Win: Give a Munster team talk ahead of Guinness Pro14 return against Leinster
Munster Rugby player Andrew Conway was pictured today as he announced that Pinergy has re-branded to strengthen its core offering as an energy with insight supplier. PIC: INPHO/Dan Sheridan
PINERGY are hosting a competition to give Munster rugby supporters a chance to give a team talk ahead of Guinness Pro14 return against Leinster.
Munster Rugby player Andrew Conway today helped launch the initiative as Pinergy announced it has re-branded to strengthen its core offering as an energy with insight supplier.
To celebrate Pinergy’s re-brand and the return of competitive Irish rugby, Munster fans can enter a competition for the chance to 'fanergise' the Munster team by giving them a virtual team talk, ahead of their first game back against Leinster in the Guinness Pro14.
Pinergy will post across its social channels (Instagram: @pinergyie Twitter: @Pinergy or Facebook: @PinergyIRL) with all relevant information and for a chance to win, all fans need to do is reply to with a comment, photo or video demonstrating why they should be Munster rugby’s 16th man and give the team talk.
All entrants must tag @Pinergy and use #WeAre16. Four entries will be shortlisted and required to submit a 15 second video or audio clip to give a taste of their team talk so that Pinergy along with Munster rugby’s Andrew Conway can select a worthy winner.
