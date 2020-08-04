Over 2500 Limerick GAA supporters to get refund as inter-county season ticket cancelled

CROKE Park officials have confirmed the cancellation of the GAA's inter-county season ticket.

On the back of the success of John Kiely's senior hurlers, there are in the region of 2,500 inter-county Season Ticket holders in Limerick.

All inter-county season ticket holders are to get a refund - €40 for all adult tickets and €10 for juveniles. Adult tickets cost €120.

Those holding a Limerick inter-county hurling season ticket already had use of the ticket for five Allianz Hurling League games, while those with a Limerick inter-county football season ticket already also had use of the ticket for five Allianz Football League games.

Of course, many would have made the season ticket purchase with championship in mind.

Season ticket holders today received communication of the cancellation from the GAA Ticket Office.

"Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and with no clarity on the potential number of spectators allowed in attendance for our proposed inter-county championship later in the year we have been left with no option but to cancel your GAA Season Ticket for 2020," said the communication.

It explained: “We have delayed taking this step until now as we hoped that Government guidelines would be eased to the point where we could accommodate all season ticket holders to attend their chosen games. This is becoming increasingly uncertain and has led us to make the unwelcome decision."

“Your season ticket will not be eligible for the remainder of the 2020 Season. A refund of €40 for all adult tickets and €10 for all juvenile tickets will be paid in your accounts within the next two weeks."