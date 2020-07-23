Profiled: Limerick's 12 Limerick SHC clubs in focus ahead of championship start

THE Bon Secours Limerick SHC commences this weekend with games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Three round of group games will take place across the next three weekends before attention turns to club football.

There are just four games per round in the SHC – Doon, Ahane, Murroe-Boher and Garryspillane not in action in round one.

In the re-jigged championship, the top team in each group in Section A qualify for a semi finals. The second team in each group in Section A qualify for a quarter final, where they play a top team from each group in Section B.

There will be relegation and promotion this season in Limerick and therefore all are guaranteed three games.

In Section A Group One are Patrickswell, Adare, Doon, while in Group Two are Na Piarsaigh, Kilmallock, Ahane. In Section B, Group One is Monaleen, South Liberties, Murroe-Boher, while Group Two is Ballybrown, Blackrock and Garryspillane.

See weekend fixtures here

All 12 senior hurling clubs are profiled below.

ADARE

Management: Brian Foley (manager), Eamonn Fitzgerald and Padraig Kearney (selectors), Justin Daly (S&C), Dr Cathal O'Donnell (medical).

Captain: Jody Hannon.

Key players: Declan Hannon, Willie Griffin, Jody Hannon, John Fitzgibbon.

Young talent: Ronan Connolly, Frank Costelloe, Michael Keane.

Latest news: Club stalwart Wayne McNamara not in a position to return from abroad for games and Mike Mackey and James Gahan both injured.

AHANE

Management: Eamonn Meskell (manager), Sean Madden and Conor Quirke (selectors), Darren Harrington (S&C), Paul Murray (physio), Brian O’Meara (First Aid), Blanaid McCurtain (doctor), Teddy Ryan and John Meskell (video analysis) Robert Kelly and Mikey Power (stats)

Captain: Evan Enright.

Key players: Dan Morrissey, Tom Morrissey Niall Moran, Evan Enright.

Young talent: Ciaran Barry, Daniel Minehan, Padraig Harnett.

Latest news: Ahane were crowned East champions on Tuesday night - beating Murroe-Boher in the final. Adam Murrihy carrying a leg injury after an U21 game.

BALLYBROWN

Management: Evan Loftus (manager), Mike Lynch (S&C-coach), Darrell Tucker, Des Kenny, Alan O’Connor (coach-selectors).

Captain: Andrew Cliffe.

Key players: Josh Adams, Andrew Cliffe, Luke Doran, Stevie O’Reilly.

Young talent: Barry O’Connor, Colin Coughlan, Aidan O’Connor.

Latest news: Ballybrown have an exciting crop of young talent after ending a 31-year wait for a Premier Minor Hurling last October.

BLACKROCK

Management: Jimmy Quilty (manager), Aidan Fitzgerald, Eamon O'Sullivan, Peter O'Sullivan, Brendan O'Brien (backroom team), Cathal O'Neill (S&C).

Captains: Paudie Leahy and Kevin Palmer.

Key players: Paudie Leahy, Richie McCarthy, David Moloney, Brian Moloney.

Young talent: Colm O’Keeffe, Jimmy Quilty, Aidan Gilligan, Ciaran Considine.

Latest news: 2019 Premier IHC winners back in the senior ranks for the first time since 1997.

DOON

Management: Tony Ward (manager), Garry Mernagh (coach), Stephen Walsh (S&C), George Allis and Seamus Barry (selectors).

Captain: Barry Murphy.

Key players: Pat Ryan, Darragh O’Donovan, Josh Ryan, Barry Murphy, Eoghan McNamara.

Young talent: Mikey O’Brien, Jack Ryan, Bob Purcell, Cormac Ryan.

Latest news: Key defender Richie English out due to cruciate ligament injury while Stephen Ryan is also sidelined.

GARRYSPILLANE

Management: Ger Bradley (manager), James O’Keeffe and Billy Perkins (selectors).

Captain: James Ryan.

Key players: James Ryan, Dave Ryan, Donie Ryan.

Young talent: Mark Quinlan, Eoin Sheehan, Dylan O’Shea, Ryan Tobin.

Latest news: Mark Quinlan missed the club’s U21 game due to a shoulder complaint.

KILMALLOCK

Management: Tony Considine (manager), Clem Smith (coach), Paul Tobin (selector)

Captain: Philip O’Loughlin.

Key players: Barry Hennessy, Graeme Mulcahy, Paddy O’Loughlin, Robbie Hanley, Aaron Costello

Young talent: David Woulfe, Liam English, Andrew Finn.

Latest news: Robbie Hanley is carrying an injury at present for the club who will have a senior and intermediate side this season.

MONALEEN

Management: Damian Reale (manager), Liam Reale (trainer), Tony Power, Fergal Kenzie and Peter Russell (selectors), Brendan Flood (kitman), Pa Keating (physio).

Captain: Ed Doyle.

Key players: Lorcan Lyons, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave, Mark O’Dwyer.

Young talent: David Moloney and Conor Nicholas, Donnacha O’Dalaigh.

Latest news: Will hope to go one better than last season when just falling short of a quarter-final spot.

MURROE-BOHER

Management: Gary Byrne (manager-trainer), Pat Tobin and Denis Mulcahy (selectors), Padraig Shrahan (fitness coach), Mike Moore (kitman).

Captain: Darragh Kennedy

Key players: Seanie Tobin, Darragh Kennedy, Dyan Sheehan, Conor Byrnes.

Young talent: Jack Nicholas, David Hickey, Michael Ryan.

Latest news: First season without long serving Seamus Hickey, who transferred to Croagh-Kilfinny.

NA PIARSAIGH

Management: Kieran Bermingham (manager), Declan Fanning (coach), Emmet Crowley (Athletic Performance), Paul Condon, Diarmuid Madigan, Conor Shiels (selectors), Dr Dave Boylan, Dr PJ Breen, Risteard Flaherty, Donnacha Ryan (medical team), Denis Duggan, Lar Hogan, Barry O’Regan, Eoin Grimes (all kit/logistics team).

Captain: tbc.

Key players: David Dempsey, Mike Casey, Peter Casey, William O’Donoghue, Conor Boylan, Adrian Breen.

Young talent: Jerome Boylan, Padraig Heaney, William Henn, Emmet McEvoy.

Latest news: Top scorer Shane Dowling misses out due to knee injury.

PATRICKSWELL

Management: Ciaran Carey (manager), Natal O’Grady (coach), Damien Gillane, Declan O’Grady, Pat Earls (selectors).

Captain: Cian Lynch.

Key players: Diarmaid Byrnes, Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane, Kevin O’Brien.

Young talent: Jason Gillane, Josh Considine, Calvin Carroll, Paudie Maher.

Latest news: Josh Considine missed the club’s U21 game last weekend.

SOUTH LIBERTIES

Management: Cathal O'Neill (manager), Pat Donnelly and Mark Keane (coaches), Paul Butler (selector), Hugh Dunne (kitman).

Captain: Barry Nash.

Key players: Barry Nash, Brian Ryan, Shane O’Neill, Conor McSweeney.

Young talent: Brian Garry, John Hickey, Matthew Gaule.

Latest news: Sean Keane and Ronan Butler on the injured list.