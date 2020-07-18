Mooreabbey Milers' Limerick county record holders

ANOTHER week gone by and another week with no racing.

With time continuing to be at everyone's finger tips the powers that be at the head of the county board took some time to delve into some of the master records that have been set over the years.

We were informed that our little club held four records with the following message 'proud to see Mooreabbey Milers holding records at county master level' the words that echoed through the club's WhatsApp group by chairperson Patricia Ryan last week.

Mooreabbey Milers now hosts four county master record holders in the county outdoor, indoor and track and field. Our record holders named were Stuart Moloney, Willie O'Donoghue and Marie O'Shea on track events with unsurprisingly Larry O'Grady taking it on field events.

Stuart's records begin in 2015 in the county master outdoor 3,000m which Stuart completed in 8.53.70. 2016 was a big year on the records for Stuart as he is the holder of the county master 1,500m which he ran in 4.11 and Stuart also holds the indoor record for the 3,000 in a time of 8.45.77.

For track newbie Willie, his county record titles stand at 5. Two of the records stand for the outdoor track, the 5,000m which he claimed in 2018 in a time of 16.36 and a year later in 2019 for the 1,500m in a time of 5.01.35.

The three remaining records belonging to Willie are for the indoor track the 1,500m in 2018 in 5.05.92, the 3,000m in 2019 in 10.35.82 and finally this year in 2020 before the mayhem began the 800m in 2.29.16.

Larry is our well seasoned field master. 2018 saw Larry hitting the highs in many of his field events with the best of his records in the high jump at 1.40m outdoors and 1.35m indoors while also taking the record in the 1.5kg discus throwing 32.87m.

Marie our only lady to get on the ladder as of yet holds her records dating back to 2017 where Marie ran the 600m in 2.01 and the 1,500m in 5.28.

Training

We are back at training on Tuesday and Thursday nights between 7 and 8 pm for adults only. Our set up has a new framework that we have to incorporate into our training schedule. For contact tracing pre-booking is essential through our online booking system. Newbies are always welcome. Should you have interest in joining us at our training sessions please message us via our social media page Mooreabbey Milers AC on facebook.