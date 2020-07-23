Betting: Na Piarsaigh favourites to dethrone Patrickswell in Limerick SHC

ALL-IRELAND club champions in 2016, Na Piarsaigh are the bookies favourite to win this 2020 Limerick SHC.

The Caherdavin club have won five county senior hurling titles in recent years and are once again short-priced favourites to lift the Daly Cup.

Now managed by former captain Kieran Bermingham, Na Piarsaigh are the 4/7 favourites to be crowned champions.

Holders Patrickswell are second in the betting - available at 9/2.

The bookies have both Kilmallock and Doon priced at 7/1 to try and topped the big two.

Outside of this four, the betting has all as long-shots. Adare are 16/1 with Ballybrown 25/1.

Both Ahane and South Liberties are seen as having a 33/1 chance.

Monaleen are next on the list at 40/1 with 66/1 prices for both Murroe-Boher and Garryspillane.

The outsiders are the newcomers Blackrock, who are priced at 80/1.

Meanwhile in the Premier IHC, last season's beaten finalists Kildimo-Pallaskenry are the 15/8 favourites.

Bruff 3/1 and Mungret 7/2 are also short prices.

Completing the list are Cappamore 6/1, Knockainey 8/1, Bruree, Dromin-Athlacca and Glenroe all 9/1.

In the IHC betting, 2019 finalists Newcastle West are 3/1 joint favourites with 2019 PIHC relegated side Pallasgreen.