Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 25 different clubs

AHANE

EAST FINAL: The first piece of silverware of Limericks hurling season deservedly went to Ahane’s young Senior Hurlers as they overcame Murroe-Boher in a highly entertaining East Senior Hurling Championship Final played at the new recently opened facility in Cappamore on Tuesday July 21. In ideal hurling conditions and with Murroe having the advantage of a strong cross field wind, the game started at championship pace from the off with Tom Morrissey of Ahane and Seanie Tobin of Murroe trading early points to leave it 0-3 each after 10-minutes and 0-5 each after 20-minutes.

However Murroe then out scored Ahane by 0-5 to 0-1 for the remainder of the first half aided by the breeze and the accuracy from frees of Seanie Tobin leaving it 0-10 to 0-6 in favour of Murroe at half time with Tom Morrissey of Ahane and Seanie Tobin of Murroe the primary scorers. Ahane started the second half in blistering form and stuck to their free flowing system to register six points to Murroe’s 0-2 to leave it all square at the water break at 0-12 apiece.

But then Tom Morrissey got the decisive goal on the 50th minute after a fine passage of movement and passing to break Murroe’s resolve. Ahane were very dominant at this stage in the half back and midfield areas and didn’t let up as young Ronan Fox crashed the second goal of the evening to the net on 55-minutes to put the contest beyond doubt.

Ahane had seven scorers in all on the evening with Half backs Dan Morrissey(0-1) and Colum Carroll (0-2), midfielders Ciarán Barry (0-2) and Ciarán O Mara (0-1), Forwards Tom Morrissey an incredible 1-11, Ronan Fox (1-1) and young Mark Donnellan making his senior competitive debut scoring (0-2). This was a very impressive performance overall as Ahane claimed their first East Senior Hurling Championship title since 2011 and brought the first piece of silverware back to Ahane after the break for the Covid-19 lockdown period.

JUNIOR A: Sunday saw the Junior A County Championship kick off for Ahane and Monagea as they both travelled to Adare for the 1pm throw in. With the rain clearing and very little wind blowing both teams started well with points being traded back and forth between the sides. Three minutes in and the teams were level for the first time. They would go on to be level five times in total throughout the game.

There was some great pieces of play from both sides and both sides free takers were on form with Ahane’s Johnny Meskell ending the game with 1-8 to his name. Both sets of forwards made life difficult for the opposition defence lines and although Ahane only scored one goal they could have gotten a two more only for the saves made by the Monagea keeper. Monagea started to gain on Ahane as the first half went on and they started to get their scores a little easier.

The teams went in on a score line of Ahane 0-6 Monagea 0-11. Unfortunately just before the half time break Ahane’s Paul Ryan was forced off with a hamstring injury. The second half started and Ahane got off the mark first with a point. Similarly to the first few minutes of the first half, the two teams traded scores. As we reached the water break the score was Ahane 1-12 Monagea 0-15.

Ahane stepped it up a notch in the second half and after being down at the break by five points they pulled it back to draw the game. Aaron Hackett for Ahane put in a good shift in the half forward line and scored a point in the first half but he played a vital role in bringing the teams back level in the final minutes of the game as he won the free which Johnny popped over the bar. The game ended on a score line of Ahane 1-17 Monagea 0-20.

FIXTURES: Senior Hurling v Na Piarsaigh in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday July 31 at 7.30pm and Junior Hurling v Cercora in Caherelly on Sunday August 2 at 7:00pm.

GOLF CLASSIC: We are holding our Annual Golf Classic on Friday August 21 in Castletroy Golf Course. Teams of three, €200 per team, it’s a 3-ball scramble format, for your €200 you get a goodie bag, on course burger, meal after golf, a chance to win three All Ireland Hurling Tickets, and an array of spot prizes and other prizes at the evening presentation. Tee times are available for the am and pm at the moment. If you want to book a tee time you can contact Colm Barry on 087-0673388 or Tony Harnett on 086 6017288.

BALLYBROWN

GAMES: A busy weekend on the pitch. Our underage teams continue to train and play challenge matches. Many thanks to their parents for their commitment and continuing to adhere to the guidelines. Our Senior team met Blackrock and were delighted to come away with a well deserved win 4-18 to 2-14. A special mention to Aidan O'Connor, Colin Coughlan & Conor O'Neill who played their first senior match. Next match is Friday August 7 v Garryspillane in LIT Gaelic Grounds. It too will be live streamed. Junior A's travelled to nearby Fedamore to meet Garryspillane on Sunday night for their first game. Not the result they wanted but will be back out next Sunday vs St Kierans in Askeaton at 7pm.

RETURN TO ACTION: Ballybrown GAA club are thrilled to return to the fields of play in recent weeks in conjunction with GAA Return to Play Guidelines. Considerable efforts were put in by officers of the club, across every sector - over the past number of weeks to prepare and plan for this return. There are significant requirements on the club, and we are very appreciative of the number of parents and coaches who have stepped forward to become Covid Compliance Officers for each team. Before every training session and match you are required to re-confirm your health status.

It is important that health and safety protocols are followed, especially the use of personal water bottles and hand sanitizer. All indoor facilities such as dressing rooms remain closed. We ask all members to do their utmost to comply with the requests of these officers. Together we will ensure that we all play our part in ensuring the safety of all members. We wish every team the best in their respective competitions.

MEMBERSHIP: Please note that all players must have their club membership paid before returning to play. Players are not covered and the club will not allow any player to play until it is paid.

LOTTO: There was No winner of the Lotto Jackpot last week. Numbers were 1, 10, 31, 32, B20. Don't forget to buy your tickets from Hayes Shop, Centra Clarina, Quinns De Bucket Bar and Restaurant Local seller's go door to door if you would like anyone to call contact the Ballybrown GAA Club Facebook page or any club committee member.

BALLYBRICKEN-BOHERMORE

JUNIOR HURLING: Our junior A hurlers played the first round of the all-county championship, we are participating in group 3 with 5 rounds were we will play Killeedy, Monaleen, Templeglantine, Feenagh-Kilmeedy, Rathkeale over the next few months. First up was a strong Killeedy outfit who we played last Sunday in Croagh losing out on a score line of 3-18 to 1-16.

Played in humid conditions we produced a blistering start with points from Conor McCarthy by two, Daniel Owens, Daniel McGuire and Michael Martin by two leaving us leading 0-6 to 0-1 in the early stages. We failed to build on this lead and were level going in to the first water break 0-7 to 1-4 our only score after the break was a sweet strike from Conor McCarthy leaving us trailing at half-time by a goal. After conceding the first score of the half we converted a free from Dan Owens and we won a penalty which was precisely dispatched by Conor Mac to leave the sides level and all to play for. Killeedy came on strong and converted a goal from play and dominated the score board which left us trailing 1-12 to 2-15 at the second water break the last quarter had both teams exchanging scores and we could not close the gap leaving us behind by eight at the final whistle.

There is four more games left in the group and to guarantee qualification we can and will need to win the four.

Team from Shane O’Neill, Mark O’Dea, Eoin Kloss, Jack Owens, Alan O’Riordan, Patrick Byrnes, John Stack, Matt Mitchell, Conor McCarthy, Michael Martin, Niall Mitchell, Eoghan O’Neill, Daniel Owens, Sean Teefy, Daniel McGuire (c), John Casey, Colm Teefy, Enda O’Callaghan, Daniel Garry, Aaron O’Brian, Joseph Teefy, John Hanly.

FIXTURES: Our junior A hurlers play their second round against Monaleen next Sunday at 7pm in Caherline please see social media and club text for exact fixture dates and in game updates.

BALLYSTEEN

RETURN TO PLAY: As Limerick GAA returns to competitive action this weekend and in the coming weeks, our teams will also return to Championship action. Government guidelines for Phase 3 in regards outdoor gatherings are applied to GAA fixtures. This means that no more than 200 people can be in attendance at a Championship fixture. Therefore, admission to upcoming Championship fixtures will be ticketed. This guideline is in place until August 10.

We are hopeful that this guideline may be eased from August 10 so that as many of our members and supporters will be able to go to our Championship fixtures. However, if demand for tickets exceeds supply of allocation the Club receives for matches, a draw will be necessary to distribute tickets. We know that this may come as a disappointment to some supporters, however, we are in the fortunate position that our opening Championship match will take place after August 10. We will monitor and update on the situation in the coming weeks here on facebook, twitter and weekly club notes when that information becomes available.

JUNIOR HURLING: Hard luck to Askeaton who were defeated by Kilteely-Dromkeen last Saturday evening. Best wishes to players and management who take on Patrickswell in Round 2 this coming week.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: No winners in the July edition of the Club Limerick Draw. Contact Alan Kehoe (0871237562) or John Anglim (0862362642) for more information if you want to sign up directly.

PARISH GAA BOOK: The book will be over 400 pages long and there will be substantial printing costs. There will be a patron’s page in the book and Ballysteen GAA club are appealing for individuals to contribute €50. For €50, the person’s name will appear on the patron’s page and they will receive a book worth €20. All proceeds will go towards Ballysteen GAA to help cover printing costs. The book will be going to the printers soon, so if you want to become a patron and have your name associated with this worthy cause, contact Chairman, Alan Kehoe (0871237562), Secretary, John Neville (0876505469), Treasurer, John Anglim (0862362642).

BLACKROCK

HURLING: The hurling is back with a bang, up senior without supporters and not the best of results for us. Ballybrown beat us 4-18 to 2-14. This week we play Garryspillane on Saturday August 1 at 7pm. Again Covid rules apply and we will have no supporters. On Monday July 27 our Junior B’s played Dromin-Athlacca in the first round of the South Championship, and we won 5-20 to 2-8. We play Bruree on Tuesday August 4. The U21’s play Cappamore on Wednesday in Hospital at 7pm in the county quarter final and if we win this we will be in the semifinal the following Wednesday August 5.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the lotto held on WednesdayJuly 22, the numbers drawn were 1, 4, 6, 16. The €40 lucky dip went to Clara Cunningham, Promotor Brendan O’Brien. The €20 went to Joe McCarthy, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Tom and Carmel Murphy, Promotor Carmel Murphy, Sheila McSweeney, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Jane Salmon, Promotor Con Danaher. On Wednesday July 29 the lotto jackpot is €11,900. It will be held in the Sportsfield Pavilion.

SPORT PREDICTION: The prediction sheets for the club championships have four people at the top with 14 points, Tim O’Sullivan, Conor Gilligan, James Doherty, and Aoife and Adam Leahy.

BRUFF

LOTTO: There was no winner of last weeks Lotto Jackpot. The numbers drawn were 8, 20, 25 and 29. The Lucky Dip winners were €50 Catherine Cremin and €20 went to each of the following: John O'Grady, Geri Sheehy, Mary and Dinny McNamara, Tara Sheehy, Darragh Glynn, James Hedderman, Dinny McNamara, Roisin Kelly and Nellie Beth Cooke. This week the Jackpot is €10,700. Thank you for your continued support.

PREMIER INTERMEDIATE HURLING: The Premier Intermediate Hurlers played Knockainey last Saturday evening in the first round of the Championship.

The team was Eric Finn, Graham Whelan, Brian Finn, Conor McEniry, James O'Riordan, Sean Finn, Jason Hayes, Christopher Browne, Kevin Bonar, Bobby O'Brien, Paul Browne, Colin Madden, Danny O'Leary, John Cooke, Paul O'Riordan, Bradley McNamara, Shane Bulfin, Ryan Glynn, Cormac Daly, Tim O' Sullivan, Cian Madden, David Browne, Cathal Bulfin and Dean Madden. Three subs used. The scorers were Paul Browne (0-4), Sean Finn (0-1), Bobby O' Brien (1-1), John Cooke (0-1), Danny O' Leary (0-6F), Kevin Bonar (0-1), Paul O'Riordan (1-0), Christopher Browne (0-1), Shane Bulfin (0-2F) and Bradley McNamara (0-1). The final score was Bruff 2-18 Knockainey 2-9.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: No winner, numbers drawn were 10, 27, 29, 30. Lucky dip winners were Brian Deegan, Tommy O'Connell, Patricia Daly, Freda and Eleanor and Donald c/o Uncle Toms. Next weeks jackpot will be €5,100 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live from the Caherline Gaa clubhouse from 9:30pm. As always, we'd appreciate your support. Tickets are on sale in Ryans XL shop, the Post Office and from the usual promoters.

JUNIOR A HURLING: Tough start to our championship on Sunday, against a well drilled Castletown team. Castletown held the lead for the entire game and while we had it back to two points on a few occasions, Castletown were finding their scores a bit easier to come by when they needed them. Maybe with a bit of luck (we'd a missed penalty, a 65 that dropped short & a score off the post), we could have been in the mix at the end of the game. But we canonly focus on next weeks game against Garryspillane. Final score Caherline 1-12 Castletown Ballyagran 1-18.

JUNIOR B HURLING: The East Junior B Hurling Championship kicks off for us on Bank Holiday Monday against South Liberties at 4:30pm in Caherconlish.

U21 HURLING: Great win for our U21's last Wednesday evening against Belville Gaels in Mick Neville Park - final score on the night, Caherline 2-14, Belville Gaels 1-12.

U16 HURLING: Great run out for the lads last Thursday evening against Cois Laoi Gaels. Result, Caherline 1-10 Cois Laoi Gaels 0-10.

CAPPAMORE

U21 HURLING: It finished Cappamore 6-15 Killacolla 0-16 in the final group game of the U 21A championship in what was a must win game. Two early goals from Jason Fitzgibbon and Ronan Hanley set Cappamore on the way in what was a powerful first half display. The defence put in a super display not allowing the Killacolla forwards time or space. With Donal O’Mahoney contributing five points along with points from Jack Leonard, Ronan Hanley and Daniel Thompson put Cappamore into a comfortable lead. Further goals from Hanley and O’Mahoney gave Cappamore a commanding 4-8 to 0-6 lead at half time. To be fair to Killacolla they never gave up and scored 10 points in the second half but goals in the second half from Hanley and Fitzgibbon along with the accuracy of O’Mahoney made sure the result was never in doubt. The final result ensured that Cappamore qualified for the county quarter final which is scheduled for this Wednesday in Hospital against Blackrock at 7pm. Best of luck to players and management. Team. Liam O’Donnell, Gearoid Hogan, Paul Campbell, Conor Fitzgibbon, Sean Whelan, Jack Sheehan, Tadhg Ryan, Jason Fitzgibbon (2-0), Jamie McCarthy, Jack Leonard (0-1), Donal O’Mahoney (1-10), PJ Hogan, Paddy McMahon, Daniel Thompson (0-1), Ronan Hanley (3-3). Subs: Gearoid Mulcahy, Denis O’Donoghue, Shane Duggan, Michael Gleeson, Eoin Smith, Paudie Ryan.

PREMIER INTERMEDIATE HURLING: Our Premier Intermediate had their first round game in Claughaun again Bruree. Final score Cappamore 0-14 Bruree 0-14. Cappamore scorers: C Berkery 0-2, J Fitzgibbon 0-2, J Lonergan. 0-3, T O’Donoghue 0-7. They are out again Saturday August 1 v Kildimo Pallaskenry at 3pm in Childers Road.

LOTTO: Our club lotto has resumed on Monday night, Cappamore community centre 8pm. Numbers drawn on July 20 are as follows; 11,18,19, 27. Jackpot €7600 – No Winner. Lucky Dip Winners of €20 each – JP Hartigan, Dromkeen; Eamon Mullane; Sally Ryan, Killuragh; Mary Ryan (Luke); Trisha O’Connor, Pallasgreen; Bill Creamer; Mariann O’Donnell, Doon; Ollie O’Brien, c/o Brid Walsh; Eddie Moloney, Newport; Claire O’Donovan, Towerhill.

RETURN TO PLAY: It is important that health and safety protocols are followed, especially the use of water bottles and hand sanitiser. Before every training or match you are asked to re confirm your health status. This can be done online everytime at www.returntoplay.gaa.ie

CLAUGHAUN

JUNIOR HURLING: Our junior hurling team opened their account on Sunday with an excellent 1-16 to 0-16 win over Drom-Broadford. A physically demanding game throughout, we went into the half time break with a 1-6 to 0-7 lead - the goal coming from a John Moloney penalty. With continued pressure from the opposition in the second half, the team held their composure to see out a deserved three point win. The team play Staker Wallace in the next round this Saturday August 1 in Fedamore at 7pm. Team: Gerry Butler, Darren Kenihan, Cathal McHugh, Adam Koyce, Craig Carew, Jack Molyneaux, Matthew Graham, Ian McNamara, Dean Kennedy, John Moloney, Keith Quinn, Kyrin McGarry, Jack McGarry, Macauley Murtagh, Cian Graham Subs: Ronan Power, Eoin Quigley, Peter Garland, Gearoid Leo, Michael Togher Clancy, Chima Ohanya, Emmet Harty, Killian Hannan, Mark Whelan.

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: Our intermediate footballers continue their preparations for the upcoming championship with a number of challenge games. The team are due to play Mountcollins on August 15 at 7pm in The Bog Garden.

UNDERAGE: Underage training continues and we look forward to the return of underage fixtures in the coming weeks.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: With many clubs being faced with a substantial loss in income due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Club Limerick Draw has become much more important as a means of coping with the increasing costs of running a club both on and off the field. The draw is currently our club's only source of income and we would encourage all those with an interest in Claughaun to consider subscribing.

LOTTO: The club lotto remains postponed until further notice. We look forward to the time when we can resume the weekly draw as normal.

CRECORA-MANISTER

LIMERICK JAHC: Our junior hurlers got their 2020 championship campaign off to a winning start with a 0-21 to 1-13 win over Staker Wallace. We got off to a solid start in the first half with some good scores from Cathal O’Neill, Edwin Wixted and Tomás Connolly and good work in the backs from Rory Hannan, Darach Skelly and Richard Murphy and we went in 0-10 to 0-8 ahead at half time. With the concession of a goal early in the second half, we found ourselves a point down but we pushed on with some fine scores from Conor Kirby and Brendan Power helping us to a 5 point win at the final whistle. Team: Steven Keating; Rory Hannan, Dónal Murray, Evan Moloney; James Conheady, Richard Murphy, Darach Skelly; Michael Bateman, Karl Moloney; Edwin Wixted, Cathal O’Neill, Micheál O’Neill; Shane O’Connell, Niall Moloney, Tomás Connolly; Cian Leahy, Brendan Power, Conor Kirby, Donnacha Connolly, Pádraig Byrnes, Thomas Shanahan, Jack Dalton, Ger Kennedy, Tim Moloney. Their next game is next Sunday August 2 v Ahane in Caherelly at 7pm. This will also be an all-ticket affair. Ticket information will issue shortly, the club asks for your patience and cooperation in ticket allocations.

CROOM

LIMERICK IHC: Last Saturday we played Granagh-Ballingarry in the championship at a sun drenched Croagh. This was a very close game with the teams only separated by four points at most the whole way through. Both teams worked really hard and at half time we were down by one point. In the second half a goal each from James Malone and Conor Laffan put us in a good position, but Granagh-Ballingarry were winning primary possession from puck outs thus giving them a good platform to attack or draw fouls so it was very close right to the end. There was a good spread of scores from our forwards with Ethan O'Sullivan Barry finishing with 9 points including a great free taking display. The final whistle was blown with Croom in possession in the middle of the field with both teams chasing each other down. The game ended in a draw 2-16 to 1-19. An entertaining game for those that managed to get tickets and the game was also live streamed on Granagh-Ballingarry's Facebook page. As it finished in a draw, there was a coin toss to see who plays Hospital-Herbertstown and we face them this Sunday evening at 7pm in Kilmallock.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: We play Fr Casey's second team in Round 1 of the County Junior Football championship on Saturday August 15 7pm in Feenagh.

BORD NA NOG: Wednesday July 29 U14 Round 1 Hurling Championship Croom v Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan in Croom 7pm; Monday August 3 U16 Round 1 Hurling Championship Croom v Claughaun in Croom 7pm.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: We had one winner of the July Draw last Saturday with Croine Mangan winning €100. Congratulations to Croine. You can still join the monthly draws for the rest of the year, just contact your local draw seller or club draw coordinator Richie O'Kelly 0858610223.

LOTTO: Numbers drawn 3, 19, 26, 28. No jackpot winners. Lucky dips - Chris Storan Lisduff , Chris Storan Lisduff ,Connie Cregan Croom , Ned Quirke Carrigeen, Norita Shire Donoman. Next Draw is in the GAA Clubhouse with a jackpot of €6000. Thanks to all those who support our draw and other fundraising efforts.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

PREMIER INTERMEDIATE HURLING: Last weekend saw the opening round of Championship hurling. A weekend we all long awaited. Our Premier Intermediate Hurlers travelled to Kilmallock to battle Glenroe. This game had everything. It was a physical game with passion in abundance and some great scores. Glenroe had an ideal start and scored 1-2 in the opening three minutes after Brian O’Connell scored their goal. Dromin-Athlacca found their feet and within six minutes leveled the score after David Breen scored a fantastic goal. Glenroe pulled ahead and had a five point lead by half time. Inside five minutes of the second half David Reidy and Sean O’Leary narrowed this lead to three points. David Breen rattled the net early in the second ha f following some great interplay leaving just the minimum between the teams. Another point from David Reidy brought the scores level. It was a nail biting finish that saw Glenroe win by just one point. Our lads gave it their all and we look forward to another skilled performance next Saturday when we travel to Kilmallock to take on neighbours Bruff at 3pm. Dromin-Athlacca; Tiernan Ryan, Gearoid O Leary, Donnahca Higgins, Peter McMahon, David Mullins, Michael Reidy, Kieran Shortt, James Kelleher, David Reidy (0-8) Sean O Leary (0-2), David Breen (2.3), Paul Neenan, Mark Fitzpatrick, Jason Lenihan, Adam Costello, G Quaid sub. Coverage of this game is available on our facebook page.

FIXTURES: Junior B hurlers will travel to Kilbreedy on Tuesday August 11 when they play Bruree with a 7.30pm start. Our Minors will travel to Mungret on August 7.

UNDERAGE: Underage fixtures include U14 ladies play Feonagh Castlemahon on Wednesday August 5 at 7pm. Meanwhile, U14 hurlers will play Cois Laoi Gaels on the same night.

RETURN TO PLAY: We would like to thank each mentor, player and parent who have put in tremendous work in adhering to Covid 19 guidelines and ensuring the safety of our club. Please remember to confim health status before each training session and match which can be done on www.returntoplay.ie. Also that each player has personal water bottle as per guidelines. As we continue with the delayed Phase 4 of Covid Restrictions the indications are that each Championship game will be “all ticket” for adults and children alike. The club will be allocated approximately 50 tickets for the upcoming second round of Premier Intermediate Championship which sees Dromin-Athlacca play Bruff. Tickets are €8 each. No concessions. Tickets will be available for Dromin-Athlacca GAA Senior Club members. If you wish to purchase a ticket for this match, please give your name directly to a club member on or before Wednesday July 29. A draw can then be made for tickets. It is envisione d thatintercounty games will become an “ all ticket” affair and same club terms as 2019 will then apply. These are extremely uncertain times and extremely difficult situations for clubs and committees to work through, which we will endeavour to do.

LOTTO: Jackpot this week was €7,100. Numbers drawn were 3, 16, 25, 28. No winner. Lucky dip winners were Peter Fitzgerald €40, Eamon Coleman €20 and Sarah and Ritchie Kelly €20. Congratulations to all winners. Payment for upcoming Club Lotto Draws can now be made online. €50 will enable you to join Club Lotto each week for six months. Email your numbers to mikeryanqs@outlook.ie . Payment can be made to Dromin Athlacca GAA club with IBAN number is IE49AIBK93521207561054. Next draw will be held in Athlacca Clubhouse Saturday August 1 for a €7,150 prize.

CASH FOR CLOTHES: A ‘Cash for Clothes’ fundraiser has been organised for the club. This will take place on Saturday August 22. Clothes that are clean and in good condition, along with paired shoes and runners, handbags and belts will be greatly appreciated. Donations of clothes will be accepted in Athlacca Clubhouse at any training session. This is a great opportunity to find a good home for all those items rediscovered during Lockdown. Thanks to those who have donated so far.

EAST BOARD

SENIOR HURLING: On Tuesday July 21 East senior hurling final took place between Ahane and Murroe-Boher in Cappamore. It was an entertaining game of hurling between the teams with great scores on both sides. On the evening Ahane got the win on a full time score line of 2-20 to 1-13. The Jack Mackey cup was presented to Ahane captain Evan Enright by East Board chairman Sean Mckenna. East board would like to thank Cappamore for the use of their new field it is a credit to them to Referee Eamonn Phelan and his officials and to both Ahane and Murroe-Boher for fulfilling the fixture it was the first time in a number of years that the Senior hurling final has been played.

JUNIOR B: The Junior B hurling championship Round 1 starts this week July 28 and Round 2 takes place August 3 at 4.30pm. All fixtures will be posted on the East board Facebook and Twitter page.

FEDAMORE

JUNIOR HURLING: Fedamore juniors open up their season with a trip to Doon on the bank holiday Monday. Throw in 5pm in Doon. Please see social media for further fixture updates.

UNDERAGE: Training for U6, U8 and U10 continues Tuesday evening in Caherelly and Thursday evening in Fedamore. Please contact club phone for more details 0872490451.

LOTTO: This week’s lotto numbers are 1, 7, 10, 27. There was no winner of the jackpot which is now worth €15,600. The lucky dip winners of €25 each were John Hurley, Anthony Finn, Finola Keogh and Jason O’Dwyer. Next week's draw is on Sunday August 2nd at 8pm in the community centre. Thanks for your support.

RETURN TO PLAY: We continue to follow government and GAA guidelines on returning to play with the hope of our players, members, supporters and visitors staying safe.

FR CASEYS

SPIN AND WIN: Results of Spin & Win Draw from Monday July 20 – Mary O’Connor - €50; Annette O’Donnell - €50; Daniel Lyons - €50. Total prize money given out this week was €150. The jackpot is now €5,000. Results of the Spin and Win are also available on Facebook and Twitter. Please note that as an alternative to purchasing the weekly tickets, you can also purchase a yearly ticket for a once off €100 payment or you can also setup a direct debit of €8.33 a month. How do you purchase a yearly ticket? Tickets can now be purchased from Sheehys Hardware, Moss Harnetts, Cryle Dry Cleaners, Dick Dalton, Ann Lyons, Abbey Tiles & Paint, Rock Hair Scissors, Upper Cuts or simply contact any committee member and they will gladly assist. Weekly tickets cost just €2, or 3 for €5 with a Jackpot of €5,000 up for grabs. We really appreciate your support for our local draw.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The third Club Limerick Draw of the year took place last Saturday July 25 with the top prize of €10,000 going to Vincent Grady from Rathkeale and the Exclusive Star Prize of a 2 Night Stay for 2 at Parnasilla Resort & Spa going to Mattie Histon from St. Kierans. Unfortunately there was no local winner in this month’s draw. The next draw will take place on August 29 with another €10,000 jackpot up for grabs. Many thanks to all the club members who have joined the draw to date. The cost is only €10 per draw with €5 going directly back to your local nominated club. For those who still wish to join, you can sign up online @ limerickgaa.ie/club-limerick-draw. Previous draw results can also be viewed on this site.

BUY A BRICK: Fr Caseys GAA will in the coming month embark on a Buy-A-Brick Fundraiser to raise vital funds for our GAA Club. Given the current climate all volunteer organisations across the country need the support of its members now more than ever. We are calling on all club members both past and present, those overseas and within the locality to dig deep and support this unique fundraiser. On a designated club area (yet to be decided) we will place inscribed bricks with the name of the donator on them for future generations to treasure your generosity. The finer details of this fundraiser will be advertised in the coming weeks but for now please spread the word to family and friends.

GARRYSPILLANE

RESULTS: Junior A Hurling Championship - Garryspillane 2-15 Ballybrown 1-16

FIXTURES: All fixtures are subject to Change – Keep an eye on social media. Saturday August 1 Senior Hurling Championship

Garryspillane v Blackrock in Kilmallock at 7pm. Sunday August 2 - Junior A Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Caherline in Hospital at 7pm. Friday August 7 Senior Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Ballybrown in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7pm. Friday August 7 Minor A Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Cois Laoi Gaels. Sunday August 9 - Junior A Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Castletown-Ballyagran in Kilmallock at 7pm. Wednesday August 12 – U21 Hurling Championship Semi Final

Garryspillane v Doon in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 8.15pm. Monday August 17 U16 Div 2b Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Hospital-Herbertstown in Hospital at 7pm.

LOTTO: Results July 27. The numbers drawn were 5, 6, 8,26. There was no Winner. The lucky dip winners were James O’Keeffe, Tom Sheehan, Pa O’Grady, Colin & Cormac Ryan & David Burke Jnr. Next Draw will take place on Monday August 3. Tickets available in The Credit Union, Meade’s Shop, OPT, The Magnet, Creeds, Online at Klubfunder.com or from any committee member. Tickets €2 or 3 for €5

FUNDRAISING:Our Draw which was due to take place in Marc h has now been rescheduled for Saturday 5th September 2020. All money raised will go to future developments and team preparations. Tickets on Sale Now Available from anyone of the following Darren Hayes, Frank Carroll, David Dawson, Gearoid Power, TJ Ryan, Liam Russell, Donie Ryan, Corona Ryan, any player and all local shops.

BORD NA NOG: Training is back in full swing on Monday night from 7pm to 8pm. Before every training session and match you are required to re-confirm your health status. This can be done online every time at www.returntoplay.gaa.ie

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Next Draw Saturday August 29. Seven draws remaining at €10 per month. If you would like to join this draw for your chance of winning one of 31 monthly prizes. Please contact any committee member to join.

RETURN TO PLAY: Club Activities have resumed in conjunction with GAA Return to Play Guidelines. Before every training session and match you are required to re-confirm your health status. It is important that health & safety protocols are followed, especially the use of personal water bottles and hand sanitizer. All indoor facilities such as dressing rooms remain closed.

HOSPITAL-HERBERSTOWN

RETURN TO PLAY: Coaches/management team will continue to be in contact to remind players, parents and guardians of the protocols to which everyone is expected to adhere. At this point H-H GAA Club would like to confirm that no player/mentor will be put under any pressure to resume activities if you feel any way uncomfortable. The Club will respect your individual decision in this matter. Looking forward to a safe return for all.

LIMERICK IHC: Sunday August 2 v Croom at 7pm in Kilmallock and Saturday August 8 v Granagh-Ballingarry at 7pm in Kilfinane

JUNIOR B: Tuesday August 4 v Kilmallock at home; Tuesday August 11 v Bruff away; Tuesday September 8 v Castletown-Ballyagran at home; Tuesday September 15 v Glenroe away. U21 Hurling Semi-final this Wednesday July 29 v Crecora at 7pm in Fedamore.

LOTTO: Draw Monday July 20. Jackpot was €3,800. Numbers drawn were 11, 16, 17, 29. There was no winner. Lucky dips: Maureen Davern, Noreen Reale, PJ Lynch, Odhran Frazer, Noreen Wallace. Sellers prize: Patsy Hickey. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from our facebook page by clicking play game, any player, any committee member, our usual ticket sellers. Thank you to our sellers and ticket buyers for your continued support.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The Club Limerick Draw was on Saturday July 25. To join ontact our club draw coordinator Pat Foley 0868593838 or any committee member if you have any queries. Your support is much appreciated. Best of luck to our members in the monthly draws

CLOTHES COLLECTION: Bags will be collected on Friday July 31. Bagged clothes can be dropped off to the clubhouse at any training session. We’ll take used clean clothes, shoes and bags. No duvets, pillows or teddy’s. Don’t throw it away, donate and support. The more it weighs the more we raise. Thank you.

GOLF CLASSIC: In aid of Motor Neurone Research taking place on September 10-11 in Dromoland Castle. Register on rmngolf2020.eventbrite.ie or contact Pat Fogarty on 0878166004 (text only) or Breda Fogarty 0879251710.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

JUNIOR HURLING: Our long awaited first all county championship game took place on Saturday evening in Mungret. On a dry evening with a slight wind advantage we took a 0-3 to 0-1 lead inside 10 minutes with a long range free from keeper Jack Franklin, Denny Ahern and David Murphy. Two more points from Denny Ahern gave us a good lead but Askeaton soon goaled. A superb goal by Paudie Ahern and points from Denis O’Dea and Brian O’Grady saw us put some daylight between the sides. Credit to Askeaton who went on a run of unanswered points before Paudie Ahern, Darren Murphy and Denny Ahern pointed to leave it 1-10 to 1-7 to us. The influential Paudie Ahern was forced off through injury at the break with Shane O’Grady coming in at corner back and Fionn Murphy moving to midfield. The second half was sometimes a fiery affair, both sides very keen to register an opening victory. Pointed frees from Jack Franklin and Denny Ahern and a point from Denis O’Dea set us up nicely. A super one two between Darren Murphy and Brian O’Grady saw Brian race through for a superb goal. Askeaton were not lying down and added 4 points to leave it 2-14 to 1-11. Danny Holton, Sean O’Dea and David Murphy were commanding at the back and launched several attacks resulting in points from Denis O’Dea, Brian O’Grady and Fionn Murphy with Denny Ahern tacking on a couple of frees. The sting was now gone from the game, however Askeaton had the last say with a goal leaving the final score 2-18 to 2-12. Well done to Mungret for implementing the Covid guidelines and to the ref who left the game flow. Well done also to Askeaton who contributed to an enjoyable game. It's great to be back, it was wonderful to witness a good, honest game of hurling after all this time. Team: Jack Franklin James O’Regan, Sean O’Dea, Fionn Murphy, Daniel Gleeson, Danny Holton, James Dalaigh, Brian O’Grady, Paudie Ahern, Denis O’Dea, Darren Murphy, David Murphy, Robbie Holmes, Denny Ahern, Declan Kenny. Subs Shane O’Grady, Dylan Holmes, Jack Hayes, Davy O’Connell, Pierce Close, Eoghan O’Dea, Mike Meehan, Eamon O’Regan & Kieran Murphy.

FIXTURES: On Sunday August 2 County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 v Mungret in Bruff at 7pm.

LOTTO: Well it’s been a few months and you’ll be glad to hear our lotto will resume on August 3 with a jackpot of €15650. Due to the pubs closed our draw will take place in the KDI office in Kilteely and in Knockane the following week. The draw will take place live on Facebook at 10pm with the presence of two members from Knockane and two from Kilteely, and the results will be sent out directly after they draw as normal on the WhatsApp group. Tickets bought on the week leading up to the draw on March 16 are still valid and will be entered in on August 3. Tickets are on sale in Noreens Shop in kilteely and Daybreak Dromkeen and from all lotto committee members. Our online lotto is very popular and so easy to use. In just four simple steps and you can enter for 10, 25 or 52 weeks it also takes the work load off the committee members.

APPRECIATION WALL: Our Project Appreciation Wall fundraiser is now up and running. This is your opportunity to become part of the club history by having you or your family name added to the Project Appreciation Wall which will be located upstairs in the new facility. The cost of a name is €150 and you can support by donating on the GoFundMe link here - https://www.gofundme.com/f/kd-gaa-development OR by contacting a member of the committee. Please help to spread the message far and wide and please support if you can.

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY

PREMIER INTERMEDIATE HURLING: It finished Kildimo-Pallaskenry 1-16 Mungret St Pauls 1-17. Our opponents who opened the scoring with a point from play. We levelled immediately as a long puckout from John Chawke travelled all the way to team captain, Kyle Hayes, who turned and fired over the bar. Some great work rate from Kyle and Jack O’Keeffe then saw them turn over a Mungret back and Liam Griffin nipped and scored a lovely point from way out on the left touchline. Darren O’Connell added a point from play off his left side after a lovely delivery into the space by Barry O’Connell, while Kyle was a huge threat, landing a couple of scores. Darren struck another point from play before Darren and Kyle then linked up in the full-forward line and Kyle was hauled to ground as he went through on goal. Referee Eamonn Stapleton originally signalled for a penalty, but the foul looked to take place just outside the square and this was reversed to a free which was pointed by Liam Griffin. Kyle then intercepted a puckout which allowed Liam to flash over his second point from play. The score of the half came from our wing-back, Cathal Downes. We opened up a bit of a gap just before the break but Mungret nailed a number of frees before the break to leave the half-time score: Kildimo-Pallaskenry 0-11 Mungret St Pauls 0-10. It took us a while to get motoring in the second half and the first four scores of the half all went the way of our opponents, primarily from placed balls. Darren and Kyle had really threatened the Mungret full-back line in the first half and had won a number of frees in addition to notching scores. Tony McCarthy delivered a quality ball early in the second half, just outside Darren, he did superbly to pick, then burned past his marker and the covering sweeper before finishing brilliantly, one-handed, at the near post! This levelled the game once again and we would follow this up with a number of points without reply. Kyle Hayes really tore into the game at this point, putting in a number of tackles and also punishing mistakes with some absolutely brilliant scores, playing a captain’s role. He was also fouled as he took on a shot which allowed Liam to fire over yet another free and soon, a three-point deficit had been turned into a three-point lead. Unfortunately for us, luck was with our opponents, and a sideline travelled all the way to the back of the net to level the game once more. This happened just before the second half water break and the game was a really cagey affair on resumption. Both sides worked their socks off and there was plenty of physicality on display. Mungret edged their noses in front but were pegged back by another superb score from Kyle, his sixth from play. Again, Mungret managed to work a score from play to give them a one-point lead but Shaun Barry showed nerves of steel to land a free as we headed into stoppage team. We did have opportunities to win the game and our work rate remained really good but it was Mungret, with the very last puck of the game, who were able to work the crucial scoring opportunity and get the win. There is no time to feel sorry for ourselves, we are back out in action next Saturday at 3pm in Claughaun, as we take on Cappamore, a side we drew with last year. Team: John Chawke; Kevin O’Connell, Cían Hayes, Luke O’Keeffe; Lorcan O’Leary, Barry O’Connell, Cathal Downes (0-1); Tony McCarthy, Peter Nash; Shaun Barry (0-1, free), Liam Griffin (0-6, 0-4 frees), Conor Staff; Darren O’Connell (1-2), Jack O’Keeffe, Kyle Hayes (0-6). Subs: Adam Butler for Jack O’Keeffe (40mins).

KNOCKADERRY

COMBINED PARISH DRAW: The August Combined Parish Draw will take place Thursday August 6th in The Resource Centre following Covid 19 guidelines. Monthly subscription members please contact your promoter. If interested in joining contact any member of the GAA, Camogie, Community Council or Ahalin Parents Association for details. Thank you for your continued support.

RESULTS: Round one of Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockaderry 1-15, Newcastle West 0-19. U21 13-a-side hurling Knockaderry 1-15 South Liberties 1-14

FIXTURES: The following are upcoming fixtures, check locally for confirmation. Round two of Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockaderry v St Patricks on Saturday August 1 at 7pm in Mick Neville Park. This is an all Club ticket event, contact Sean Condon or Ger Corkery before attending the game. Minor B Hurling Championship Knockaderry v Askeaton on Friday August 7 in Askeaton at 7pm. U16 Div 2 Hurling Championship Knockaderry v Belville Gaels on Monday August 3 at 7pm in Knockaderry

MATCH TICKETS: As all Club games are an all ticket event, we would like to thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation regarding ticket distribution. Allocation of tickets will be done as fairly as possible with fully paid members given priority. All games are ticket only, Intermediate, U21, Junior Football, etc so please contact Sean Condon for details.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

CONDOLENCES: Deepest sympathies to our camogie club registrar Mike Larkin on the passing of Mike's father-in-law Patrick (Paddy) Barry, to Mike's wife Mary, and to their children,all three of whom are Mungret players. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. Our deepest sympathies to the King family on the passing of Pat, brother to U12 coach Brian King, brother in law to Sinead, uncle to players Cathal, Ailbhe and Shona. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

PREMIER INTERMEDIATE HURLING: The Limerick Motor Centre sponsored Mungret St. Pauls Premier Intermediate Hurlers commenced their championship campaign against Kildimo in Clarina on July 24 and won 1-17 to 1-16. In front of a reduced crowd due to Covid capacity regulations, both teams had a nervous start and each conceded numerous frees with the teams exchanging points from placed balls, Paul O’Brien with the Mungret St. Pauls scores. The teams settled into their games with Mungret St Pauls Liam Harrington receiving a well placed Conor O’Brien puckout in the 12th minute to point from play. As the referee blew for a water break on the 15th minute, Mungret trailed by a point, 0-6 to 0-5. The use of water breaks has resulted in matches being split essentially into four quarters. Mungret St. Pauls rallied and points from play for Niall Mulcahy and Eoin O’Doherty leveled the scores for a period but Mungret St. Pauls still trailed by a point at half time, 0-11 to 0-10. There was a spattering of rain at half time which resulted in a slippy playing surface for both teams. Paul O’Brien scored four points from frees within the first six minutes of the second half bringing Mungret St. Pauls into the lead. Brian O’Meara a half time substitute took a well taken score from play on his championship debut drawing a big cheer from the bench and crowd for the young man from the Mounteen. Within a minute Kildimo Pallas had Darren O’Connell bearing down on their goal and he hit the back of the net. The teams exchanged points but Paul O’Brien found the net directly from a sideline after an error from the opposition goalie in the last play before the water break, teams level 1-14 a piece at the break in play. As Mungret St. Pauls emerged for the last quarter, their back line came to the fore and Brian Barry, Ronan Kirby and Conor Flahive put in immense work to gain the upper hand and nullify the Kildimo Pallas forward line and supply Shane Barry in the half forward line to set up attacks further up the pitch. The final quarter became a tense affair and was quite low scoring as the teams squared up for a final push. It was a Mungret St. Pauls man who emerged from the crowd with the ball, Rory Duff splitting the posts with the final puck of the game to snatch victory against our neighbours. The Mungret St. Pauls men did their parish proud and while there will be a few sore bodies tomorrow we look forward to the next group game against Bruree next Saturday. Team: Conor O’Brien, Conor Flahive, Ronan Kirby, Eoghan Mulcahy, Conor Hellewell, Brian Barry, Liam Harrington (0-2), Rory Duff (0-1), Eoin O’Doherty (0-1), Shane Barry, Cian O’Brien (C), Niall Mulcahy (0-3), Paul O’Brien (1-8 all placed balls), Mike Mullins, Brendan Giltenane (0-1). Subs Used: Brian O’Meara (0-1), Daniel Larkin, Kieran O’Dowd. Subs not used: Louis Dee, David Bridgeman, Dec Browne, Darragh O’Brien, Barry O’Grady, Pa Begley. Management: Seanie Barry, Liam Cronin, Paul Harman, John Van Veen, Ger Keane, Brian Mullane, Killian Stockil, John Moriarty, Dan O’Brien, Donal Browne.

JUNIOR A HURLING: Claughaun was the backdrop for the Junior A hurlers to start their championship on Saturday July 25 as they played Old Christians and won 0-19 to 0-13. The first score came from Mungret St. Pauls and the game followed on with Old Christians playing catch up throughout. At the first water break Old Christians were trailing by four points but it was not an easy game for the Mungret St. Pauls players as they had to stand their ground which they did well. In the last ten minutes of the first half the ref saw an injustice to an Old Christians player and pronounced a penalty, this did not go down well with the Mungret St Pauls supporters but it was our goalie's quick movement and eagle eyes that made direct contact with the incoming sliotar and stopped it from entering the goal. Old Christians converted the ‘65 which followed which left them still needing a goal to level the game. By the half time whistle Mungret St. Pauls had widened the gap to six points. The second half was a similar game, Old Christians got all but 4 of their points from frees while Mungret St. Pauls had eight expertly executed frees but we had five players taking their scores also which is great to see in the game. Mungret St. Pauls were also wining a lot of the puckouts and even at times the players were still able to move the sliotar on while being stripped of their hurley in a tackle. This is a great team to watch play and worth keeping an eye on during the championship. Team; Barry O'Grady, Chams Jagana (0-1), Christopher Dunford, Cian O'Doherty, Conor Barry (0-1), Conor Garvey, Conor Linehan (0-5), Conor Lynch, Darragh O'Brien, Darragh O'Hagan ( 0-9, 0-8 from frees), Declan Browne (0-3), Denis Giltenane, Donal Browne, Eamonn Flahive, Jack Moroney, James Garvey, John Malone, Killian Ryan, Louis Dee, Mark Patterson, Patrick Dwane, Sean Deignan, Seán Mullane,Stephen Dilworth, Tim Lehane. Management; PJ Garvey, Bosco Ryan, Tom Bridgeman, Mike Kennedy.

MINOR CAMOGIE: Mungret St. Pauls 2-7 Monaleen 2-9 was the result on ThursdayJuly 23 in Mungret when the Minor Camogie team put it up to Monaleen but came off with a two point loss. Great game of camogie minors, unlucky to lose out by a couple of points. Great effort by team and management.

MONALEEN

HURLING: Monaleen began their county senior hurling championship campaign wih a victory over South Liberties in Caherconlish on Saturday evening. After a slow start which saw them fall six points in arrears mid-way through the opening half, Monaleen rallied to trail by a single point at half-time, 1-4 to 0-8. Monaleen produced an improved second half showing, going on to win the game by a six point margin, 1-15 to 0-12. Well done to the players and coaches. Our final group game is due to be against Murroe-Boher on August 9.

RETURN TO ACTION: Monaleen GAA club are thrilled to return to the fields of play in recent weeks. Considerable efforts have been put in by officers of the club, across every sector - Adult, Juvenile, Ladies Football and Camogie, over the past number of weeks to prepare and plan for this return. There are significant requirements on the club, and we are very appreciative of the number of parents and coaches who have stepped forward to become Covid Compliance Officers for each team. We ask all members to do their utmost to comply with the requests of these officers. Together we will ensure that we all play our part in ensuring the safety of all members. We wish every team the best in their respective competitions.

CLUB FUNDRAISER: A clothes collection fundraiser in aid of Monaleen GAA, Camogie and Ladies Gaelic Football will take place on Friday, September 4. More details about dropping off clothing for this event will be released closer to the time. All donations greatly appreciate.

PICNIC TABLES: We took delivery of 4 new picnic tables last week from Jim O'Gorman in Johnson & Johnson. After reading about the vandalism at our club, Johnston & Johnston asked if they could help out and replace them. They have delivered 4 new tables, and judging by the weight of them, they wont be easily budged!

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, July 23 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 6, 27, 32 and 33. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were B. Collins, Plassey Grove; S. Mulcahy, Evanwood; B. Delaney, Beechfield; O/F McCoy, Woodhaven. The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Facebook and Instagram Stories. Thank you for your continued support.

CAMOGIE: Championship 2020 began for the camogie club last week with our Minor girls playing matches on Tuesday and Thursday. Wins at home to Doon by 5-6 to 1-2 and away to Mungret 3-8 to 2-7 put Monaleen on top of the 3 team group and into the semi-final. Our opponents on Wednesday 29th will be Kileedy and throw in is 7.30pm at the clubhouse pitch. Minor Panel: Aimee O’Brien; Juliette Pinson; Niamh Moloney; Emily O'Halloran; Aoife Nelligan; Mia O'Halloran; Amy Kavanagh; Charley Drury; Aoife Sheehan; Aisling O'Driscoll; Saoirse Fitzgerald; Eimar Morgan; Lucy D’Arcy; Aoife Doyle; Ella Hession; Amy Burke; Clodagh Power; Roisin D’Arcy; Emily O'Brien; Grace Malone; Grace Clohessy; Emily O’Halloran; Ella McCarthy; Laura Southern.

CAMOGIE ACADEMY: Monaleen Camogie academy. Over 45 girls have attended the newly formed Monaleen Camogie academy on Saturday mornings at Monaleen Clubhouse. This initiative by Monaleen Camogie Development Officer Margaret Burke runs for underage girls up to U11.

NA PIARSAIGH

LIMERICK SHC: It was great to finally see action in this years championship over the weekend where our Senior hurlers took on Kilmallock in the live televised TG4 game on Friday night. This game brought to the fore a new management team of Kieran Bermingham, Declan Fanning, Conor Shiels , Paul Condon and Diarmuid Madigan. The team had a familiar ring to it minus the services of stalwarts Cathal King, Alan Dempsey and Shane Dowling but the extended squad filled with lots of youing and up coming players for the years ahead. We began the game quite welll and following an opening point for Kilmallock we hit six unanswered points through Peter Casey, Adrian Breen(2), Tommy Grimes and 2 Will Henn frees. It was score for score after that and Kilmallock eating into our lead to a soliatary point before Adrian Breen crashed the ball to the net following some great teamwork. Will Henn added a point to make it 4 points but Kilmallock had the last say of the half witha goal from Oisin O’Reilly. Half time score Na Piarsaigh 1-11 Kilmallock 1-10. The second half was not so good for us and by the mid point water break we found ourselves in a spot of bother trailing 2-15 to 1-13. Things were just not happening for the lads and try as they might they just couldnt get the vital scores with Kilmallock registering a single point in the last quarter. Overall it was definately not the start we had hoped for but nonetheless we have a chance to rectify the situation fairly rapidly with a Saturday evening clash against Ahane in a must win game. I have no doubt we will see a different Na Piarsaigh next weekend and here is hoping for a more favourable result. Final Score Na Piarsaigh 1-17 Kilmallock 2-16 Team: Padraic Kennedy, Jerome Boylan, Mike Casey, Niall Buckley, Mike Foley, Ronan Lynch (0-3f), Conor Houlihan, Tommy Grimes (0-1), Will O Donoghue, David Dempsey, Kevin Downes, Conor Boylan, Adrian (1-2), Peter Casey (0-6), Will Henn (0-5). sub used Adam McNamara for Will Henn.

LIMERICK IHC: Our Intermediate hurlers were also opening their championship campaign and they too faced Kilmallock this time in Bruff on Sunday evening. Following Friday nights defeat to the same opposition it was important that the attitude and commitment were right and that was definately evident from early on. By the water break mid way through the half we lead by four points to three courtesy of three James Daly points and one from Kevin Daly. On the resumption of play it was all Na Piarsaigh and by the half time whistle we had 1-10 on the board to Kilmallocks 0-4 with our goal coming from the stick of James Daly. With our backs on top especially James O’Brien at center back who was outstanding all night ably assisted by Kieran Kennedy, Conor Richardson and Gearoid Synnott. The second water break had our lead at 1-12 to 0-8 but from here to the finish we reeled off some excellent scores and a second goal for man of the match James Daly who finished with a personal tally of 2-11 with some excellent shooting.Further points from Emmet McEvoy(2), Pat Gleeson, Kevin Ryan and James Daly sealed a fine victory on a scorleine of Na Piarsaigh 2-17 Kilmallock 0-8. Team: Evan Condon, Conor Richardson, Gearoid Synnott, Pauric Heaney, Kieran Kennedy, James O’Brien, Donal O’Connall, Pat Gleeson (0-1), Dean McLoughlin, Sean Long, Emmet McEvoy (0-2), Keith Dempsey, Kevin Ryan (0-2), Kevin Daly (0-1), James Daly (2-11). Subs used: Evan O’Brien for Donal O’Connall, Calvin Moran for Kevin Daly, Dylan Cronin for Pat Gleeson.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The latest club Limerick draw took place last Saturday but unfortunately we had no winners. The draw is still open for subscribers so if you are interested please contact any commitee member or the draw coordinator Kenny Leonard at 087 7956436 for further details.

FIXTURES: SHC v Ahane in Gaelic Grounds Saturday August 1 at 7.30pm; Friday August 7 MHC v Adare in Adare at 7pm; Sunday August 9 IHC v Effin in Bruff at 7pm.

CAMOGIE: Results Crecora 0-13, Na Piarsaigh 1-1 and Na Piarsaigh 4-13, Templeglantine-Ballyagran 2-8. The Minor team have completed the round robin phase of the championships with a win and a loss and will meet Bruff in the Plate quarter-finals this Wednesday with details of venue and time to be confirmed. Na Piarsaigh 4-13, Ballyagran-Templglantine 2-8 – Our minor camogie team had their first outing in topflight of the minor championship lastTuesday evening with a full panel to chose from. They wasted no time putting a stamp on this game with early points from Aine Ní Tiernaigh & Enya Harrington before Lizzie Boylan goaled following a long solo from midfield. At the break, they led 2-6 to 1-5 with Eva Long adding a major. The second half was one-way traffic with further goals from Lizzie Boylan and Robyn Conlon sealing a deserved victory. In the final minutes, Ciara Grant pulled off a stunning save to make sure there was no way back for the visitors. Panel: Ciara Grant, Laura Ahern, Lizanna Boylan (2-1), Robyn Conlon (1-2), Enya Harrington (0-6, 0-4 from frees), Fiona Henn, Moya Henn, Orla Hickey, Katie Keane Hannah Kehoe, Eva Long (1-1), Aishling Morrissey, Sarah Murray, Ciara O’Brien, Sarah Stanley (0-1), Orna O’Neill, Elle O’Regan, Grace Palmer, Rebecca Slater, Aine Tierney (0-2), Sarah O'Keeffe.

PALLASGREEN

LIMERICK IHC: Pallasgreen Intermediate hurlers got their Championship underway last Sunday and had a fine win over Tournafulla in Bruff. Having led at half time by 1-9 to 0-6, they saw out the game winning on a scoreline by 1-21 to 1-15. Team; T McMahon, A Moloney, L O’Dwyer, B McCarthy, C McMahon, D Fanning, K O’Donnell, T Franklin, Ciaran Ryan, K Barry (0-2), E O’Malley, Colin Ryan (0-15), O Roche, B Fanning (1-1), S Mulcahy. Subs used; C Linnane (0-2), PJ Butler, K McMahon, C O’Dwyer (0-1).

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Congratulations to Pat Kelly who scooped €250 in July’s Limerick GAA Development Draw last Saturday Morning. You can still join the draw for the remainder of the year by contacting any member of the club or Tony Greene Jnr 086-3777696.

LGFA. Pallasgreen ladies footballers had a great win over St Senans in Pallasgreen last Sunday afternoon. Playing some fine attacking football in the first half they leading at the break by 1-8 to 1-5, the Pallas goal coming from the industrious Sinead McGuinness. The second period proved to be a high scoring encounter and two goals from Sophie Roche helped Pallas to victory on a scoreline of 3-11 to 2-8. Team; Leah Butler, Kate Franklin, Ailbhe O’Connell, Roisin O’Connell, Aoife Fealy, Eadaoin O’Connell, Roisin McCarthy, Rebbecca Harty, Aine Looby, Sarah Dillon (0-1), E Martin (0-1), Ciara McNamara, Claire McMahon (0-3), Mel O’Sullivan (0-1), Sinead McGuinness (1-3). Subs used; Caoimhe Butler, Niamh Mulcahy, Sophie Roche (2-1), Aoife Purcell (0-1), Ava Rodahan, Lisa McGuinness, Katlyn Casey.

MEMBERSHIP: Club membership is now due and can be obtained from Registrar Tony Greene (Jnr). Adults €20 and players €30.

PATRICKSWELL

SENIOR HURLING: Patrickswell faced a stiff examination from Adare in the first match of the Senior Hurling Championship. Both sides registered two points apiece (Jack Kelleher and Jason Gillane) in the opening five minutes. The first goal of the contest was scored by Aaron Gillane, but Adare replied with two points. The scoreboard after eight minutes was 1-2 to 0-4 in favour of Patrickswell. The next seven minutes were keenly fought. Both teams added four points each, namely from Jack Kelleher, Kevin O'Brien, Aaron Gillane and Patrick Kirby. With one quarter of the match gone, the 'Well led by 1-6 to 0-8. Adare's confidence increased and they took advantage with three unanswered points. Diarmaid Byrnes reduced the arrears with his first point, however Adare surged with another three points. By the 25th minute, Ciaran Carey's men were trailing by 0-14 to 1-7. Patrick Kirby's point halted the onslaught, but Adare cancelled his point out. During injury time in the first half, Adare increased their tally by two points, while Patrickswell added one more point. The half-time score was 0-17 to 1-9. The second half began poorly for the 'Well when Adare cemented a seven-point lead with two quick scores. The game seemed to be slipping away from the champions, but Jack Kelleher and Aaron Gillane registered points to trim the deficit to 0-19 to 1-11. While Adare banked another point, Patrickswell retaliated with three straight points from John Flynn and Aaron Gillane (0-2). There was fresh confidence in the 'Well camp now. Patrick Kirby and Jack Kelleher exchanged scores with Adare to make the scoreline 0-22 to 1-16 with fifteen minutes left. Captain Cian Lynch began to impose himself on the match and his first point was a precursor to Aaron Gillane's critical second goal. The stadium clock displayed 50 minutes and Patrickswell had finally taken the lead by a single point at 2-17 to 0-22. Despite the pressure, Adare stemmed the tide with two rapid points to ease ahead again by 0-24 to 2-17. The old adage that "goals win games" was proven true when Kevin O'Brien's decisive goal was followed up by more points from brothers Kevin and Thomas O'Brien. The champions were in command with a four-point buffer of 3-19 to 0-24 with five minutes left. Adare and Patrickswell swapped points before the match reached injury time. The holders finished strongly in the closing stages and produced another three points to Adare's solitary point in injury time. The final whistle sounded with the result of 3-23 to 0-26. Patrickswell had overcome the first hurdle against a robust challenge from Adare.

JUNIOR A HURLING: The Junior A hurlers started their County Championship campaign with a tough assignment against Croagh-Kilfinny. Our opponents exploded into the match by scoring a goal after one minute. Andrew Carroll responded with a free, however a second goal was conceded by the fifth minute. Patrickswell and Croagh-Kilfinny exchanged points to produce a scoreline of 2-1 to 0-2 after ten minutes. Shane Quinlan's goal put the 'Well back on track and his goal was supplemented by Peter Harty's point. At the quarter mark, Pa Dundon's men trailed by the minimum of 2-1 to 1-3. Croagh-Kilfinny tacked on two more points, but they were upset by a point by Peter Harty and a long-range free that bounced into their net. As the teams entered injury time, Patrickswell led by 2-4 to 2-3. There was an additional point accrued before the interval, making the advantage of 2-5 to 2-4. The second half began with a salvo of three points in four minutes from Croagh-Kilfinny. The next five minutes were characterised by a stalemate of three points apiece. At the 40th minute milestone, our opponents led by 2-10 to 2-8. The decisive blow was struck by Croagh-Kilfinny with their third goal and another two points in rapid succession. Patrickswell were now seven points behind at 3-12 to 2-8. The scoring rate slowed down over the next ten minutes, but Andrew Carroll (0-2) and Darragh Ahern reduced the arrears to 3-13 to 2-11. Patrickswell pushed forward to get a goal, but Croagh -Kilfinny were well organised in defence. They emerged as 3-15 to 2-12 victors on the night. The next match is scheduled for Sunday August 1 at 7pm in Adare versus Askeaton.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Patrickswell had two winners in July's Club Limerick Draw. Timmy O'Neill scooped €1,000, while Michelle Bennis won €100.

CUL CAMP: Registration for Patrickswell's Cul Camp on Monday August 10 to Friday August 14 is available at www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/booking/

LOTTO: The Club Lotto was not won on Monday July 20. The drawn numbers were 2, 8, 11 and 32. The Bonus Number was 31. The Lucky Dip winners were €100 for Evan Loftus Kennedy and €20 each for Margo Foster, Chloe Moore, Conor Shanahan, Una Ryan and William Moloney.

ST PATRICKS

LIMERICK IHC: St Patricks v Knockaderry on Saturday at 7pm in Mick Neville Park Rathkeale. There are a limited number of tickets available, only 80 in total and 37 of those are reserved for the matchday squad and management, so that leaves only 43 tickets available for supporters! Paid up members will be prioritised. If any member would like a ticket please contact Larry Cross (+353879532075). Tickets are priced at €8 each and there are no concessions or passes for children or OAPs. Best of luck to the management team and players who have prepared very well in recent weeks.

U14 HURLING: Our U14 hurling team will be the first of our underage team in championship action this year, when they play Granagh-Ballingarry in Rhebogue on Wednesday at 7pm

UNDERAGE: Underage training continues in the field on weeknights, U12/13/14 hurling is on Mondays at 7pm and football on Thursdays at 7pm. U6, U8s and U10 are also in the field and new members are very welcome for all age groups. Follow our club facebook page for regular updates on both the boys and girls teams.