Revealed: Limerick clubs' Energia All-Ireland League and Community Series fixtures

OLD Crescent will travel to Temple Hill to take on Cork Constitution in the opening round fixtures in Conference 1 of the Energia Community Series in September.

The competition will see clubs going up against provincial rivals for silverware and a place in the Energia Bateman Cup.

Old Crescent's opening weekend trip to face Cork Con takes place on September. On the same day, in Conference 1, Garryowen go to Highfield, while Young Munster host UCC and Shannon entertain Cashel.

The second series of games in Conference 1, due to take place a week later on October 3, will see Garryowen host fellow Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A side Cork Con at Dooradoyle.

On the same day, Old Crescent entertain Young Munster in a Limerick derby, while Shannon travel to UCC.

Highlights of the third week of Conference 1 fixtures, on October 10, will include the meeting of Young Munster and Garryowen at Tom Clifford Park, while Shannon host Highfield and Old Crescent travel to UCC.

Two more Limerick sides find themselves in Munster Conference 2, Bruff and UL-Bohemian where they will be joined by Clonmel, Dolphin, Midleton, Nenagh Ormond and Sundays Well.

Opening weekend fixtures in Conference 2 will see Bruff entertain Sunday's Well on September 26, while UL-Bohemian have a free weekend in the seven-team Conference.

The Red, Red Robins will kick-off their campaign a week later with a home game against Dolphin.

The Energia Community Series will take centre stage prior to Christmas, after which the focus will switch to the shortened Energia All-Ireland League season.

On the opening weekend of the Energia All-Ireland Division 1A season, Garryowen host Lansdowne at Dooradoyle, which also on January 9, Young Munster travel to UCC.

February 13 will see the staging of an all-Limerick derby in the top flight when Garryowen entertain Young Munster.

Meanwhile, in Division 1B, Shannon begin their campaign on January 9 with a fixture against Highfield in Cork. Shannon's first home fixture will be against Malone a week later on January 16.

Meanwhile, in Division 2A on opening weekend, January 9, local rivals Old Crescent and UL-Bohemian will face-off at Rosbrien.

In the second round of fixtures in 2A seven days later, Old Crescent go to Dolphin, while UL-Bohemian host Queen's University, Belfast

In Division 2C, Bruff will begin their campaign in Division 2C of the Energia All-Ireland League away to City of Derry on January 9. The South Limerick side will then host Skerries in their first home 2C fixture in the AIL on January 16.