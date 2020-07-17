Fixtures confirmed for Limerick's Treaty United in  Women's National League

LIMERICK club Treaty United will begin their Women's National League on August 8 in Dublin.

The Dave Rooney managed senior women's team will be away to champions Peamount United in Greenogue.

The first home game for Treaty United will be on Wednesday 19 against Cork City in the Markets Field.

See the full fixture list here

Earlier this week the club confirmed their new-look board ahead of the season.

Yesterday, Treaty United unveiled their new jersey and sponsor ahead of the start of the season.