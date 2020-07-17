Match programmes fall to Covid-19 restrictions as Limerick GAA seek online alternative

COVID-19 restrictions means that there will be no match programmes printed for the forthcoming Limerick club hurling and football championships.

Limerick County Board have in recent years produced a hugely popular weekend printed edition to cover all senior and intermediate club hurling championship games - upwards of 16 games per programme.

For games at other grades, a teamsheet was printed and available free of charge to supporters at games.

But not it appears that match programmes and teamsheets aren't an option for the 2020 Limerick club championships.

It is understood that Limerick GAA officials are exploring the possibility and merits of providing an online service for the varying team line-outs.

There are 13 games scheduled in U21 this weekend, July 17-19, and 24 club hurling championship games from senior to junior on July 23-26.