Drive-In Gavin James and Hermitage Green concerts mean new Limerick greyhound dates

DRIVE-IN concerts mean a change to next weekend's racing schedule in Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

Live at the Drive-in sees Dolans, in association with Limerick City and County Council, host Gavin James and Hermitage Green in concerts in Greenpark on July 24-25 - details here

The concerts mean no greyhound racing in Limerick on Saturday July 25 - the card coming forward to Monday July 20 instead.

So the Limerick Greyhound Stadium racing nights in the immediate future are Saturday July 18, Monday July 20, Thursday July 23 and Thursday July 30 - all racecards available here

Next weekend's Live at the Drive-in will see concert attendees watch the gig from the comfort of their cars. A maximum of four people per vehicle will be permitted into the venue.

The Drive-in gig set-up will see a full production stage as well as two specially erected big screens to enhance the visual experience for attendees.