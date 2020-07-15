MunsterRestartsHere initiative is launched

IN kick-starting the return to rugby, Munster Rugby's Rugby Development Department is helping clubs over the coming weeks as staff make their way around the province to facilitate dedicated sessions for younger players.

With Summer Camps not taking place this summer the Development Rugby staff will be available to Munster’s 68 Clubs for a session of the club’s choosing.

Clubs may use the time to focus on players skills, a specific area of coaching, or fun games, and the dedicated staff will be on hand to do so with the club’s nominated minis or age grade grouping.

All club access and sessions will follow the return to rugby measures in ensuring a safe environment.

Commenting on the initiative Rugby Participation and Operations Manager, Damon Urlich, said, "At this time of year we are usually working across our summer camp venues helping develop the game with our younger player base.

"We didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity of having contact time with our clubs younger players and saw this as an opportunity to get back into the community, working with our clubs to find the best outcome to support them as we all move closer towards a return to rugby.

"Ordinarily this is what our staff do throughout the season, going out to the clubs and supporting them for different sessions, but this campaign gives us a chance to carry that work out earlier than usual while also supplementing the activities we would have been offering across our summer camps.

"The great thing about this #MunsterRestartsHere campaign is we get to work together with our fantastic volunteers in kick-starting the return to rugby."

All clubs will receive details of the #MunsterRestartsHere campaign directly.