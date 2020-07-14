Limerick camogie reveal club championship draws and dates for 26 competing teams
THE groups and fixtures for the updated Limerick club camogie championships have been revealed.
The adult club championship games get underway on the weekend of August 8/9.
The fixture planners have confirmed that there will no no relegation or promotion this year.
In the O'Sullivan Fabrications sponsored senior championship, there are two groups of three.
In Group 1 are Granagh-Ballingarry, Na Piarsaigh and Killeedy. In Group 2 are Newcastle West, Ahane and Crecora.
There are group games on Sundays - August 9, August 23 and September 6.
The semi finals are set for September 20 with the A and B Finals on October 4.
There are also six teams in the county intermediate championship - which runs on the same dates as the senior championship.
Group 1 consists of Bruff, Murroe-Boher and Cappamore. In Group 2 is Croagh-Kilfinny, Templeglantine and Newcastle West.
There are eight teams in the county Junior A Championship.
In Group 1 are Tournafulla, Ballybrown, Monaleen and Patrickwell. In Group 2 are Blackrock-Effin, Killeedy, Adare and Galbally.
The group games will be played on Saturdays - August 8, August 22 and September 5.
The semi finals are set for September 20 with the finals on October 4.
There are six teams in the county Junior B Championship.
In Group 1 are Knockaderry, St Ailbes and Granagh-Ballingarry. In Group 2 are Doon, Mungret St Pauls and Kilmallock.
The group fixtures will run on the same date as the Junior A championship with the semi finals on September 19 and the final on October 4.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on