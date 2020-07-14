Guidelines issued for supporters ahead of return of Limerick GAA club fixtures

GAA officials have issued guidelines to supporters attending club GAA games ahead of Friday's return to action across Limerick.

All supporters are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitiser and the use of face coverings is strongly advised for all patrons over the age of 13.

Supporters must not enter the field of play at any time including pre-match, at half-time and other intervals and after the final whistle or at end-of-match presentations and should keep their own record of contacts at a match for potential tracing purposes

All are also asked to download the HSE tracing app.

Capacity will be capped at all grounds - it will be 200 for this coming weekend and commencing July 20 in accordance with the Government of Ireland Revised Roadmap, a maximum gathering of 500 persons is permitted. The figure of 500 includes all present at the ground, including staff, volunteers, players, backroom staff, media, contractors, and spectators of all ages

Where small groups of people are attending games, members of these should wherever possible be from the same household Individuals and small groups should remain insofar as possible in the same area for the duration of the game, remain 2m apart and avoid intermingling with other individuals or groups

Before, between and after games it is essential that spectators do not congregate in groups in the vicinity of the grounds as social distancing and contact tracing measures will be compromised and the potential risk of transmission higher.

Supporters must not attend games if they display any symptoms of Covid-19 and instead should phone their GP and follow public health advice and individuals that are considered high risk or are in close contact with others who are considered high risk should not attend games .

Already Limerick GAA has confirmed that an all-ticketing policy will be in place for many games with a cashless system in place for most county senior, intermediate and junior championship games. Details here