Limerick's Ladies Football club championship commences for 23 clubs

THE Limerick Ladies Football Club Championships commence this weekend - July 24-26.

Across four grades from senior to junior B, there are 23 teams.

The senior championship comprises of six teams - Feohanagh-Castlemahon, Ballylanders, St Ailbes, Monagea, Old Mills, St Brigids.

There are also six competing at intermediate level - Murroe-Boher, Knockainey, Fr Caseys, Mungret St Pauls, Oola and Dromcollogher-Broadford.

In the Junior A championships are Galtee Gaels, Adare, Gerald Griffins, Groody Gaels, Athea and Ahane.

There are five in the Junior B championship: Pallasgreen, St Senans, Croom and the second string from both St Ailbes and Oola.

There are eight games this weekend.

FIXTURES:

Friday July 24

Intermediate:

Mungret St Pauls v Oola in Oola at 7.15

Saturday July 25

Junior B:

St Ailbes v Oola in Caherelly at 7.30

Sunday July 26

Senior:

Feohanagh-Castlemahon v Ballylanders in Coolyroe at 3.30

Monagea v Old Mill in Newcastle West at 6.00

Intermediate:

Murroe-Boher v Knockainey in Boher at 11.30

Junior A:

Galtee Gaels v Adare in Galtee Gaels at 7.00

Groody Gaels v Athea in Monaleen at 1.00

Junior B:

Pallasgreen v St Senans in Pallasgreen at 4.00