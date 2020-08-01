Kyle Hayes goal sets Kildimo-Pallaskenry on way to victory over Cappamore in Limerick Premier IHC

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY got got their Limerick premier intermediate hurling championship campaign back on track with a 1-16 to 0-9 victory over Cappamore at Childers Road on Saturday afternoon.

A seventh minute goal from Limerick senior star Kyle Hayes set Kildimo-Pallaskenty on their way to a crucial victory following their narrow opening weekend defeat to Mungret-St Pauls.

Last year's beaten county finalists Kildimo-Pallaskenry were full value for this 10-point win, stretching clear of their rivals in the second half.

The winners led 1-5 to 0-5 at half-time Liam Griffin, from two frees, Conor Staff, Hayes and quick-thinking defender Luke O'Keeffe also scoring points for Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

In contrast, Cappamore relied totally on ever-reliable free-taker Tommie O'Donoghue for all of their scores.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry were six points to the good, 1-10 to 0-7, at the water break, mid-way through the second half. Darren O'Connell was razor sharp in that second half, finishing with a fine personal tally of five points from play, while the influential Barry O'Connell chipped in with two points from play, both struck from some distance, in the second period.

Cappamore battled bravely, but they lacked the scoring power to unduly trouble their opponents. Their first score from play in the game arrived just five minutes before full-time when Ronan Hanly raised a white flag.

Boosted by this win, Kildimo-Pallaskenry now face Bruree in their final group game next weekend.

Cappamore, who drew their opening group game against Bruree, will take on Mungret-St Paul's in a crucial final round robin fixture next weekend.

