New-look all-county Limerick Junior A Hurling Championship starts this weekend

AFTER years of debating the Limerick Junior A Hurling Championship moves to an all-county basis this season - kicking off this Saturday and Sunday.

Twenty four clubs take part – nine are from the west division, seven from the city, five from the east and three from the south.

Among the 24 teams are 17 clubs that will be fielding their first team and seven that field their second string.

After five groups games, the top two teams in each group will reach the quarter finals of the Woodlands House Hotel sponsored championship.

Garryspillane are the newcomers to this grade as 2010 JBHC winners, while Dromcollogher-Broadford were relegated down from the intermediate ranks .

All are competing to be promoted into the top 32 clubs in the county next season with a spot in the Limerick IHC for 2021.

There are 12 games each round - all at neutral venues.

Group 1: St Kierans, Doon, Garryspillane, Ballybrown, Castletown-Ballyagran, Caherline.

Group 2: Askeaton, Kilteely-Dromkeen, Croagh-Kilfinny, Patrickswell, Mungret St Pauls, Old Christians.

Group 3: Rathkeale, Feenagh-Kilmeedy, Monaleen, Templeglantine, Killeedy, Ballybricken-Bohermore.

Group 4: Ahane, Monagea, Staker Wallace, Crecora-Manister, Dromcollogher-Broadford, Claughaun.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday July 25

St Kierans v Doon in Clarina at 7.00pm

Askeaton v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Mungret at 7.00pm

Croagh-Kilfinny v Patrickswell in Adare at 7.00pm

Staker Wallace v Crecora-Manister in Ballingarry at 7.00pm

Mungret St Pauls v Old Christians in Claughaun at 7.00pm

Sunday July 26

Castletown-Ballyagran v Caherline in Kilbreedy at 1.00pm

Monaleen v Templeglantine in The Bog Garden 1.00pm

Killeedy v Ballybricken-Bohermore in Croagh at 1.00pm

Ahane v Monagea in Adare at 1.00pm

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Claughaun in Askeaton at 1.00pm

Garryspillane v Ballybrown in Caherelly at 7.00pm

Rathkeale v Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Knockaderry at 7.00pm