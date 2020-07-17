No public sale of tickets for Limerick GAA club games due to 200 capacity

LIMERICK GAA won't be in a position to put any match tickets on public sale for their club hurling and football championships games.

This week, the government's Covid-19 update confirmed that 200 was to remain the capacity for outdoors venues - including all GAA grounds.

Therefore, Limerick GAA won't have matchday tickets for public sale - all available tickets will be distributed to the two participating club for sale to their club members.

And, it appears the clubs will be receiving a maximum of 50 tickets. It appears there will be no concession tickets for these games ie OAP/student or children - every individual in the ground will require a ticket to help with capacity issues and also for potential contact tracing.

Government Covid-19 regulations permit attendances of 200 but this includes the two participating teams, managements, all personnel working at the venue, as well as supporters - therefore no more than 100 supporters expected.

Season ticket holders have also to be taken into consideration before the clubs will get their allocation.

Limerick GAA had joined forces with Future Ticketing to privide an online options for supporters to purchase matchday tickets but that was on the understanding that capacity was to increase to 500.

It is understood that the Limerick GAA and Future Ticketing agreement is "stalled" pending a possible increase in the capacity sometime in the coming months.

There are U21 hurling championship games in Limerick this Friday evening - fixtures here.

Limerick GAA action returns in earnest on the following weekend, July 23-26, when there are 24 games scheduled across the top four tiers of the club hurling championship - fixtures here.