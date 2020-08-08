Tony Ward: Doon 'will be going for the win' against Patrickswell with Limerick SHC on live TV

THE Bon Secours Hospital Limerick SHC will be live on RTE television this Saturday evening.

There is a double-header fixture live from the LIT Gaelic Grounds - Ahane v Kilmallock at 5.30 and Doon v Patrickswell at 7.30.

Both will go a long way towards confirming the line-up for the knockout stages.

Doon need to beat or draw with champions Patrickswell to reach the business end of the championship. Were the east Limerick men to lose, then scoring difference would count to divide themselves and Adare.

"We will go for the win," vowed Doon manager Tony Ward - the former Galway U21 hurling and camogie manager.

"Patrickswell are champions and what are champions, only there to be knocked and hopefully we will get a result against them," said Ward.

"It's in our own hands but we will be going for the win and that will be it - we will plan to get a win. Going for a draw or anything like that won't be in our minds or even talked about unless we are a point down with a few minutes to go!"

"We need to get a result to keep our championship hopes alive and we will do what Adare were doing tonight fighting for our championship lives and giving it everything," said Doon manager after his side drew with Adare in round one last weekend.

"Our injuries were piling up before this and I am not making excuses but character the boys showed especially in the last 15-minutes was very good. We also have Stephen Ryan, Cormac Ryan and Cathal Mac and they are serious lads to be missing and Ed Kiely is out as well - take all them and they are all defenders and take that out of a team and it's not easy but fair play to the boys that were out there, they stood up and did the jersey proud tonight," outlined Ward.

The Galway man is in his first year with Doon.

I am really enjoying it - they are a great group of lads. For a bunch of lads that have never got over the line they are really eager and training hard, working hard and are a fierce bunch that are willing to learn and that's a great thing for any team."

Doon had to battle back to draw with Adare.

"Half way through the second half we went five points down and it didn't look good for us but I am proud of the boys with the way that they fought back. This was our first championship game and Adare had a game coming in and that will always stand to you. I am proud the way they fought back and we could have nearly won it in the finish and maybe could have lost it," recalled Ward.

The Doon manager did see the round one meeting of Patrickswell and Adare.

"It was a cracking game - high scoring with 3-23 to 0-26 and again this evening it was high scoring. This pitch is made for forwards - a beautiful stadium to be playing in and great to get the club games in here."

The LIT Gaelic Grounds double-header of Limerick SHC games are two of the fixtures across a busy weekend of club hurling championship games across the county - see all fixtures here