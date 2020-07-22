Limerick's Ladies Football club championship commences for 23 clubs
St Ailbes beat Monagea in the 2019 Limerick senior final
THE Limerick Ladies Football Club Championships commence this weekend - July 24-26.
Across four grades from senior to junior B, there are 23 teams.
The senior championship comprises of six teams - Feohanagh-Castlemahon, Ballylanders, St Ailbes, Monagea, Old Mills, St Brigids.
There are also six competing at intermediate level - Murroe-Boher, Knockainey, Fr Caseys, Mungret St Pauls, Oola and Dromcollogher-Broadford.
In the Junior A championships are Galtee Gaels, Adare, Gerald Griffins, Groody Gaels, Athea and Ahane.
There are five in the Junior B championship: Pallasgreen, St Senans, Croom and the second string from both St Ailbes and Oola.
There are eight games this weekend.
FIXTURES:
Friday July 24
Intermediate:
Mungret St Pauls v Oola in Oola at 7.15
Saturday July 25
Junior B:
St Ailbes v Oola in Caherelly at 7.30
Sunday July 26
Senior:
Feohanagh-Castlemahon v Ballylanders in Coolyroe at 3.30
Monagea v Old Mill in Newcastle West at 6.00
Intermediate:
Murroe-Boher v Knockainey in Boher at 11.30
Junior A:
Galtee Gaels v Adare in Galtee Gaels at 7.00
Groody Gaels v Athea in Monaleen at 1.00
Junior B:
Pallasgreen v St Senans in Pallasgreen at 4.00
