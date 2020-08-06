James Kelly on the double with Gurtnacrehy runners in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

KILMEEDY’S James Kelly scored a nice double in Limerick Greyhound Stadium last Saturday.

The west Limerick owner-trainer hit the ground running in the opening race. His Gurtnecrehy Tom won a novice. The ON3 525 was won in 29.38 – leading from the traps to the line. Second was Hazelhill Rose for Colm O’Connell.

Kelly completed his double when Gurtnacrehy Bale as an impressive six length winner of another novice. The ON3 525 was won in 29.29. Back in second was Sweet Black for Jack Kelly.

Elsewhere on the Saturday card were three semi finals in the Michael Tobin A2 Tri Distance Sweep.

Over 575, Pat Buckley trained two of the three semi finals winner.

His Doolin Princess was fastest through in an impressive 31.06. Owned by Austin Whelan the third semi final winner was seven lengths clear on the line. Also reached the final was Bargin Devil for Leo McNulty.

Buckley’s Glengar Mary had a winning time of 31.13 to win for Kenny Glen. Ten lengths back in second and also into the final was Sporry Majestic for trainer John O’Brien and owners Patrick and Ciaran Dillon.

Hannibal won the opening semi final for Oola’s Declan Beary. In 31.54 the winner was four and a half lengths clear on the line. Second was Madams Belle for Brenda Peters.

There were plenty other Limerick winners across the 12 racecard on Saturday.

Kathy Scanlon won with the impressive Ballyelan Rolly. An A4 525 was won in 28.58 and by eight and a half lengths. Second was Upland News for Cratloe’s Harry Galvin.

Noel Neenan won with Athlacca Chrous in another novice 350. The winning time was 19.42. Four and a half lengths back in second was Hucklebuck for Joe Shanahan.

Frost Nixon won for Joe Keane in an A8/A10 525. The winner was five and a half lengths clear in a time of 29.37. Retro Bonnie was second for Muirne Lowe.

Tennessee Waltz won for Michael O’Heidhinin another novice 525. The On2 525 was won in 28.80. Half a length back in second was Braveheart Billy for Darren and Tony McCoy.

Another Pat Buckley winner was Jumeirah Master for owner Jimmy Buckley. In 29.01 the ON2 535 was won by three and a half lengths. Anhid News for second for Gerard Hayes.

Eight Nine Ten won for Gerard Ryan in an A6/A7 525. In 19.12 the winner had four and a half lengths to spare on the line. Second was Rockalong Amber for Donncha McNamara.

The final race on the night was a sprint – S2 350. Over The Miles won for Patrick Dunne. The winning time was 18.93. Just beaten into second on the line was Cousins Gamble for David and Ken O’Connell.

On Thursday night (July 30), Mary Crotty had a double.

The opening success of the night when Inislosky Joshua won an A3 525. The winner had nine and three quarter lengths to spare on the line in a time of 29.11 Back in second was Ennistymon for Martin Crowe and trainer Donal Duggan.

Race nine was an A1 525 which Crotty won with Inislosky Jethro. The winning time was 28.79. Just beaten into second was Sheriff for Martins Gang syndicate.

An A7 525 went to Carrigmore Vixen for Doon’s Patrick and Aoife Coffey. In 29.29 the winner was six lengths clear. Beaten into second was Orlando Amelia for Oola’s Breda Hayes.

Will Chance Him won an A4 525 for Michael O’Grady. In 29.49 the success just came on the line. Narrowly back in second was Vigorous Ella for Ronny Wuyts.

Cnoc Izzie won for Michael O’Meara in an A6 525. The winning time was 29.49. Just beaten into second was Coosane Warrior for PJ Ryan.

Court Reporter won for Tony Maher in an A4 525. The winner was two and a half lengths clear on the line in a time of 29.06. Balla Blanco was second for trainer James Roche and the White Speed syndicate.

Bruree’s Mary Lynch won with Bright Bell in an A5 525. In 29.23, the winner had a length to spare over Blackwalk Joanne for owner Shane McCarthy.

The journey from west Clare was worthwhile for Gower Jet with an A2 525 win for Anna Carey. In 28.98 the winner was two and a half lengths clear of the rest. Second was Flag Raised for Michael O’Regan.

Full Trottle won for Morgan O’Neill in a sprint. The winning time was 19.13. Two lengths back in second was Offshore Beam for Brid and James McMahon.

Treaty Pearl won for Tony Barry and Donna Daly in an A3 525. The winner was five lengths clear on the line in a time of 28.83. Second was Gavins Roddick for Thomas Roche and Tiernan Horgan.

The final race of the night was an A5 525. Victory went to Loads of Fun for Helen Cussen. The winning time was 29.11. Seven lengths back in second was Sameover Puma for Kieran Lowe.