagh Kilfinny in Adare which should be another great game. Players; Louis Dee, Barry O'Grady, Conor Lynch, Sean Mullane, John Malone, Conor Garvey (0-3, 0-3 from free), James Garvey, David Bridgeman, Stephen Dilworth, Darragh O'Hagan (0-4, 0-3 from free), Killian Ryan, Chams Jagana, Dec Browne (0-1), Cian O'Doherty, Conor Lenihan (0-5), Seamus Hurley (0-6, 0-4 from free) (sub for Cian O'Doherty at half time), Darragh O'Grady, Donal Browne, Eamonn Flahive, Patrick Dwane, Tim Lehane. Management; PJ Garvey, Bosco Ryan, Mike Kennedy, Tom Bridgeman, Eoin Ryan, Ronan McElligot.

NA PIARSAIGH

CAMOGIE: Minor A Plate semi final Blackrock/Effin 3-9, Na Piarsaigh 2-7. Minor A Camogie Plate semi-final – Na Piarsaigh 2-7, Blackrock-Effin 3-9. Our minor camogie team travelled to Effin this Monday evening to take on the hosts. They wasted no time getting into the game with early points from Aine Ní Tiernaigh, Elle O'Regan & Eval Long putting us 0-3 to 0-1 after 10 minutes. The amalgamation side answered with 2-2 of their own before Enya Harrington scored a major all the way from a 45 for us leaving the half time score 2-5 to 1-4. Blackrock hit us with an early second half goal before Lizannna Boylan hit one for the blues leaving it 3-7 to 2-6 at the final water break. Lizanna & others would be denied further goals by an in form Blackrock-Effin keeper who produced several outstanding saves as we sought to close the gap but it was not to be our day. A great performance from our girls who have come one so much in this 4 match campaign. Panel: Ciara Grant, Laura Ahern, Lizanna Boylan (1-0), Robyn Conlon (0-1), Enya Harrington (1-1, 1-0 45, 0-1 free), Fiona Henn, Moya Henn, Orla Hickey, Katie Keane Hannah Kehoe, Eva Long (0-1), Aishling Morrissey, Sarah Murray, Ciara O’Brien, Sarah Stanley (0-1), Orna O’Neill, Elle O’Regan (0-1), Grace Palmer, Rebecca Slater, Aine Tierney (0-2, 0-1 free), Sarah O'Keeffe.

SENIOR HURING: Our senior hurlers were back in action in the second game of the group where our opponents were Ahane. The added pressure of a must win game gave the fixture extra spice which no doubt helped sharpen the focus. The lads didnt leave the side down at all with both hurling well and fit in well in the defensive unit overall. By half time we had opened up a 1-13 to 0-5 lead and headed into the second half with an extra man following a red card on the stroke on half time. The second half following a similiar vein with some excellent points scored. Will Henn capped off a good performance with our second goal to seal a well earned and deserved victory. The final scoreline was Na Piarsaigh 2-23 Ahane 0-9. Na Piarsaigh: Padraig Kennedy, Jerome Boylan, Mike Casey, Kieran Kennedy, Mike Foley, Ronan Lynch, James O'Brien, Thomas Grimes, William O'Donoghue (c), Conor Boylan, Kevin Downes, David Dempsey, Peter Casey, Adrian Breen, William Henn. Ronan Lynch 0-4 (3 frees, 1 65), Kevin Downes 0-2, David Dempsey 0-3, Peter Casey 0-2, Adrian Breen 1-4, William Henn 1-8 (0-5 frees). That result now means that Kilmallock play Ahane this weekend and a draw or win for the Balbec would see them into a semi final. A loss for Kilmallock would see all 3 teams on 2 points and therefore Na Piarsaigh would progress to the semi final on scoring difference.

NEWS: Our Intermediate hurlers are back in action this weekend when they face Effin to decide the group winners this Sunday evening in Bruff at 7pm. Condolences to Kathleen O’Connor on the death of her brother RIP in NCW.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The 4th Club Limerick draw for 2020 will take place on August 29. Its never too late to join the draw and you can do so by contacting draw coordinator Kenny at 087 7956436 or any member of the committee.

PALLASGREEN

JUNIOR HURLING: The Junior hurlers took on Murroe-Boher in the divisional championship in Boher last Monday Afternoon. Played in wonderful sunshine the game was very competitive and played in great spirit. Murroe-Boher were ahead at the break 0-11 to 1-7.The second period Murroe had the edge but when it looked like they were over the line, Pallas came back with a goal and a few points and were back in the game. With time running out Murroe held out for a narrow victory of 0-21 to 2-13. Team; D McMahon, L O’Dwyer, PJ Butler, D O’Brien, D Hayes, P O’Dwyer, S Bradshaw, P Franklin, A Hanley, A Greene, J Barry, A O’Sullivan, C Roche, J O’Connell, A Ryan. Subs; J Deere, T O’Mahoney, D Looby, O Hickie, P Roche.

LOTTO: The GAA Lotto Draw resumed on Monday 27 July. No winner resulted and the Numbers drawn were; 1 ,5, 7 & 14. Lucky Dip Winners: Leanne Gammell, Mary Ryan, Mary O'Connor , Danielle Gammell, Anita Gleeson.

LIMERICK IHC: Pallasgreen intermediate hurlers will play their second round Championship match this Saturday evening in Clarina against Feohanagh at 7pm.

PATRICKSWELL

LIMERICK SHC: Patrickswell meet Doon in our second pool match of the County Championship on Saturday August 8 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm.

JUNIOR A HURLING: Patrickswell recorded its first win of the County Championship against Askeaton in Adare. The opening stages of the match were low-scoring and it took Patrickswell eight minutes to break the deadlock. From that moment onwards, the pace of scoring increased. By the 15th minute, the teams were level at 0-2 apiece. However, Pa Dundon's team began to dominate the possession and chances. Two additional points were notched in a five-minute spell to establish a 0-4 to 0-2 lead. The remainder of the first half belonged to Patrickswell and we reached the interval at 0-9 to 0-4 ahead. The second half started dramatically when Paul O'Brien plundered a close-range goal within fifty seconds of the throw-in. Patrickswell now had a substantial buffer of eight points and they continued to build on their growing superiority. By the 35th minute, the 'Well led comfortably by 1-13 to 0-5. Over the next ten minutes, we outscored Askeaton by four points to two points. The second half water break was taken in the 45th minute and Patrickswell held their biggest lead at 1-17 to 0-7. Askeaton produced an impressive late revival to unsettle Patrickswell with two quick goals in the 57th and 59th minute. The scoreboard reflected a six-point advantage of 1-17 to 2-8 with four minutes of additional time to play. Patrickswell weathered the storm and there were no further scores by either team. The third group match against Kilteely Dromkeen is scheduled for Sunday August 9 at 7pm in Claughaun.

CUL CAMP: Registration for Patrickswell's Cul Camp on Monday August 10 to Friday August 14.

LOTTO: The Club Lotto was not won on Monday July 27. The drawn numbers were 2, 15, 27 and 28. The Bonus Number was 31. The Lucky Dip winners were €100 for Aileen Mann and €20 each for Terence Kenny, Ciaran & Gearoid Healy, Marie Foley, Mary Galvin and David Flaherty. The jackpot on Tuesday August 4 is €4,200.

ST PATRICKS

LIMERICK IHC: It finished St Patricks 0-11 Knockaderry 0-15. Disappointment for our Intermediate hurling team on Saturday evening in Mick Neville Park, losing to West side Knockaderry, after failing to fire in an under par performance. The first quarter was a tight affair with Knockaderry leading 0-5 to 0-4, Gearoid Hegarty with three points and Padraig Reale from midfield adding our fourth. The second "quarter" after the water break followed much the same pattern, a tight contest. Wayne Cronin operating at full forward and Padraig Reale added a point each, but Knockaderry led at the short whistle 0-8 to 0-6. On the resumption Knockaderry extended their lead to four, Pa Mullins replied with a vital score and Jason Mullins added another. Knockaderry again pressed ahead by four points, then a big moment arrived in the game when a gilt edged goal chance was brilliantly saved by the Knockaderry custodian and a big opportunity had passed. The final ten minutes were of a stop start nature and in a game that had little or no incident and played in good nature, was to see dismissals on both sides and put a stop to any momentum we looked to build. A performance the team and management will look to put behind themselves with little time to dwell, a quick turnaround, and another vital championship match against Newcastle West in Croagh next Saturday at 7pm. Team: David Geary, Gearoid O’Sullivan, Gearoid Phelan, Jack Greenwood, Pa Mullins, Gearoid Hegarty, Sean Mortell, Padraig Reale, Travis Quaid, Jason Mullins, Niall Phelan, Brendan Mullins, Sam Forde, Wayne Cronin, Adam Mcnamara. Subs: Colin Earls for Sam Forde, Michael Geary for Adam Mcnamara, Stephen Murphy for Niall Phelan.

UNDERAGE: Our U14 team played a good Granagh-Ballingarry team in Rhebogue on Wednesday night. A young side they never made it easy and can be proud of their efforts. Well done to all. Our U12 team will play Patrickswell this week in their first league game, they have trained in good numbers in recent weeks and are eager to take to the field of play. In U6/8/10 it’s brilliant to see the big numbers in the field for underage training on the bank holiday Friday last. Training continues on Friday nights & for further info you can contact the club page.