Limerick GAA's new online match programme has all 48 team line-ups for weekend club games
LIMERICK GAA has uploaded an online match programme to cover all 24 club hurling championship games this weekend.
With Covid-19 restrictions preventing the publication of regular match programmes and team sheets, Limerick GAA officials have now gone digital.
All senior, intermediate and junior games are covered by the online programme.
FIXTURES
Saturday July 25
Bon Secours Limerick SHC
Monaleen v South Liberties in Caherconlish at 7.00pm
Blackrock v Ballybrown in Bruff at 7.00pm
Lyons Limerick PIHC
Bruff v Knockainey in Kilbreedy at 7.00pm
Glenroe v Dromin-Athlacca in Kilmallock at 7.00pm
Nick Grene Limerick IHC
Croom v Granagh-Ballingarry in Croagh at 7.00pm
Woodlands Hotel Limerick JAHC
St Kierans v Doon in Clarina at 7.00pm
Askeaton v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Mungret at 7.00pm
Croagh-Kilfinny v Patrickswell in Adare at 7.00pm
Staker Wallace v Crecora-Manister in Ballingarry at 7.00pm
Mungret St Pauls v Old Christians in Claughaun at 7.00pm
Sunday July 26
Lyons Limerick PIHC
Cappamore v Bruree in Claughaun at 7.00pm
Nick Grene Limerick IHC
Newcastle West v Knockaderry in Quaid Park at 1.00pm
Pallasgreen v Tournafulla in Bruff at 2.00pm
Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock in Bruff at 7.00pm
Woodlands Hotel Limerick JAHC
Castletown-Ballyagran v Caherline in Kilbreedy at 1.00pm
Monaleen v Templeglantine in The Bog Garden 1.00pm
Killeedy v Ballybricken-Bohermore in Croagh at 1.00pm
Ahane v Monagea in Adare at 1.00pm
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Claughaun in Askeaton at 1.00pm
Garryspillane v Ballybrown in Caherelly at 7.00pm
Rathkeale v Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Knockaderry at 7.00pm
