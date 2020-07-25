Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 24 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 24 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

U21 HURLING: After four months of no competitive action, Sunday afternoon’s U21 Mint Catering Premier Hurling Quarter Final was very much welcome.

Patrickswell got off the mark first with a point in the 5th minute of the first half from Cian Fitzgerald. They then added two more points in quick succession before Ahane replied with a point of their own coming from Ronan Fox. For the next number of minutes both teams traded scores and at the 15 minute mark the score was 0-5 each. Patrickswell tacked on more points and in the 26th minute Gavin Carey scored Patrickswell's only goal of the game.

Ahane kept their heads though with Mark Donnellan and William Brennan getting a point each. One of the best pieces of play came in the 29th minute of the 1st half and led to Ahane’s only goal of the game. Kevin Morrissey put in Trojan work in the Ahane forward line and managed to dispossess the Patrickswell defender, he then passed the ball out to Ciaran Barry, who worked it into the inside full forward line where Mark Donnellan was waiting at the edge of the square. Mark saw Ronan Reale make the run and flicked the ball to Ronan who buried the ball.

Half time and the score was Ahane 1-8 Patrickswell 1-9. Ronan Reale got Ahane off the mark first in the second half. Ahane’s Ciaran Barry, Ronan Reale, and Ronan Fox kept the Ahane scores ticking over in the second half but unfortunately it wasn’t enough and Patrickswell got on top. The game ended Ahane 1-14 Patrickswell 1-17.

Ahane: W. O’Leary; E. O’Leary, A. Rowesome, A. Myers, A. Carroll, C. Barry (0-4 f), A. Shanahan; K. Morrissey, P. Harnett; R. Fox (0-3), W. Brennan (0-1), M. Donnellan (0-1), P. Donohoe, D. Minehan, R. Reale (1-5 (3f)). Substitutes: C. Flannery, L. O’Sullivan (for A, Murrihy 2nd 1/2), Peter O’Grady (for R. Reale 2nd 1/2), C. Heffernan (for W. Brennan 2nd 1/2), D. Hayes, J. Barry, A. Murrihy (for K. Morrissey 2nd 1/2), C. Morrissey, D. Cullimore (for P. Donohoe 2nd 1/2), Shane O’Grady, M. Hickey.

FIXTURE: Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship Round 1 Ahane v Monagea Sunday July 26 at 7.30pm in Adare

BALLYSTEEN

FUNDRAISER: Thanks to everyone who donated towards this fundraiser we ran with Monaleen GAA back at the start of this pandemic. Over €6000 was donated and this money has now been successfully donated to the University Hospital Limerick and front line staff who work there.

BEST OF LUCK: Best of luck to the Askeaton Junior A hurlers who begin their Championship this coming weekend against Kilteely-Dromkeen.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Well done to John Neville (€2000), Mary & Maria Somers (€200) on their wins in the latest Club Limerick Draw.

Contact Alan Kehoe (0871237562) or John Anglim (0862362642) for more information.

PARISH GAA BOOK: First of all, many thanks to all those who have already contributed €50 to become a patron of the upcoming book by Paul Anglim on the history of the GAA in the parish of Askeaton-Ballysteen.

The book will be over 400 pages long and there will be substantial printing costs. There will be a patron’s page in the book and Ballysteen GAA club are appealing for individuals to contribute €50. For €50, the person’s name will appear on the patron’s page and they will receive a book worth €20.

If you want to become a patron and have your name associated with this worthy cause, contact Chairman, Alan Kehoe (0871237562), Secretary, John Neville (0876505469), Treasurer, John Anglim (0862362642).

ELDERLY: Ballysteen GAA along with Askeaton GAA and Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan Bord na nÓg GAA wish to offer our services to the eldery and the most vulnerable in our community during this current time and throughout the weeks ahead. Co-Ordinators: Askeaton – Theresa Kenny O'Connell (087 6497963) and Eamon Purcell (087 9382972); Ballysteen – John Neville (087 6505469) and Alan Kehoe (087 1237562).

BALLYBRICKEN-BOHERMORE

JUNIOR HURLING: Ballybricken played two hurling challenges over the weekend with our junior A team losing out to eternal rivals Pallasgreen in an entertaining contest our junior Bs were defeated against a strong Knockainey outfit.

The official GAA season kicks off for Ballybricken-Bohermore with U21s in action against Granagh-Ballingarry this Wednesday at 7pm in Clarina in a hurling county quarter final. Both our adult teams are also in action in their first round ties with the junior A playing Killeedy in Croagh next Sunday and the junior Bs playing Pallsgreen the following Tuesday. Please see fixture updates via club text and social media

BALLYBROWN

FIXTURES: Our senior players begin the Championship on Saturday July 25 with the Junior A team out on Sunday July 26. All updates for games are on Facebook. We wish all our teams the best of luck. Update on tickets will be posted on Facebook and Twitter.

RETURN TO PLAY: Ballybrown GAA club are thrilled to return to the fields of play in recent weeks in conjunction with GAA Return to Play Guidelines. Considerable efforts were put in by officers of the club, across every sector - over the past number of weeks to prepare and plan for this return. There are significant requirements on the club, and we are very appreciative of the number of parents and coaches who have stepped forward to become Covid Compliance Officers for each team.

Before every training session and match you are required to re-confirm your health status. It is important that health and safety protocols are followed, especially the use of personal water bottles and hand sanitizer. All indoor facilities such as dressing rooms remain closed. We ask all members to do their utmost to comply with the requests of these officers.

MEMBERSHIP: Please note that all players must have their club membership paid before returning to play. Players are not covered and the club will not allow any player to play until it is paid.

VOLUNTEER RESPONSE: Ballybrown Gaa Club were delighted to be involved in this Covid-19 initiative. We took loads of calls and helped out so many households. We have to give a big thanks to our Committee members who stepped up and carried out this work. We were delighted and proud to serve so many of our community in their hour of need.

RENOVATION WORK: We had many volunteers who gave hours and hours of their time to do much work around both. We hope you like the new look clubhouse and bar when it opens. Also the condition of the fields. A huge thank you to each and everyone who helped out in anyway during all these works.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: If you would like to join this draw please contact any committee member or you can join online.

LOTTO: There was No winner of the Lotto Jackpot last week. Numbers were 1, 10, 31, 32, B20. Don't forget to buy your tickets from Hayes Shop, Centra Clarina, Quinns De Bucket Bar and Restaurant. Local seller's go door to door if you would like anyone to call contact the Ballybrown GAA Club Facebook page or any club committee member.

BLACKROCK

SHC: Well we are finally about to play our first county senior hurling match since 1997 . Best wishes to our dedicated and hardworking team and management, Joint captains Kevin Palmer and Paudie Leahy and the management team led by Jimmy Quilty. We play Ballybrown on Saturday July 25 in Bruff at 7pm. Unfortunately due to Covid-19 restrictions our spectators will have to watch the live streaming of the match. Hopefully the grounds will be open soon for unrestricted numbers. Blackrock Abu. Thanks very much to the Sheehy family at Centra for sponsoring the new jerseys.

U21 HURLING: Well done to the U21 team who commenced the league phase of their championship with a fine win over Murroe-Boher on a score line of 4-15 to 1-13. We now progress to the quarter final, where we await results on the other side of the draw to see who our opponents are. Well done lads.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the lotto held on July 15. The numbers drawn were 12, 13, 20, 21.The €40 lucky dip was won by Roisin Hennessy, Promotor Neilus Hennessy. The €20 lucky dips went to Olive Weekes, Promotor Centra, TG Ryan, Promotor Breda Walsh, Heather and Davin Carey, Promotor Donie O’Sullivan, Seoirse Bulfin , Promotor Donie O’Sullivan.

GOOD LUCK: Best wishes to everyone who has entered the Limerick championship forecast competition. It will add some interest to the various championships over the next few weeks.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: LOTTO: No winner, numbers drawn were 6, 7, 9 & 15. Lucky dip winners were Brian Deegan, Paddy McCarthy, Nellie Warren, Siobhan and Majella Ryan and Bridget Fenton. Next weeks jackpot will be €5,000 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live from the Caherline Gaa clubhouse from 9:30pm. As always, we'd appreciate your support. Tickets are on sale in Ryans XL shop and from the usual promoters.

JUNIOR A HURLING: The first round of this years County Junior A Hurling Championship will take place this coming Sunday July 26 in Kilbreedy at 1pm against Castletown-Ballyagran.

U21 HURLING: Great win for our U21s against Pallasgreen in the County U21 Championship last Friday, on a score line of 0-23 to 3-11.

RETURN TO PLAY: As posted on our social media pages, the GAA's e-learning Module and health questionnaire must be completed by all players, club officers and parents of juvenile players. It only takes a few minutes to complete each one. Thank you all in advance for your co-operation.

CAPPAMORE

U21 HURLING: Our U21 championship started back on Friday against Newcastle West. Result was Cappamore 1-10 to Newcastle West 1-12. They are out again this Wednesday July 22 against Killacolla Gaels in Cappamore at 7.30pm.

LOTTO: Our club lotto has recommenced. Your support is appreciated.

RETURN TO PLAY: Training and challenge matches have recommenced across all ages adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

CLAUGHAUN

RETYURN TO PLAY: Club activities have resumed in conjunction with the GAA Return to Play guidelines. All indoor facilities such as the dressing rooms, gym and clubhouse remain closed while it is not permitted to enter the grounds unless a group training session is scheduled.

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: Our intermediate footballers continue their preparations for the upcoming championship with a number of challenge games. The team are due to play Mountcollins on August 15 at 7pm in The Bog Garden.

JUNIOR HURLING: Championship approaches for our junior hurlers who play Drom-Broadford this Sunday July 26 at 1pm in Askeaton. The club would like to wish the team the best of luck in this fixture and hope that the campaign can start with a win.

U21 HURLING: Our U21 hurlers were the first team to resume play after the long break when they travelled to Hospital last Friday to play Hospital-Herbertstown. The team fought hard and accumulated some excellent scores but ultimately fell short on a scoreline of 4-16 to 1-15.

Team: Colm Leo, Killian O'Connor, Craig Bromell, Adam Koyce, Craig Carew, Ben Roche, Gearoid Leo, Jack McGarry, John Moloney, Michael Togher Clancy, Alan Kiely, Robert Galligan, Chima OHanya.

UNDERAGE: Underage training continues and we look forward to the return of underage fixtures in the coming weeks.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: With many clubs being faced with a substantial loss in income due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Club Limerick Draw has become much more important as a means of coping with the increasing costs of running a club both on and off the field. The draw is currently our club's only source of income and we would encourage all those with an interest in Claughaun to consider subscribing.

LOTTO: The club lotto remains postponed until further notice. We look forward to the time when we can resume the weekly draw as normal.

CRECORA-MANISTER

JUNIOR HURLING: Our junior hurlers continued their preparations for championship with a win over Rathkeale in a recent challenge game. Their first round of championship takes place this Saturday July 25 at 7.30pm against Staker Wallace in Ballingarry.

U21 HURLING: Our U21s had a fine win over South Liberties last Friday on a 2-28 to 0-14 score line which puts them through to a county quarter final.

CROOM

INTERMEDIATE HURLING: This Saturday evening we play Granagh-Ballingarry in Round 1 of the Intermediate hurling championship at 7pm in Croagh.

Due to restricted numbers at all GAA matches, anyone wishing to go needs a ticket. Please text or ring Ger 087 2833095 or Richie 085 8861022-put your name and number of tickets required in text. Please note that children, OAPs, and season ticket holders require a ticket also. These tickets are non transferable due to contact tracing.

U16 FOOTBALL: Last week we were delighted to welcome Limerick U16 coach and former Limerick Senior Footballer Andrew Lane to do a training session. This was a very beneficial session and the lads really enjoyed it. Andrew will be doing a second session this Thursday July 23 at 6.30pm. All club coaches are welcome to attend to observe the session.

UNDERAGE: In U8/U10 Hurling last Saturday morning we were delighted to welcome Limerick Senior hurlers Kyle Hayes and Darragh O'Donovan to training. The kids were very excited and very much enjoyed the experience. Kyle helped with the U10s and Darragh with the U8s. They were very generous with their time and signed the kids jerseys and hurleys afterwards. We would like to thank them both for taking time out to visit the kids in Croom and wish them the very best of luck with Limerick this year. Thank you to Robert Twomey and Trevor Costello for organising the lads visit.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Join the Club Limerick Draw today - only €10 per month. 50% of all sales go towards supporting your own local club. The next draw takes place on Saturday July 25. Contact your local draw sellor or our club draw co-ordinator Richie O'Kelly.

LOTTO: Our club lotto returned this week with a jackpot of €5900. Next Monday's (July 27) jackpot will be €6000. Draws will take place at the club house for the moment with an independent adjudicator present. Thank you to Padraig Broderick for doing this this week. If you wish to buy a ticket for the draw, they are available in Spar, Plunketts Pharmacy, or Lynch's Garage. You can also contact John Galvin 0878188470, Alan Sheerin 0833031794 or tickets will be on sale outside Spar on Saturday mornings.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

RETURN TO PLAY: This was a busy week for Dromin-Athlacca GAA Club as matches and training for all ages resumed. Please ensure that the Health Questionnaire is completed before each training session and match and remember, do not present for training or match if you have a high temperature or cough. Please note that players need to be dropped to training five minutes pre start time prepared for training with each player having their own water bottle. Sharing of these will not be permitted. Please keep in contact with relevant groups for updates.

FIXTURES: Round 1 of the Lyons’ of Limerick Premier Intermediate Championship will take place in Kilmallock on July 25 when Dromin-Athlacca take on Glenroe. Throw in at 7pm. Junior B hurlers will travel to Kilbreedy on Tuesday July 28 when they play Bruree with a 7.30pm start. Our Minors will travel to Mungret on August 7.

UNDERAGE: Underage fixtures include U16 ladies play Ballylanders on Monday July 27 and the U14 ladies take on Old Mill in Banogue on Wednesday July 29. Meanwhile, U14 hurlers will play Blackrock in Athlacca at 7pm on the same night.

GAMES: Due to the delay of Phase 4 of Covid Restrictions the indications are that each championship game will be 'all ticket' for adults and children alike. The club will be allocated approximately 50 tickets for the upcoming first round of Premier Intermediate Championship which sees Dromin-Athlacca play Glenroe. Tickets are €5 each. No concessions. Tickets will be available for Dromin-Athlacca GAA Senior Club members.

LAST MAN STANDING: Congratulations to John Sheehan Jnr and Michael Madigan of Colmanswell, who decided to split the prize money for the last man standing Premier League Competition organised by the Premier Intermediate players. This was a tremendous success and the players would like to thank all who contributed. This fundraiser raised over €3000 and kitted out the new clubhouse gym.

LOTTO: Club Lotto is back! Jackpot this week was €7050. Numbers drawn were 10, 16, 19, 29. No winner. Lucky dip winners were Willie & Bridget Neenan €40, Colm Breen €20e and Colin Sherin €20.

Congratulations to all winners. Payment for upcoming Club Lotto Draws can now be made online. €50 will enable you to join Club Lotto each week for six months. Email your numbers to mikeryanqs@outlook.ie Next draw will be held in Athlacca Clubhouse Saturday July 25 for a €7,100 prize.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday July 25. Joining this draw can be easily done either online or directly through our club by contacting our coordinators Ann Breen of Athlacca, Michael Carmody of Rathcannon, Morgan Walsh of Athlacca and John Murphy of Dromin or by contacting any committee member.

CASH FOR CLOTHES: A Cash for Clothes fundraiser has been organised for the club. This will take place on Saturday August 22.

FEDAMORE

RETURN TO PLAY: We were delighted to see challenge matches in our field during the past week ahead of championship action. We continue to ask those attending games to adhere to government guidelines on social distancing.

U21 HURLING: All roads lead to Ballybrown on Wednesday night as the U21 hurlers of Ballybricken Bohermore Fedamore take on Granagh-Ballingarry in the county quarter final. Throw in 7pm.

BORD NA NOG: We continue to see an increase in the amount of kids playing at U6, U8 and U10 each week. Training is 6.30pm every Tuesday evening in Caherelly and 6.30pm every Thursday evening in Fedamore.

LOTTO: This week’s numbers are 16, 21, 23 and 25. There was no winner of the jackpot which is now worth €15,500. The lucky dip winners of €25 are Margaret Ryan, Damien and Carol Keehan, John Greensmith and Eamonn Reale. Next week's draw is on Sunday July 26, 8pm in community centre. Thanks for your support.

FR CASEYS

SPIN AND WIN: Results of Spin & Win Draw from Monday July 13 – Siobhan Hassett - €50, Curtin Family – Joker + €55, Esther Lyons - €50. Total prize money given out this week was €205. The jackpot is now €5,000. Results of the Spin and Win are also available on Facebook and Twitter.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday July 25. Many thanks to all the club members who have joined the draw to date. For those who still wish to join, you can sign up online.

BUY A BRICK: Fr Caseys GAA will in the coming month embark on a Buy-A-Brick Fundraiser to raise vital funds for our GAA Club. Given the current climate all volunteer organisations across the country need the support of its members now more than ever. We are calling on all club members both past and present, those overseas and within the locality to dig deep and support this unique fundraiser. On a designated club area (yet to be decided) we will place inscribed bricks with the name of the donator on them for future generations to treasure your generosity. The finer details of this fundraiser will be advertised in the coming weeks but for now please spread the word to family and friends.

RETURN TO PLAY: As part of the GAA return to play, all active club members are reminded that they need to complete the online Covid-19 Club Education eLearning Module. The Certificate of Completion should then be emailed to the club secretary @secretary.frcaseys.limerick@gaa.ie.

Aanyone present at training sessions/games should complete this module to gain an understanding of the Safe Return Guidelines.

GALBALLY

FOOTBALL: Galbally Senior Footballers played Kildorrery in a challenge game last Friday night in Galbally.

The team was: Peter Morrissey, Eoin Halligan, Cathal Shanahan, Cathal Flynn, Mike Donovan, Liam Casey, Jack O’Mullane, John Kearns, James Cummins, Josh Dineen, Kieran Hickey, Jamie Morrissey, Ger Quinlan, Jack Donovan, Gary McCarthy. Subs: Dylan O’Sullivan, Jonathan Scully, Tom Davern, Jordan Dineen.

FIXTURES: There will be a number of upcoming fixtures at all levels and these may need to be circulated locally at short notice depending on fixtures. In the Senior Championship, we have drawn St Kierans and Monaleen in the group. The St Kierans game is fixed for Sunday August 16 in Kilmallock at 7pm. Both teams will then play Monaleen.

HURLING: The Garryspillane U21 team have reached the County Premier Semi Final against Doon which will be played in Early August. At the moment the Covid-19 Crisis has prevented a number of people from attending games, and at present, there is a possibility of the attendances being increased from 200 to 500 in early August subject to the number of cases. Galbally GAA would encourage all patrons to restrict themselves to the advice from the HSE and the Government to ensure that the next phase of the lockdown reopening can happen on time, thereby allowing more people to attend games.

GARRYSPILLANE

U21 HURLING: Garryspillane won an extra time thriller to reach the semi finals of the Mint Catering Limerick U21 Premier Hurling Championship last Sunday evening. It finished Garryspillane 0-30 Na Piarsaigh 2-22. In this quarter final, the Bouncers looked to have won it in normal time but Na Piarsaigh found 1-1 in injury time to force extra time. Garryspillane were then seven points clear in extra time but Na Piarsaigh again battled back but fell just short of drawing level again. Dylan O'Shea led Garryspillane to victory with a return of 0-18 (12frees), while Calum Sheehan hit 0-5 and Eoin Sheehan 0-4. For Na Piarsaigh James Daly returned 0-12 (10frees). The men in black and amber were 0-12 to 0-8 ahead at half time, after playing with a gentle breeze. Garryspillane made the early running and were 0-4 to 0-1 ahead by the eighth minute with Peter Morrissey, Ryan Tobin and Calum Sheehan on the mark from play. Within six minutes, Na Piarsaigh had wrestled back the lead with two points for Calvin Moran and one each for Dylan Lynch and Emmet McEvoy. The run of four successive points for the Caherdavin men had them 0-5 to 0-4 ahead on 14-minutes. By the time of the 16th minute water break the teams were level for the fourth time at 0-6 each. Then The Bouncers took over - just two points coming for Na Piarsaigh in the remaining 15-minutes of action in the half. Down the other end, Garryspillane hit six points over the same time period - two for Eoin Sheehan and further points for Dylan O'Shea and Calum Sheehan. The lead was out to five points but a James Daly free in first half injury time left it Garryspillane 0-12, Na Piarsaigh 0-8 at half time. It was a half where Garryspillane hit eight wides and Na Piarsaigh seven. Within seven minutes of the restart, the game was level again - at 0-14 each. The Na Piarsaigh revival was led by scores from James Daly and Adam McNamara - the duo sharing the six points in this period for the men in light blue. But the city side didn't get ahead and the south Limerick men hit back and no surprise Dylan O'Shea and Eoin Sheehan were on target to regain their lead and still just 10-minutes lapsed in the new half - Garryspillane 0-14, Na Piarsaigh 0-14. Before the water break arrived in the 16th minute of the second half, The Bouncers had hit four of six scores to lead 0-18 to 0-16. The scores dried up after the water break with a James Daly free the only score for five minutes to reduce the lead to a single point as the stopwatch ticked well inside the final 10-minutes. O'Shea frees and third Calum Sheehan point had Garryspillane 0-21 to 0-17 ahead in injury time. Then came an Adam McNamara goal for Na Piarsaigh to again reduce the lead to a single point.And there was time for more drama with Calvin Moran scoring from under the Mackey Stand to force extra time with the sides level for the sixth time - Na Piarsaigh 1-18 Garryspillane 0-21. Garryspillane raced through the first period of extra-time to lead 0-27 to 1-19 by the interval. Dylan O'Shea continues to blaze a trail in the LIT Gaelic Grounds with another four points and Sheehan's Calum and Eoin also added to their tally. The only Na Piarsaigh score was a James Daly free as The Bouncers brought a five point lead into the second half of extra time. The lead was seven points after the restart. But Na Piarsaigh weren't finished and Emmet McEvoy crashed to the net with five minutes to play. When James Daly added two pointed frees it was a single point game Garryspillane 0-29 Na Piarsaigh 2-22 with two minutes to play. There was to be no more drama and Ryan Tobin sealed the Garryspillane with an injury time point.

FUNDRAISING: Our Draw which was due to take place in March has now been rescheduled for Saturday September 5. All money raised will go to future developments and team preparations. Tickets on Sale Now Available from anyone of the following Darren Hayes, Frank Carroll, David Dawson, Gearoid Power, TJ Ryan, Liam Russell, Donie Ryan, Corona Ryan, any player and all local shops.

FIXTURES: All fixtures are subject to Change – Keep an eye on social media. Sunday July 26 - Junior A Hurling Championship

Garryspillane v Ballybrown in Caherelly at 7pm; Saturday August 1 - Senior Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Blackrock or Ballybrown in Kilmallock at 7pm; Sunday August 2 Junior A Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Caherline in Hospital at 7pm; Friday August 7 - Minor A Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Cois Laoi Gaels; Sunday August 9 - Junior A Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Castletown-Ballyagran in Kilmallock at 7pm; Wednesday August 12 – U21 Hurling Championship Semi Final Garryspillane v Doon in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 8.15 pm

LOTTO: Our Club Lotto resumed on Monday night July 20. The numbers drawn were 3, 7, 12, 30. There was no Winner. The lucky dip winners were James Hennebry, David Tobin Texas, John Burke Jnr, Martin Crowe Doon, Jim Flynn (online). Next Draw will take place on Monday July 27. Tickets available in The Credit Union, Meade’s Shop, OPT, Creeds, Online at Klubfunder.com or from any committee member. Tickets €2 or 3 for €5

BORD NA NOG: Training is back in full swing on Monday night from 7pm to 8pm. Before every training session and match you are required to re-confirm your health status. This can be done online every time at www.returntoplay.gaa.ie. Fixtures - Monday August 17 - U16 Div 2b Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Hospital-Herbertstown in Hospital at 7pm.

CUL CAMP: Camp Now Fully Booked. Garryspillane and Galbally Kellogg’s Cul Camp will go ahead from July 27-31 in Knocklong Community Field.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Next Draw Saturday July 25. Eight draws remaining at €10 per month. If you would like to join this draw for your chance of winning one of 31 monthly prizes. Please contact any committee member or you can join online at https://limerickgaa.ie/club-limerick-draw

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

RETURN TO PLAY: Coaches and management team will continue to be in contact to remind players, parents and guardians of the protocols to which everyone is expected to adhere. At this point H/H GAA Club would like to confirm that no player/mentor will be put under any pressure to resume activities if you feel any way uncomfortable.

The Club will respect your individual decision in this matter. Looking forward to a safe return for all. Please ensure your membership, health questionnaire, and education module are complete before returning to your first training session

INTERMEDIATE HURLING: Sunday August 2 v Croom or Granagh Ballingarry at 7pm in Kilmallock.

JUNIOR B HURLING: Tuesday August 4 v Kilmallock at home, Tuesday August 11 v Bruff away, Tuesday September 8 v Castletown-Ballyagran at home, Tuesday September 15 v Glenroe away.

U21 HURLING: Our team that beat Claughaun 4-16 to 1-15 in final round of competition. Well done to the team and management.

Team on the night A Davern, E Whelan, M Leddin, O O'Grady, A O Carroll. K O Shea, K Real, T Ryan, J Baggott, D Hartnett, B McNabb, J Carrol A Boyle, J Riordan, M Reardon, C Winship. Semi-final on Wednesday July 29.

LOTTO: The Jackpot was €3,700 and the draw took place in the clubhouse on Monday July 13. Numbers drawn were 20, 24, 26, 27. There was no winner. Lucky dips: Margaret Hourigan, Buddy Dunne, Kate O'Meara, Josephine Hennessy, Mamie Ryan. Sellers prize: Patsy Hickey. The draw took place live on Facebook and was posted on our social media platforms.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday July 25. Join Online or contact our club draw coordinator Pat Foley 0868593838 or any committee member if you have any queries. Your support is much appreciated.

CLOTHES COLLECTION: Bagged clothes can be dropped off to the club house at any training session before July 31. We’ll take used clean clothes, shoes and bags. No duvets, pillows or teddy’s. Don’t throw it away, donate and support. The more it weighs the more we raise. Thank you.

GOLF CLASSIC: In aid of Motor Neurone Research taking place on September 10-11 in Dromoland Castle. Register on rmngolf2020.eventbrite.ie or contact Pat Fogarty on 0878166004 (text only) or Breda Fogarty 0879251710.

KNOCKADERRY

RETURN TO PLAY: The GAA has provided more guidelines and clarification on returning to play protocols ahead of Clubs Championship Games. We ask that guidelines and regulations are respected as we return to play so all can stay safe. If you have any queries regarding above information please contact Ger Corkery or Ger Downes.

FIXTURES: The following are upcoming fixtures, check locally for confirmation; Rd. 1 Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockaderry v NCW on Sunday July 26 in Coolyroe at 1pm; Rd.1 Minor B Hurling Championship Knockaderry v Askeaton on Friday August 7 in Askeaton at 7pm; U16 Div 2 Hurling Championship Round 1 Knockaderry v Belville Gaels on Monday August 3 at 7pm in Knockaderry.

U6: Hurling training for the U6 boys and girls born 2015/15 will commence on July 27 in the GAA pitch. The emphasis of the training will be fun and enjoyment while the learning of basic skills of the game. Please contact Ger Downes or James O'Connor for details.

SYMPATHY: The Club expresses its Sympathy to Padraig and Loraine Smith and Family, Grange on the passing of Padraig’s father Pat Smith, Culinagh NCW. May he rest in Peace.

CLUB SEASON TICKETS: Anyone who has ordered a Club Season please contact Ger Corkery to arrange collection. As Club games will be a ticket affair, season ticket holders will get priority.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

RIP: The Club was saddened to learn of the passing of Philip Purcell of Ballinlough who was buried last weekend. Philip gave many years of commitment, service and support to Kilteely Dromkeen GAA Club, having served as an Officer, Field Committee member, Committee member and most recently as a Trustee of the Club. He spent a number of years involved with our Bord na nOg, acting as team manager and selector for a number of under age teams. The Club would like to extend our sympathies to the Purcell family on the passing of Philip. May he Rest In Peace.

FIXTURE: On Saturday July 25 County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 v Askeaton in Mungret at 7.00pm. Our Junior hurlers begin their long awaited first round on Saturday next. Preparation after the restart has gone well with a number of challenge games. We will have two more games over the following two weekends and then the junior football will begin. Best of luck to all our teams. Supporters are reminded to social distance and observe hand sanitation.

VOLUNTEERS: We had another volunteer day on Saturday last where more great work was done. The large mound of earth was completely removed and some painting work done. Many thanks again to all who gave up their free time it is very much appreciated. We will have other volunteer days as we put the finishing touches to our new development.

APPRECIATION WALL: Our major fundraiser for this year is our appreciation wall. For €150 your name or family name will be printed on this wall and will be there for generations to come. Our promotional video was launched during the week. To support us you can use the Go fund me page or contact any club committee member.

LOTTO: Preparations are well under way for the restarting of our Lotto on August 3.

NA PIARSAIGH

RETURN TO PLAY: Club Activities have resumed in conjunction with GAA Return to Play Guidelines. Before every training session and match you are required to re-confirm your health status. It is important that health and safety protocols are followed, especially the use of personal water bottles and hand sanitizer. Please adhere to the guidelines given by the covid 19 officers with each team and lets stay safe.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next draw will take place on Saturday July 25. Please contact any committee member.

CUL CAMP: The Kelloggs cul camp begins this morning and is fully booked up for this weeks camp.

U21 HURLING: Our U21 hurlers were in action over the weekend where they crossed swords with Garryspillane in the Gaelic Grounds in the quarter final. We raced out of the blocks with a well taken point from Adam McNamara. Garryspillane then rattled off four unanswered points before we gained parity with scores from Dylan Lynch and James Daly.

By half time the Bouncers had opened up a 0-12 to 0-8 lead. The second half followed similiar trend with great battling spirit being showen by our lads and by mid way through the half we were all square once again at 14 points apiece. Following the water break we fought tooth and nail for our scores and with time running out we trailed by four points.

An Adam McNamara goal put the minimum between us and with time in the red it was Calvin Moran who popped up with the equaliser to force the game into extra time. Na Piarsaigh 1-18 Garryspillane 0-21.

The first period of extra time was mostly Garryspillane and by the short whistle had opened up a gap of 0-27 to 1-19 with our solitary point coming from James Daly. That lead was stretched to 7points and it looked over for the lads. In true na Piarsaigh fashion we battled back bravely and a goal from Emmet McEvoy and two James Daly frees had us back to a solitary point. However try as we might we could not find that elusive score and it was Garryspillane who held on for victory, 0-30 to 2-22 aet.

Team: Ryan Robin Blake Paul Considine, Mark Daly, Mark O'Connor, Lucas O'Sullivan, Jerome Boylan, Pauric Heaney, Sean Long, Keith Dempsey, Matthew DeCourcey, Adam McNamara, Emmet McEvoy, Calvin Moran, James Daly, Dylan Lynch

NEWS: Our Senior hurlers return to action this coming Friday night when they take on Kilmallock in the Gaelic Grounds at 7pm. On Sunday it is the turn of the Intermediate hurlers who also play Kilmallock this time in Bruff at 7pm. We wish both teams well.

MONALEEN

SENIOR HURLING: Monaleen’s senior hurling championship match against South Liberties in Caherconlish on this Saturday at 7pm will be all-ticket game. Our club can expect an allocation of approx 50 tickets. The fairest distribution of these tickets places an enormous challenge on the club. We invite current adult club members to text Liam de Burca, at 085 8467810, if they wish to be included in a raffle for one ticket, before 10pm on Wednesday July 22. Season ticket holders are asked to contact County Board directly. Draw for tickets will be done after the Lotto on Thursday night.

RETURN TO ACTION: Monaleen GAA club are thrilled to return to the fields of play in recent weeks. Considerable efforts have been put in by officers of the club, across every sector - Adult, Juvenile, Ladies Football and Camogie, over the past number of weeks to prepare and plan for this return. There are significant requirements on the club, and we are very appreciative of the number of parents and coaches who have stepped forward to become Covid Compliance Officers for each team. We ask all members to do their utmost to comply with the requests of these officers. Together we will ensure that we all play our part in ensuring the safety of all members. We wish every team the best in their respective competitions.

CLUB FUNDRAISER: A clothes collection fundraiser in aid of Monaleen GAA, Camogie and Ladies Gaelic Football will take place on Friday, September 4. More details about dropping off clothing for this event will be released closer to the time. All donations greatly appreciate.

U21 HURLING: Hard luck to Monaleen U21 hurlers who suffered a 3-13 to 1-14 defeat to Adare in their County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 1 fixture on Friday last in Adare.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, July 16 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 2, 4, 12 and 13. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were P. Fitzgerald, Oakfield; P. Tiernan, Fairways; P. Ryan, Ballysimon; M. Costello, Fairways. The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Facebook and Instagram Stories. Thank you for your continued support.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

RETURN TO PLAY: Most of our teams are back on the pitches, some even have a few challenge matches under their belt. Players, coaches and parents of our juvenile players need to remember to have the Covid-19 Education e-Learning module complete and before they return: Everyone participating must also complete the online Health Questionnaire once prior to the first occasion they return to the club. Parents/guardians will need to complete the questionnaire on behalf of underage players. Using the same online system, participants will be required to declare, before each training session or game, that their health status has not changed, this includes coaches as well as players. Finally, it is important that all players are registered with the Club for insurance purposes. Players who are not registered this year will not be able to train or play.

FIXTURES: Championship matches will resume on Friday July 24 with our Premier Intermediates in Ballybrown against Kildimo-Pallaskenry. Our Junior A Hurlers will open their competition against Old Christians on Saturday July 25 in Claughaun. Keep an eye on social media and the club zap app for important updates prior to the matches.

PALLASGREEN

U21 HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP:The U21 Hurlers got competitive action underway last Friday night against Caherline in Caherconlish. Pallas didn’t get the best of starts and the home led at the break 0-10 to 1-4. The second half proved very competitive and a high scoring contest but Caherline ran out winners by 0-23 to 3-11.

Team; Adam Lynn, Timmy Dillon, John Egan, Michael Franklin, Cullum Cosgrave, Kyran O’Donnell, Shane Bradshaw, Aaron Greene, Alan Hanley, Colm McMahon, Donnocha Looby, David Ryan, Declan Kenny, Conor Linnane, Cian Lonergan. Subs; John Hickey, Alex Murphy Ryan, JJ Looby.

IHC: This Sunday July 26 Pallasgreen intermediate hurlers take on Tournafulla in the first round of the championship in Bruff at 2pm. Due to the current restrictions admission will be severely restricted.

MEMBERSHIP: Club membership is now due and can be obtained from Registrar Tony Greene (Jnr). Adults €20 and players €30.

PATRICKSWELL

U21 HURLING: The U21 hurlers produced a resilient performance to beat Ahane in the Premier Championship quarter-final. Patrickswell established a 0-4 to 0-0 advantage within seven minutes via points from Cian Fitzgerald, Cian Enright and Jason Gillane (0-2). Ahane responded with two points before Jason Gillane restored a three-point lead. Our opponents scored three points in quick succession to draw level at 0-5. John Kirby and Jason Gillane nudged Patrickswell ahead with points. While Ahane struck another point, Gavin Carey's tenacious run was rewarded with a goal. The scoreboard displayed 1-7 to 0-6 with five minutes left in the opening half. This goal spurred an Ahane revival. They notched a goal and two points to take the lead at 1-8 to 0-7. Thankfully, Patrickswell were able to secure two points before the interval and led 1-9 to 1-8. Ahane started the second half impressively and built a 1-10 to 1-9 lead. Patrickswell responded with points from Eoin Harmon, Patrick Kirby and Jason Gillane. With fifteen minutes left, Ahane reduced the arrears to 1-12 to 1-11. Jason Gillane and John Kirby exchanged points with Ahane, leaving the margin at 1-14 to 1-13 to Patrickswell with five minutes of normal time left. Patrickswell kept their composure and punished Ahane with three unanswered points from Jason Gillane, John Kirby and Eoin Carroll. There was now some breathing space at 1-17 to 1-13. Due to the lengthy water break, there was sufficient time for Ahane to respond. They took a free point and hoped that the referee would allow sufficient time for a late goal chance. However, Patrickswell held firm and proceed to the semi-final by 1-17 to 1-14.

SENIOR HURLING: Patrickswell begin their defence of the Daly Cup with a match against Adare on Thursday July 23 at 7.30pm at the LIT Gaelic Grounds. Once again, this match will be all ticket. The match will be streamed live by Limerick GAA and you can also follow the scores on the What's the Scor app.

RETURN TO PLAY: It is important that health and safety protocols are followed, especially the use of personal water bottles and hand sanitiser. Before every training session and match, you are required to re-confirm your health status. This can be done online every time at www.returntoplay.gaa.ie

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The third Club Limerick Draw for 2020 will take place on Saturday July 25. If you previously bought online, but haven't purchased online yet for the third draw, please re-join online.

CUL CAMP: Registration for Patrickswell's Cul Camp on Monday August 10 to Friday August 14.

LOTTO: The Club Lotto was not won on Monday July 13. The drawn numbers were 1, 10, 31 and 32. The Bonus Number was 20. The Lucky Dip winners were €100 for Kieran Carroll and €20 each for Fr. Mike Cussen, Theresa O'Neill, Kathleen Enright, Richard Kennedy and Patricia O'Regan.

ST PATRICKS

CUL CAMP: St Patricks Gaa Cul Camp is now full online and there are no places available. Due to Covid-19 protocols, places were limited, we apologise to anyone who could not book in the time available. The camp will run from Monday August to 17 Friday August 21. The camp will run from 10pm to 2pm. Kids will receive a half zip, Jersey and backpack.

INTERMEDIATE HURLING: St Patrick's Intermediate hurling team will play the losers of the Newcastle West and Knockaderry match on Saturday August 2 at 7pm in Mick Neville in the first round and will be in action in round two the following weekend at 7pm in Croagh.

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: Our Intermediate Football team will play Gerald Griffins on Saturday August 15 at 7pm in Askeaton in Round one of their Championship. At present there will be a limited number of tickets available to supporters after players and mentors are accounted for, please keep updated through our social media channels.

UNDERAGE: Training continues for our numerous underage hurling and football teams in the club field. New members are very welcome and times and dates are regularly updated on our club facebook page.