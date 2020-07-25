Limerick GAA's new online match programme has all 48 team line-ups for weekend club games

LIMERICK GAA has uploaded an online match programme to cover all 24 club hurling championship games this weekend.

With Covid-19 restrictions preventing the publication of regular match programmes and team sheets, Limerick GAA officials have now gone digital.

All senior, intermediate and junior games are covered by the online programme.

Link for all team line-ups here

FIXTURES

Saturday July 25

Bon Secours Limerick SHC

Monaleen v South Liberties in Caherconlish at 7.00pm

Blackrock v Ballybrown in Bruff at 7.00pm

Lyons Limerick PIHC

Bruff v Knockainey in Kilbreedy at 7.00pm

Glenroe v Dromin-Athlacca in Kilmallock at 7.00pm

Nick Grene Limerick IHC

Croom v Granagh-Ballingarry in Croagh at 7.00pm

Woodlands Hotel Limerick JAHC

St Kierans v Doon in Clarina at 7.00pm

Askeaton v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Mungret at 7.00pm

Croagh-Kilfinny v Patrickswell in Adare at 7.00pm

Staker Wallace v Crecora-Manister in Ballingarry at 7.00pm

Mungret St Pauls v Old Christians in Claughaun at 7.00pm

Sunday July 26

Lyons Limerick PIHC

Cappamore v Bruree in Claughaun at 7.00pm

Nick Grene Limerick IHC

Newcastle West v Knockaderry in Quaid Park at 1.00pm

Pallasgreen v Tournafulla in Bruff at 2.00pm

Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock in Bruff at 7.00pm

Woodlands Hotel Limerick JAHC

Castletown-Ballyagran v Caherline in Kilbreedy at 1.00pm

Monaleen v Templeglantine in The Bog Garden 1.00pm

Killeedy v Ballybricken-Bohermore in Croagh at 1.00pm

Ahane v Monagea in Adare at 1.00pm

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Claughaun in Askeaton at 1.00pm

Garryspillane v Ballybrown in Caherelly at 7.00pm

Rathkeale v Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Knockaderry at 7.00pm