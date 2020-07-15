Limerick GAA to host their 10th annual fund-raising golf event

LIMERICK GAA are organising their annual golf event for next month.

The 10th annual golf event will take place in Castletroy Golf Club on Thursday and Friday August 27-28.

Once again organised by Club Limerick, the event will follow all HSE and Government Guidelines relating to Covid-19.

"This golf event is an essential part of fundraising activities and your ongoing financial support has enabled Limerick teams to prepare and compete at the highest level," said Club Limerick chairman Sean Scanlan.

"Funds raised are used to optimise teams’ performance, provide medical and physiotherapy requirements and other initiatives; including supporting offsite training as required by management," he explained.

A team of four (mixed and ladies teams welcome) costs €1,000. This includes a round of golf for four people, on-course signage, three course meal with a glass of wine, goody bags, and light refreshments on course.

There are a number of sponsorship options - hole sponsorship (€250), nearest the Pin 5th, 11th and 14th greens (€250 each), tee box sponsorship (€100), longest drive 7th, 16th and 18th fairways (€250 each) and green sponsorship (€100).

Full details of golf event can or to book a tee time contact Siobhan on 0873520395 or email info.clublimerick@gaa.ie