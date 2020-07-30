Davern delight with double in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

JUST the one night of racing in Limerick Greyhound Stadium in the past week.

There were 12 races on the card last Thursday, July 23.

There was a double on the night for young owner Cormac Davern.

Davern won with Mohane Annie in an A5 525. In 29.68 the winner had a length and a quarter to spare on the line. Second was Bruree’s Mary Lynch with Bright Bell.

Later in the night, the young Limerick owner won with Mohane Rosa in an A1 525. In 28.72 the winner had two lengths to spare over second placed Clearly Written for Noel Nash and Gerry McManus with trainer Denis O’Malley.

The night opened with an A4 525. Victory went to Timmy Murphy and Phylilis Daly with Knockfinisk Mick. The winner was six and a half lengths clear on the line in 29.27. Beaten into second place was Yankee On for MJ Kehoe and Patrick Moroney.

James and Ben Ronan had success with Killaree Salah in an A6/A7 525. The winner had a time of 29.28, which secured a half length victory. Boomtown Blitz was second for owner Amanda Meade and trainer PJ Ryan.

Flag Raised won for Michael O’Regan in an A3 525. The winner’s time was 29.06. A length and a half back in second was Hows The Head for Dominic Lipper and Richard Phelan and trainer Denis O’Malley.

William Casey won with Inislosky Romeo in an A4 525. Five and a half lengths was the winning margin with a time of 28.82. Second was Dannos Diamond for David Nolan.

Kilmallock’s Eugene Corkery won an A5 525 with Iron Sky. The winner was a length and a half clear in a time of 29.53. Second was Adamant Trooper for Seamus and John Rainsford.

Thomas Gallagher made the trip from west Clare worthwhile when Joe Be Slick won an A2 525 by two lengths. The winning time was 28.84. Second was Hidden Harmony for Kathleen Browne and trainer Eamonn Quinn.

Snuggie Bootsy won for Breda Casey in an A4 525. In 29.33 the winner was a length clear on the line. Beaten into second was Mine Ceol for Mary and Frank Browne.

Blitzing won for Michael Walsh. The A3 525 was won in 28.99 and by two and a quarter lengths. Second was Gurtnacrehy Hope for James Kelly.

Betty O’Sullivan won with Black Jill in an A5 525. The winner’s time was 29.33. Four lengths back in second was Adamswood Mac for Larry Mulcaire.

The final race of the night was a sprint – won by Jeanette Mackenzie with Mohawk Chief. In 19.13 the winner was three and a half lengths clear on the line. Second was Stephen Clack with Bellagors Rebel.