Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 19 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes section features the latest news from 19 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

FIXTURES: Our U21 team are back out on the field in their first competitive match on Sunday July 19. Their opponents are yet to be decided but we will have the fixture with all the details on our social media pages.

Please remember there is a limit on the number of people allowed into the ground to watch the game.

THANKS: Big thank you to Unity Credit Union who are our primary sponsors again for 2020. We appreciate their support greatly and all the work and support that they put into the community.

RETURN TO PLAY: The GAA released updated guidelines on Friday in relation to water breaks, the number of players allowed on match day, the number of team personnel that is allowed on the sideline, the amount of people allowed in the ground and that there will be no handshakes before or after games. To find the full document you can head to our Facebook where we have shared it.

BALLYSTEEN

RIP: Ballysteen GAA Club is saddened to learn of the passing of Barry Sheahan RIP. Barry was a member of the Ballysteen West Junior A Championship winning side of 1992, lining out with his brother Noel.

Barry also won a Premier Minor Football Championship in 1990 with Askeaton-Ballysteen.

The Club and its members extend sympathy to his wife Michelle, son Tomás, daughter Aimee, brothers Noel, Martin and Oliver, sisters Brid and Mary and the extended Sheahan family and friends of Barry. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

LIMERICK SFC: The draw for the revamped Limerick Senior Football Championship took place recently and we were drawn in a group with Newcastle West and Drom-Broadford. We are not in action in Round 1 but will meet the losers of the Newcastle West and Drom-Broadford match in Round 2 before playing the winner of that match in Round 3.

No dates have been fixed yet for Rounds 2 & 3. Round 1 is set to take place the weekend of August 15.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Well done to John Neville (€2000), Mary & Maria Somers (€200) on their wins in the latest Club Limerick Draw. Contact Alan Kehoe (0871237562) or John Anglim (0862362642) for more information if you want to sign up directly.

EARLY BIRD RAFFLE: Congratulations to Danny Neville who won our CLUB Limerick Draw Early Entry Raffle and a prize of €100.

PARISH GAA BOOK: First of all, many thanks to all those who have already contributed €50 to become a patron of the upcoming book by Paul Anglim on the history of the GAA in the parish of Askeaton/Ballysteen.

We are all the more grateful for your generosity in what is a very difficult period for everyone.The book will be over 400 pages long and there will be substantial printing costs. There will be a patron’s page in the book and Ballysteen GAA club are appealing for individuals to contribute €50. For €50, the person’s name will appear on the patron’s page and they will receive a book worth €20. All proceeds will go towards Ballysteen GAA to help cover printing costs.

The book will be going to the printers soon, so if you want to become a patron and have your name associated with this worthy cause, contact Chairman, Alan Kehoe (0871237562), Secretary, John Neville (0876505469), Treasurer, John Anglim (0862362642). If you want to pay through revolut, send to Paul Anglim on 0872838990.

SERVICE TO THE ELDERLY: Ballysteen GAA along with Askeaton GAA & Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan Bord na nÓg GAA wish to offer our services to the eldery and the most vulnerable in our community during this current time and throughout the weeks ahead.

All three clubs are coming together to give back to our community that has supported us throughout good times and bad. We will be offering to help anyone who requires shopping, prescriptions, fuel etc to be collected on their behalf and delivered to their doorstep.

We will support local businesses to help keep our local community going. Listed below are our co-ordinators numbers. You can ring or text these numbers and we will organise assistance thereafter. Best hygiene practices will be used by our volunteers during the deliver of this service. Thanks to everyone who is volunteering as part of this. Every little helps in the sustainment and sense of community amongst ourselves. Please remember to share this information to people who are not on Social Media so that they know this service is available.

Co-Ordinators: Askeaton – Theresa Kenny O'Connell (087 6497963) and Eamon Purcell (087 9382972); Ballysteen – John Neville (087 6505469) and Alan Kehoe (087 1237562).

BLACKROCK

LOTTO: There was no winner of the Blackrock GAA lotto on Wednesday July 8. Numbers drawn were 2, 18, 23, 24. The €40 lucky dip went to Marie Quane, Kilmurray, Promotor Harry’s.The €20 lucky di ps went to Anne Griffin, Ardpatrick, Promotor Carmel Murphy, Siobhan Nelson, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Angela Hanley, Promotor Centra, Sheamus Hennessy, Promotor Neil Hennessy.

Tickets will be on sale in all the usual outlets and promotors. There will be tickets on sale outside Harrys on Friday and Centra on Saturday. Spruce and Willow will also be selling tickets and we wish them well in their new venture. Congratulations to Dave Sheehy, Centra, who has won the Last Man Standing prize of €300.

U21 HURLING: Finally we are back to competitive matches with the U21 hurlers playing Murroe-Boher in Kilfinane at 7.30 on Friday July 17.

On Friday July 25 we play our first senior match in county championship since 1997. We take on Ballybrown in Bruff at 7pm. As per current information from Limerick GAA this match is an all ticket affair. Please see all media outlets to gain information on getting your tickets.

RETURN TO PLAY: Best of luck to all our teams with the Junior B’s and minors still to take to the field. It is important that we all behave and stay safe coming up to these matches. Social distancing please. Local businesses are trying to get back on their feet after lockdown and we wish all business in the area well. Please support.

BRUFF

LOTTO: There was no winner of last weeks Lotto Jackpot. The numbers drawn were 12, 16, 20 and 22. The Lucky Dip winners were €50 Theresa Hogan and €20 went to each of the following: Ray Hourigan, Abbie Halpin, Eileen Irwin, Rachel Dennehy, Olive O’Brien, Deborah Brady, Helen Corkery, Pa O’Connell and Ken Moloney. This week the Jackpot is €10,500! Thank you for you continued support.

U21 HURLING: The U21 Hurlers take on Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale in the last round of the County Championship. This competition commenced last February.

The match is on in Bruff and throw in is 7.30pm on Friday. Please keep an eye on our Facebook page (Bruff GAA Club) to ensure details are the same before travelling to the match.

CAHERLINE

JUNIOR A HURLING: It's been a busy week for our Junior A panel, playing two challenge games in a couple of days. First up was the visit of Emly to Caherconlish on July 9 - after a fairly even start to the game, our lads proved too strong for them, 3-21 to 0-16.

Next up was the visit of Kilmaley to our field on Sunday evening, a game we won well in the end, 4-22 to 1-12. Reminder that the first round of this years County Junior A Hurling Championship has been fixed, we will face Castletown-Ballyagran on Sunday July 26 in Kilbreedy at 1pm.

U21 HURLING: Caherline will play Pallasgreen in the County U21 Championship this coming Friday July 17 at 7.30pm in Caherconlish (note the change of venue).

MINOR HURLING: Our minors had their first run out on Sunday morning away to Newport in a challenge game, Newport taking the win 2-15 to 1-14. The first round of this years Minor Hurling Championship has been fixed for August 7 away to Ballybricken-Bohermore.

RETURN TO PLAY PROTOCOLS: As posted on our social media pages, the GAA's e-learning Module & health questionnaire must be completed by all players, club officers and parents of juvenile players. It only takes a few minutes to complete each one. Thank you all in advance for your co-operation.

LOTTO: No winner, numbers drawn were 15, 16, 20, 25. Lucky dip winners were Donald c/o Uncle Tom's, Ger Coffey, Billy O'Sullivan, Christy O'Connell and Martina. Next weeks jackpot will be €4,900 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live from the Caherline Gaa clubhouse from 9.30pm. As always, we'd appreciate your support. Tickets are on sale in Ryans XL shop and from the usual promoters.

GARDA VETTING: A reminder that any person who carries out a role of responsibility such as coaching, managing or training underage teams or indeed adult teams that contain any player under 18 years of age must be vetted - if you need to apply for or renew your existing Garda vetting, please do so as soon as you can.

CAPPAMORE

FIXTURE: In the U21 A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 5 tie, Cappamore play Newcastle West this Friday July 17 at 7.30 in Newcastle West.

CRECORA-MANISTER

U21 HURLING: Our U21s resume championship action this Friday July 17 at 7.30pm against South Liberties in Crecora. Their next round is Wednesday July 22 away to Claughaun at 7.30pm.

JUNIOR HURLING & FOOTBALL: Our junior hurlers continued their preparations for championship with challenge matches against Sixmilebridge and St. Kieran’s last week, with their first round set for Saturday July 25 v Staker Wallace in Ballingarry at 7pm.

Our footballers had a fine win over Adare in a challenge match and they continue to train for their first round on Saturday August 15 v Ahane in Monaleen at 7pm.

CROOM

RETURN TO PLAY: The GAA are asking every member in the club to complete an e-learning module on covid 19 guidelines in order for us to return to play. It’s very straight forward and won’t take any more than 20 minutess to complete.

You will get a certificate of completion at the end and if every member can take a screen shot or a photograph of the certificate and send it to secretary for our records it would be greatly appreciated. And finally all of us must fill in a health questionnaire online. This is a once off health check and the covid supervisors will check in at every training session to make sure there have been no changes in your health since you have filled it in.

Parents/Guardians must complete these for underage players to return to training. Thanks in advance and if you have any questions please don’t hesitate to contact PJ O’Mahony 0857161505, Richard O’Kelly 0858610223, Ger Flynn 0872833095.

BORD NA NOG: All age groups as well as Minors have returned to training since the lockdown, apart from our U6s. Their coaches will be in touch with parents with their planned return to play. U8 and U10 training is Saturday at 10.30am. U12 and U14 training is Wednesday 6.30pm and Sunday 10.30am. U16 training is Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday 6.30pm. U14 hurling challenge match v Croagh Kilfinny this Sunday at 12noon in Croagh.

COACHING: We are delighted to welcome Andrew Lane, Limerick U16 Football Academy coach, to give a coaching session with our U16s on the next two Thursday evenings.

MINORS: Our Minor hurlers and footballers are back training on Tuesdays 8.15pm (football) and Saturdays 9.30am (hurling). Our hurlers played Ballybricken Bohermore Fedamore in a challenge last Sunday in Ballybricken. It was a good test to blow off the cobwebs and get back into action.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Our Junior and Minor footballers were delighted to welcome renowned coach Donie Buckley to Croom last Sunday. It was a fantastic training which focused on tackling technique and decision making/support play in the final third of the field. There was excellent intensity and effort from the players and they were glowing in their praise of Donie afterwards. There was a good crowd of coaches, parents, and injured players gathered who would have taken a lot of lessons from the session.

INTERMEDIATE HURLING: Our Intermediate hurlers continued their preparation for championship round 1 v Granagh-Ballingarry on Saturday July 25 with another challenge match last weekend. Training continues on Mondays, Wednesdays and weekends.

PLAYERS: All players must have their insurance/membership paid up prior to returning to play. As players are not covered, the club cannot allow players to play until it is paid.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Join the CLUB Limerick Draw today-only €10 per month. The next draw takes place on Saturday July 25. Contact your local draw seller or our club draw co-ordinator Richie O'Kelly.

LOTTO: Our club lotto returns this week with the draw taking place on Monday July 20 in the clubhouse. Tickets are for sale from your usual draw sellors, Plunkett's Pharmacy, Lynch's Shop, as well as outside Spar on Saturday. At the moment the pubs are closed due to Covid restrictions but hopefully they will re-open in the near future. Monday's Jackpot is €5900. If you would like to buy a lotto ticket, you can contact Alan Sheerin 0833031794 or John Galvin 0878188470.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

RETURN TO PLAY: It was a great week in the Dromin-Athlacca GAA club. The mood was positive and almost all underage teams resumed training. Great credit is due to all players,parents, managers and Covid Officers for all their hard work to ensure all Covid Guidelines were adhered to.

It is important to remain compliant to these regulations so please ensure you have completed the eLearning module on GAA.ie and completed a Health Questionnaire before each training session or match fixture. This can be done on returntoplay.gaa.ie and once completed, a screenshot can be sent to the relevant Covid Officer.

SCHEDULE: The schedule for the week ahead consists of: Hurling training for U6, U8 and U10s will be held on Tuesday evenings in Athlacca Pitch from 6.30-7.30pm. U12 training will be on Tuesday evenings from 7-8pm in Banogue. Training for U14 will be on Fridays from 7-8pm in Athlacca and Minors will train Wednesdays from 7-8pm in Athlacca. Girls Football for U6s and U8s will be held on Monday evenings from 6.30 - 7.30pm in Athlacca with U12s/14 and U16s training on Sunday evenings from 6.30-7.30pm.

Please note that players need to be dropped to training five minutes pre start time prepared for training with each player having their own water bottle. Sharing of these will not be permitted. Please keep in contact with relevant groups for updates.

MATCHES: Last Friday evening saw our Premier Intermediate Hurlers travel to Ballingarry to take on Granagh-Ballingarry in the Dunworth League Cup. It was a glorious evening and it was great to see so many turn out for a great night's entertainment. Dromin-Athlacca were the stronger team on the night pulled ahead in the first half to lead by eight points at the break. They held their lead throughout the second half to win by four points with a finishing score of 3-20 to 2-19. Man of the match award went to captain David Reidy who again, gave a stellar performance on the night.

FIXTURES: Round 1 of the Lyons’ of Limerick Premier Intermediate Championship will take place in Kilmallock on July 25 when Dromin-Athlacca take on Glenroe. Throw in at 7pm. U21 B Hurling Championship commences on July 17 with Dromin-Athlacca playing Kildimo-Pallaskenry. Our Minors will travel to Mungret on August 7.

LOTTO: The first Draw since March was held in Athlacca Clubhouse on Saturday evening. There was no winner for the €7,000 jackpot. Lucky Dip winners were John Carmody €40, Stevie Kelleher €20 and John Kieran and Sinead O’Keeffe winning €20. Payment for upcoming Club Lotto Draws can now be made online. €50 will enable you to join Club Lotto each week for six months.

Email your numbers to mikeryanqs@outlook.ie. Payment can be made to Dromin Athlacca GAA club with IBAN number is IE49AIBK93521207561054. Next draw will be held in Athlacca Clubhouse Saturday July 18 for a €7,050 prize.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday July 25. Joining this draw can be easily done either online or directly through our club by contacting our coordinators Ann Breen of Athlacca, Michael Carmody of Rathcannon, Morgan Walsh of Athlacca and John Murphy of Dromin or by contacting any committee member.

GOOD LUCK: Dromin-Athlacca GAA club would like to congratulate Simon and Pauline McAuliffe on their recent retirement from McAuliffes Bar. Both Simon and Pauline have played a pivotal role in our club and community over the years. When Simon was Chairperson of Dromin-Athlacca GAA he saw our Club go from strength to strength and Paulines level of commitment to players was second to none.

Their passion has been a tremendous driving force for our club and has helped in all our achievements to date. McAuliffes Bar has been a tremendous support to all in our community over the years and will be sorely missed. We express our heartfelt gratitude to Simon and Pauline and wish them every happiness in the next chapter of their lives.

FEDAMORE

BORD NA NOG: Training continues every Tuesday evening at 6.30pm in Caherelly and Thursday evening 6.30pm in Fedamore for U6, U8 and U10. Great to see big numbers and new kids for the future.

LOTTO: There was no winner of jackpot which is now €15,400. Last Weeks numbers: 17, 19, 22, 27. Lucky Dip Winners €25 each; Margaret Shanahan, Margaret Ryan, Aine Hurley and Kieran O'Sullivan Adare.Next weeks draw is Sunday, July 19 at 8pm in the community centre. Thanks for your support.

RETURN TO PLAY: We continue to monitor return to play guidelines. We are delighted to be back on the playing fields for all age groups. Please see social media and club texts for fixtures.

FR CASEYS

SPIN AND WIN: Results of Spin & Win Draw from Monday July 6: Shane O’Connor - €50, John Murphy - €70, Angela Cronin - €55. Results of the Spin and Win are also available on Facebook and Twitter.

Please note that as an alternative to purchasing the weekly tickets, you can also purchase a yearly ticket for a once off €100 payment or you can also setup a direct debit of €8.33 a month. Weekly tickets cost just €2, or 3 for €5 with a Jackpot of €5,000 up for grabs. How do you purchase a yearly ticket? Tickets can now be purchased from Sheehys Hardware, Moss Harnetts, Cryle Dry Cleaners, Dick Dalton, Ann Lyons, Abbey Tiles & Paint, Rock Hair Scissors, Upper Cuts or simply contact any committee member and they will gladly assist. We really appreciate your support for our local draw.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday July 25. Many thanks to all the club members who have joined the draw to date. For those who still wish to join, you can sign up online.

BUY A BRICK: Fr Caseys GAA will in the coming month embark on a Buy-A-Brick Fundraiser to raise vital funds for our GAA Club.

Given the current climate all volunteer organisations across the country need the support of its members now more than ever. We are calling on all club members both past and present, those overseas and within the locality to dig deep and support this unique fundraiser. On a designated club area (yet to be decided) we will place inscribed bricks with the name of the donator on them for future generations to treasure your generosity. The finer details of this fundraiser will be advertised in the coming weeks but for now please spread the word to family and friends.

RETURN TO PLAY: As part of the GAA return to play, all active club members are reminded that they need to complete the online Covid-19 Club Education eLearning Module. The Certificate of Completion should then be emailed to the club secretary @secretary.frcaseys.limerick@gaa.ie.

This eLearning module aims to inform those involved with GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association Clubs on their roles and responsibilities for the safe resumption of Gaelic games activities. It is particularly aimed at Covid Supervisors/Officers, Players/Team Personnel, and the Parents/Guardians of Underage Players.

However anyone present at training sessions/games should complete this module to gain an understanding of the Safe Return Guidelines. In addition all players are required to complete the Online Health Questionnaire in advance of all upcoming club trainings and matches.

GALBALLY

SENIOR FOOTBALL: Galbally Senior Footballers played Ardfinnan in a challenge game last Sunday morning in Galbally. It was a useful workout and test with Ardfinnan ready for Championship football in Tipperary next weekend.

The team was: Peter Morrissey, Ciaran Sheehan, Roibeard Donovan, Peter O’Dwyer, Eoin Halligan, Cathal Shanahan, Mike Donovan, James Ryan, John Kearns, James Cummins, Kieran Hickey, Jamie Morrissey, Ger Quinlan, Eoin O’Mahony, Gary McCarthy. Subs: Jack Donovan, Dylan O Sullivan, Cathal Flynn, Josh Dineen, Jordan Dineen, Billy Donoghue, Michael O’Dwyer, Jonathan Scully, Niall Kearney, Billy Donoghue.

SPILT THE POT: The highly popular Split the Pot is returning in the very near future. It has provided a vast number of happy and lucky winners since December 2018. Buckets will be restored to the local businesses in the coming days to build up a decent pot for the first draw back. There have been a couple of lucky winners in the dressingroom and all players are urged to participate. If you are not in, you cannot win.

GARRYSPILLANE

FIXTURES: All fixtures are subject to Change – Keep an eye on social media. Sunday July 19 – U21 Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Doon/Kilmallock/Na Piarsaigh/Patrickswell in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7pm. Sunday July 26 - Junior A Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Ballybrown in Caherelly at 7pm. Saturday August 1 - Senior Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Blackrock/Ballybrown in Kilmallock at 7pm. Friday August 7 - Minor A Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Cois Laoi Gaels.

LOTTO: Our Lotto will make a welcome return on Monday July 20. Lotto Jackpot is €2050. Tickets €2 or 3 for €5. Tickets available in local shops or any committee member or online.

BORD NA NOG: Training is back in full swing on Monday night from 7pm to 8pm. Before every training session and match you are required to re-confirm your health status. This can be done online every time at www.returntoplay.gaa.ie.

Wednesday July 29 - U14 Div 1b Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Na Piarsaigh in Caherdavin at 7pm. Monday August 17 - U16 Div 2b Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Hospital-Herbertstown in Hospital at 7pm.

CUL CAMP: Camp Now Fully Booked. Garryspillane and Galbally Kellogg’s Cul Camp will go ahead from July 27-31 in Knocklong Community Field.

FUNDRAISING: Our €20 draw which was due to take place at Easter will be rescheduled in the coming weeks keep an eye on Social Media for updates. All money raised will go to future developments and team preparations. Tickets on Sale Available from anyone of the following Darren Hayes, Frank Carroll, David Dawson, Gearoid Power, TJ Ryan, Liam Russell, Donie Ryan, Corona Ryan, any player, and all local shops.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Next Draw Saturday July 25. Eight draws remaining at €10 per month. If you would like to join this draw for your chance of winning one of 31 monthly prizes. Please contact any committee member or you can join online.

RETURN TO PLAY: Club Activities have resumed in conjunction with GAA Return to Play Guidelines. Before every training session and match you are required to re-confirm your health status.This can be done online every time. It is important that health and safety protocols are followed, especially the use of personal water bottles and hand sanitizer. All indoor facilities such as dressing rooms remain closed.

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

RETURN TO PLAY: As you are probably aware GAA activities have resume. Your coaches/management team will continue to be in contact to remind you of the protocols to which everyone is expected to adhere.

At this point H-H GAA Club would like to confirm that no player/mentor will be put under any pressure to resume activities if you feel any way uncomfortable. The Club will respect your individual decision in this matter. Looking forward to a safe return for all. To All participants and/or parents/guardians Please ensure your membership, health questionnaire, and education module are complete before returning to your first training session.

FIXTURES: JBHC – Tuesday August 4 v Kilmallock at home, Tuesday August 11 v Bruff away, Tuesday September 8 v Castletown-Ballyagran at home, Tuesday September 15 v Glenroe away. U21 Hurling – Friday July 17 v Claughanu at 7.30 at home.

BORD NA NOG: U12s played their first match of the year against Ballyhea of Cork winning on a scoreline of 4-17 to 1-5

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday July 25. Join Online or contact our club draw coordinator Pat Foley 0868593838 or any committee member if you have any queries. Your support is much appreciated.

LOTTO: Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from our facebook page by clicking play game, any player, any committee member, our usual ticket sellers, local shops, online or contact 087-6357058 if you wish to buy tickets and the above options are not suitable. Thank you for support.

MEMBERSHIP: 2020 membership is still open, you can join using the link below, thank you.

CLOTHES COLLECTION: There is still time to clear out your wardrobes. We’ll take used clean clothes, shoes and bags. No duvets, pillows or teddy’s. Don’t throw it away, donate and support. The more it weighs the more we raise. Contact Geraldine on 0876357058 for drop off details.

STAY LOCAL: Remember to shop local and support local business. Respect social distance and stay at home as much as you can.

MONALEEN

RETURN TO ACTION: Monaleen GAA club are thrilled to return to the fields of play in recent weeks. Considerable efforts have been put in by officers of the club, across every sector - Adult, Juvenile, Ladies Football and Camogie, over the past number of weeks to prepare and plan for this return.

There are significant requirements on the club, and we are very appreciative of the number of parents and coaches who have stepped forward to become Covid Compliance Officers for each team. We ask all members to do their utmost to comply with the requests of these officers. Together we will ensure that we all play our part in ensuring the safety of all members. We wish every team the best in their respective competitions.

CLUB FUNDRAISER: A clothes collection fundraiser in aid of Monaleen GAA, Camogie and Ladies Gaelic Football will take place on Friday, September 4. More details about dropping off clothing for this event will be released closer to the time. All donations greatly appreciate.

CONDOLENCES: Monaleen GAA Club would like to offer condolences to Ross and the McGrath family on the passing of Ross's father Noel in a tragic accident at the weekend. Ross was a member of our 2016 football county championship winning team. Noel was a great Oola GAA clubman. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

U21 HURLING: Best of luck to Monaleen U21 hurlers who are due to face Adare in a County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 1 fixture this Friday, July 17 in Adare at 7.30pm.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, July 9 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 4, 22, 32 and 33. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were M. Fitzgerald, Kylemore; P O'Shea, Monaleen Road; P. Cummins, Beechwood; A/L Brady, Monaleen Park. The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Facebook and Instagram Stories. Thank you for your continued support.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

RETURN TO PLAY: Over the last week it has been fantastic to see the gates reopened and all our teams start to return to training, it is great to see all our young players delighted to return to the pitch. A schedule for each team will be provided directly by the team coaches.

Please keep an eye on our social media as well to get all the latest updates. All Covid Supervisors, team coaches, players and parent/guardians of underage players need to complete the Covid-19 Education e-Learning module before they return. Everyone participating must also complete the online Health Questionnaire once prior to the first occasion they return to the club. Parents/guardians will need to complete the questionnaire on behalf of underage players.

Using the same online system, participants will be required to declare, before each training session or game, that their health status has not changed. Finally, it is important that all players are registered with the Club for insurance purposes. Players who are not registered this year will not be able to train or play.

FIXTURES: Championship matches will resume on Friday July 24 with our Premier Intermediates in Ballybrown against Kildimo-Pallaskenry. Our Junior A Hurlers will open their competition against Old Christians on Saturday July 25 in Claughaun. Keep an eye on social media and the club zap app for important updates prior to the matches.

PATRICKSWELL

CUL CAMP: Registration for Patrickswell's Cul Camp on Monday August 10 to Friday August 14 is at www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

RETURN TO PLAY: It is important that health & safety protocols are followed, especially the use of personal water bottles and hand sanitiser. Before every training session and match, you are required to re-confirm your health status. This can be done online every time at www.returntoplay.gaa.ie

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The third CLUB Limerick Draw for 2020 will take place on Saturday July 25. If you previously bought online, but haven't purchased online yet for the 3rd draw, please re-join online.

LOTTO: The Club Lotto has returned to its weekly Monday night slot.

SOUTH LIBERTIES

RETURN TO PLAY: As our grounds reopen for teams to return to training and playing games, we wish to remind people that the GAA's elearning module and health questionnaire is mandatory for all players, club officers and parents of juvenile players.

FIXTURES: Our U21 hurlers get their championship back up and running with two games coming up the first of which is on Friday July 17 at 7.30pm away to Crecora. This is followed by a home game the following Wednesday evening when we welcome Knockaderry to Knockea on July 22.

Our senior hurlers start their campaign with a game against neighbours Monaleen on Saturday July 25 in Caherconlish. This will be a busy period for the club with a lot of training and games from juvenile to senior taking place in the coming weeks and we ask all people to observe social distancing, hand hygine etc. so we can ensure that the seasons runs well and safely.

ST PATRICKS

CUL CAMP: St Patricks Gaa Cul Camp will take place from Monday August 17-21.The camp will run from 10pm to 2pm each day and is open for boys and girls aged 6 yrs to 13yrs.

TEAMS: Our adult teams continue to prepare for their upcoming championships, which will begin in early August. The Junior B footballers played a challenge game at home to Newcastle West on Saturday last and it was a good run out for all involved.

UNDERAGE: Underage teams have returned to the club field while adhering to Covid 19 protocols. Please keep an eye on social media platforms for regular updates on fixtures and training.

RETURN TO PLAY: It is important that health and safety protocols are followed, especially the use of personal water bottles and hand sanitiser. Before every training session and match, you are required to re-confirm your health status. This can be done online every time at www.returntoplay.gaa.ie