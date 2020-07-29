Win: Give a Munster team talk ahead of Guinness Pro14 return against Leinster 

PINERGY are hosting a competition to give Munster rugby supporters a chance to give a team talk ahead of Guinness Pro14 return against Leinster.

Munster Rugby player Andrew Conway today helped launch the initiative as Pinergy announced it has re-branded to strengthen its core offering as an energy with insight supplier.

To celebrate Pinergy’s re-brand and the return of competitive Irish rugby, Munster fans can enter a competition for the chance to 'fanergise' the Munster team by giving them a virtual team talk, ahead of their first game back against Leinster in the Guinness Pro14.

Pinergy will post across its social channels (Instagram: @pinergyie Twitter: @Pinergy or Facebook: @PinergyIRL) with all relevant information and for a chance to win, all fans need to do is reply to with a comment, photo or video demonstrating why they should be Munster rugby’s 16th man and give the team talk.

All entrants must tag @Pinergy and use #WeAre16. Four entries will be shortlisted and required to submit a 15 second video or audio clip to give a taste of their team talk so that Pinergy along with Munster rugby’s Andrew Conway can select a worthy winner.