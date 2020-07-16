Club Season Ticket holders to get free access to Limerick GAA TV games

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed that all current club season ticket holders will be facilitated with free access to their streaming platform - Limerick GAA TV.

A statement from Limerick GAA this Thursday evening explained that they will be contacting all season ticket holders in the coming days to explain the process as to how they can activate their free online pass.

"In light of Covid-19 regulations Limerick GAA must ensure that we provide a safe environment for our players, supporters and members. Many people will find it difficult to attend games due to the regulations which are in place limiting crowds at games, others may not feel safe in crowds, so to address this we have tried to ensure as many people as possible can get to watch Championship 2020," said Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan.

Limerick SHC and SFC games will be €8, to replicate the admission fees that would be charged normally.

Limerick GAA TV streaming service will begin this weekend with three live games at €5 each - on Friday evening Kilmallock v Doon in the Mint Catering U21 Hurling Championship and on Sunday two U21 quarter final games - details here.

“Under current GDPR rules we are unable to offer the games streamed this weekend free of charge to existing season ticket holders, we will be contacting them in the coming days explaining how to activate their online pass. With in excess of 30 games expected to be streamed this season we are hoping to offer the user a simple hassle free experience and while they can not attend games we are hoping that this will be the next best thing," said the chairman.

Limerick GAA TV are also going to work with individual clubs in order to facilitate a highlights package each week from all games that will be made available free of charge via Limerick GAA website.

“We are hoping clubs who record their games will send us the video of the game and we will work on putting a highlights package together each week to promote games that won’t be live streamed. We will be requesting the clubs assistance and will be hoping that this initiative will be supported," said Cregan.

Limerick GAA TV is a joint venture between Limerick GAA and Stream Sport Ireland, a Limerick based streaming company, while Kirby Group have come on board as main sponsors.