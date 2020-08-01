Blackrock exit as Garryspillane earn last gasp draw in Limerick SHC

GARRYSPILLANE found late scores to ensure a draw with Blackrock in the Bon Secours Limerick SHC this Saturday evening.

In Kilmallock, it finished Blackrock 0-17 Garryspillane 1-14.

After last week's defeat to Ballybrown, it means that the Jimmy Quilty managed Rockies could now end up playing in the relegation play-off.

Garryspillane advance to play Ballybrown in their final group game in the LIT Gaelic Grounds next Friday. Only victory will ensure The Bouncers deny Ballybrown a championship quarter final spot.

Defeat for Garryspillane would mean scoring difference determining if The Bouncers or Rockies play in the relegation final against Monaleen, South Liberties or Murroe-Boher.

The sides were level twice in the early minutes but then Blackrock led from the seventh minute until Garryspillane levelled in injury time.

The Rockies had nine different scorers across a fine display, while Garryspillane had just four on the scoresheet.

Nonetheless Garryspillane kept on the coat tails of Blackrock and got level in the end - thanks to a goal in the final minutes from Eoin Sheehan.

It was 0-11 to 0-7 to Blackrock at half time.

Kevin Palmer, Dylan Dawson and Paudie Leahy were among the scores as the men in green went 0-6 to 0-3 ahead by the mid-point of the half.

Dylan O'Shea had four of the seven Garryspillane scores in the half from frees.

Daithi Heffernan, Ian O'Brien and sub Colm O'Keeffe were on the mark to bring Blackrock to a four point interval lead.

On the change of ends, Eoin Sheehan came to life for Garryspillane with 1-3 from play in the second half.

While Garryspillane looked a sharper outfit in the second half Blackrock continued to set the temp and were 0-16 to 0-12 ahead inside the final 10-minutes.

Despite losing James Ryan to injury, then came the Sheehan goal to leave one point between the teams.

Back came Blackrock with a David Moloney point but in injury time O'Shea (free) and Sheehan hit points to secure a draw.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.