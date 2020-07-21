Make-up of Munster Conferences revealed for Limerick's AIL clubs

THE line-ups for each conference of the Energia Men’s Community Series has been confirmed for the 2020/21 season.

The competition kicks off from September 25, with clubs going up against provincial rivals for silverware and a place in the Energia Bateman Cup.

Four Limerick wins have been placed in Munster Conference 1 for the Energia Men’s Community Series, Garryowen, Young Munster, Shannon and Old Crescent, where they join Cashel, Cork Constitution, Highfield and UCC.

Two more Limerick sides find themselves in Munster Conference 2, Bruff and UL-Bohemian where they will be joined by Clonmel, Dolphin, Midleton, Nenagh Ormond and Sundays Well.

Connacht will have a single conference of five Energia All-Ireland League teams while the other provinces will have two each. Teams are allocated to a conference based on their province and their league standings in the 2019/20 season.

The 50 teams will also have a chance to qualify for the newly created Energia Bateman Plate and Shield competitions. They offer a further eight teams the chance to compete for All-Ireland honours in Stage 2 of the season. The draws for those competitions have also been confirmed.

Participating teams and conferences for the Energia Women’s Community Series are currently being finalised. Fixtures, including Energia All-Ireland League fixtures are due to be published in the coming weeks.

Speaking about the announcement, IRFU Competitions Manager Kevin Beggs said: “Competition between provincial rivals is one of the biggest draws in club rugby and we’re excited to start our season with a national platform for these games.

“This season’s structure is underpinned by principles of player welfare and COVID-19 risk mitigation, but there’s still plenty of scope for meaningful competition and an exciting programme that will entice supporters back to their clubs in 2020.”

Energia Community Series Conference Line-Ups:

Munster Conference 1 (8): Cashel, Cork Constitution, Garryowen, Highfield, Old Crescent, Shannon, UCC, Young Munster.

Munster Conference 2 (7): Bruff, Clonmel, Dolphin, Midleton, Nenagh Ormond, Sundays Well, UL Bohemian.

Connacht Conference (5): Ballina, Buccaneers, Galway Corinthians, Galwegians, Sligo.

Leinster Conference 1 (9): Clontarf, Dublin University, Lansdowne, Naas, Old Belvedere, Old Wesley, St. Mary’s College, Terenure College, UCD.

Leinster Conference 2 (9): Blackrock College, Enniscorthy, Greystones, Malahide, MU Barnhall, Navan, Skerries, Tullamore, Wanderers.

Ulster Conference 1 (6): Ballynahinch, Banbridge, City Of Armagh, Malone, Queen’s University, Rainey OB,

Ulster Conference 2 (6): Ballymena, Bangor, Belfast Harlequins, City Of Derry, Dungannon, Omagh Academicals.

Energia Bateman Cup Draws:

Energia Bateman Cup Semi-Finals:

1st in Munster Conference 1 v 1st in Connacht Conference

1st in Ulster Conference 1 v 1st in Leinster Conference 1

Energia Bateman Plate Semi-Finals:

2nd in Connacht Conference v 2nd in Munster Conference 1

2nd in Leinster Conference v 2nd in Ulster Conference 1

Energia Bateman Shield Semi-Finals:

1st in Munster Conference 2 v 3rd in Connacht Conference

1st in Ulster Conference 2 v 1st in Leinster Conference 2